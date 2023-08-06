Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Next week, the focus will entirely be on RBI interest rate decision

We have seen a downward journey in the equity markets for the second consecutive week ended August 4 as the US credit rating downgrade news, consistent FII selling with rising US bond yields, and disappointing factory data by China & Eurozone weighed on the sentiment.

Experts still think these reasons just gave an opportunity to book profits after the recent rally and expect the broad rangebound action to continue in the markets with a focus next week entirely on RBI interest rate decision, while the stock-specific action will continue given we are in the last leg of quarterly earnings season.

The BSE Sensex corrected 439 points to close the week at 65,721, and the Nifty50 declined 129 points to 19,517, as selling was seen in auto, banking & financial services, FMCG, and oil & gas stocks, whereas the buying in technology stocks limited losses.

The broader markets performed better than benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gaining 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

"Next week would be crucial from the domestic point of view as the RBI is set to announce its interest rate decision. Thus, markets are likely to move in a broader range with some volatility," Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

He feels interest-sensitive sectors are expected to remain in focus.

Here are 10 key factors to watch out for next week:

Corporate Earnings

We are towards the end of June quarter earnings season, hence as usual the flow of companies announcing numbers will increase significantly next week. More than 1,800 corporates will release results next week including prominent names like Adani Ports, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, Hero Motocorp, and ONGC.

In addition, Life Insurance Corporation, Tata Power, Bharat Forge, Siemens, ABB India, Aurobindo Pharma, Oil India, Zydus Lifesciences, Nykaa, PFC, Zee Entertainment, Emami, Gland Pharma, Godrej Consumer Products, PB Fintech, Torrent Pharma, Happiest Minds, Ideaforge Technology, Bata India, Berger Paints, IRCTC, Alkem Laboratories, Apollo Tyres, Biocon, Ipca Labs, Manappuram Finance, Samvardhana Motherson International, Apollo Hospitals, Glenmark Pharma, Jindal Steel & Power, Muthoot Finance, NALCO, and Voltas will also announce numbers.

RBI Interest Rate Decision

Apart from earnings, the interest rate decision by Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting due on August 10 will be the most important factor awaited by the market participants. Most experts expect the RBI to hold its repo rate at 6.5 percent as well as uphold its policy stance. This cautious approach is expected due to rising inflation worries due to rising vegetable prices.

"Since the last RBI policy, inflationary pressures have increased. Hence, the RBI should turn extra cautious at the upcoming MPC meeting," said Pankaj Pathak, Fund Manager- Fixed Income at Quantum AMC who expects the RBI to remain on hold and maintain its policy stance as a withdrawal of accommodation.

In addition, the industrial and manufacturing production numbers for June, bank loan and deposit growth for the fortnight ended July 28, and foreign exchange reserves for the week ended August 4 will be released on August 11.

US Inflation

On the global front, the participants will take a cue from the US inflation numbers released on August 10. Most global experts expect the inflation as well as core inflation for July to remain largely around June levels which had come in at 3 percent (the lowest level since March 2021) and 4.8 percent compared to the year-ago period, respectively. Further, experts don't expect inflation to fall below the 2 percent long-term target set by the Federal Reserve, soon.

"Growth in a lower-end of the range means that inflation is unlikely to spike materially, and neither is it likely to fall below 2 percent. We are in a no man’s land with stable scenario across macro indicators," Chandraprakash Padiyar, senior fund manager at Tata Mutual Fund said.

Global Economic Data Points

Apart from US inflation, here are key global economic data points to watch out for including China inflation for July and weekly US jobs data:

FII Flow

After consistent buying since March, foreign institutional investors have turned net sellers in the Indian markets for August, especially after the spike in US 10-year treasury yield to over the 4 percent mark, causing a southward move in the equity markets.

FIIs have net sold Rs 3,546 crore worth of shares in the first week of August, but DIIs fully compensated by purchasing more than Rs 5,600 crore worth of shares in the cash segment last week.

"Sharp spike in the US 10-year bond yield is a near-term negative for capital flows to emerging markets. If the US bond yields remain high FPIs are likely to continue selling or at least refrain from buying," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

Oil Prices

Oil is another factor to watch as prices extended run-up for the sixth consecutive week on tight supply and improving demand outlook. International benchmark Brent crude futures closed at $86.24 a barrel on Friday, rising 2.2 percent during the week after Saudi Arabia decided to extend its unilateral 1 million barrels a day oil output cut into September and Russia will also extend its cut into next month.

"Due to supportive fundamentals, we believe the bullish momentum in crude oil will continue," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst - commodities at HDFC Securities. So, he advised traders to adopt a buy-on-dip strategy in crude oil.

Technical View

The Nifty50 has taken strong support at 19,300 and rebounded to close the week above 19,500 levels. The index has formed a bearish candlestick pattern by making lower highs, and lower lows for yet another week, hence unless this formation gets negated strongly, a major upside is unlikely. Till then the rangebound trade may continue, experts said, adding on the higher side, the sustainability of 19,500 is likely to be important for further upmove.

"We expect Nifty to consolidate in a broader range ahead wherein 19,100-19,300 would offer support in case of further decline while a rebound towards the 19,650-19,850 zone would attract profit taking again," Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research at Religare Broking said.

F&O Cues

Weekly Option data indicated that 19,600-19,700 is expected to be the resistance area for the Nifty50, whereas 19,400 is likely to be an immediate support for the index.

We have seen the maximum Call open interest at 19,600 strike, followed by 20,000 strike, with meaningful Call writing at 19,600 & 19,900 strikes, whereas the maximum Put open interest was seen at 19,400 strike, followed by 19,500 strike, with Put writing at 19,500 & 19,400 strikes.

Meanwhile, the India VIX, the fear index, had a spike near 12 levels intra-week, but could not sustain there and settled near historic low levels, at 10.57, though up 4.3 percent on a week-on-week basis, which still indicates stable markets.

IPO

In the primary market, we will have TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO next week, opening on August 10 and closing on August 14, while NBFC SBFC Finance and biotechnology firm Concord Biotech will close their public issues on August 7 and August 8, respectively.

In the SME segment, the IPO of Srivari Spices and Foods will be opened during August 7-August 9, with a price band of Rs 40-42 per share, while public issues by Yudiz Solutions, and Sangani Hospitals will be closed on August 8.

Meanwhile, Noida-based super-speciality hospital chain Yatharth Hospital will debut on the bourses on August 7. Among SME IPOs, Khazanchi Jewellers will list on the BSE SME on August 7, while Zeal Global Services, and Oriana Power will debut on the NSE SME on August 9 and August 11, respectively.

Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in coming week:

