Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Dalal Street

We have first weekly loss in last five consecutive weeks, largely due to profit taking after the BSE Sensex hit a new life high and Nifty was just one point short of establishing a new record high. The cautious mood in global counterparts post rate hikes by the central banks, and hawkish commentary by Fed Chair also dented sentiment.

The overall sentiment took a bearish turn, with the BSE Sensex falling 405 points to 62,979 and the Nifty50 shedding 160 points to 18,665 as most of sectors were under pressure.

The selling pressure may continue for few more sessions amid consolidation, but large correction is unlikely due to favourable domestic economic conditions and fall in global commodity prices, experts said. They expect some volatility in coming truncated week due to monthly F&O expiry scheduled on June 29, but possible trend reversal towards new high can't be ruled out going ahead.

The broader markets also caught in bear trap. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined 1 percent each as investors booked profits following a strong recent rally.

"Despite global concerns, the domestic market is not anticipated to undergo a significant correction. This is due to favourable domestic economic indicators and a correction in international commodity prices, which are expected to sustain earnings growth on a QoQ basis," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

The market will remain shut on June 28 for Bakri Id.

Here are 10 key factors to watch next week:

US Q1CY23 GDP Growth

Globally investors will look at the final US GDP growth numbers for first quarter of current calendar year. The second estimates already indicated the growth slowed down to 1.3 percent in Q1CY23, falling for second consecutive quarter from 2.6 percent growth in Q4CY22 and 3.2 percent in Q3CY22, which mainly may be due to consistent interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve from March 2022 to May 2023, before taking a pause in June policy meeting.

The speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled on coming June 28-29 will also be closely watched by investors. Recently he indicated the possibility of more rate hikes going ahead to bring inflation at 2 percent target, though inflation moderated in recent months from multi-year high levels.

Also, we need to watch out for results of annual US bank stress tests on June 29, conducted by the Federal Reserve. Fed conducts stress tests to ensure that large banks are sufficiently capitalized and able to lend to households and businesses even in a severe recession.

This year's scenario includes a severe global recession with heightened stress in commercial and residential real estate markets. It also includes an additional exploratory market shock for the largest banks that tests them against greater inflationary pressure, said Fed in its release on June 14 this year.

Monsoon Progress

The street will closely watch the southwest monsoon progress as it is critical for the RBI's inflation outlook and also for the Indian economy. The monsoon reached Kerala on June 8, a week after its usual date of June 1 due to the cyclone Biporjoy. Now conditions seem favourable for southwest monsoon which has progressed swiftly covering several states.

The India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the IMD had earlier said.

In the policy minutes released on June 22, Monetary Policy Committee headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has raised concerns over the delayed monsoon. Das said the southwest monsoon in the backdrop of a likely El Nino weather pattern needs to be watched carefully, especially for its impact on food prices in India.

He further said international prices for key food items like rice and sugar are at elevated levels, and adverse climate events have the potential to quickly change the direction of the inflation trajectory.

Crude Oil Prices

The stabilised and rangebound oil prices in the international markets amid demand worries after increased possibility for more interest rate hikes remains favourable for oil importing countries like India. International benchmark Brent crude futures remained below $80 a barrel for fifth consecutive week with having support at $70 a barrel.

For the week gone by, it was down 4.5 percent to $73.6 a barrel with below average volume, but the volume in previous six weeks was significantly higher.

"Investors rattled about demand outlook after aggressive rate hikes by global central bankers wound appetite for risk and raised the prospect of an economic slowdown that could impact crude oil demand," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities said.

US crude inventories fell by 3.83 million barrels last week, against the market expectation of a rise of 0.32 million barrels, a government report showed, but it was still not enough to prevent the negative mood, he feels.

FII Flow

Foreign institutional investors have net bought only Rs 1.5 crore in the passing week, largely due to profit taking may be on rising valuations and hawkish commentary by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, but on the monthly basis, they continued buying for fourth straight month, pouring in nearly Rs 7,000 crore.

Largely experts feel the market needs FIIs' support for any large move beyond record highs, though the domestic flow has been supporting the market on every big fall. Domestic institutional investors have net bought nearly Rs 1,700 crore worth shares during the week gone by, and their monthly net inflow so far was more than Rs 6,000 crore.

"In India, FPIs were big buyers in financials, autos and capital goods as these segments are doing well and their prospects look good, however, they continued selling in IT and metals as these sectors are facing many short term headwinds," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

He feels FPI inflows are likely to moderate, going forward, due to rising valuations in India and the rising interest rate scenario.

IPOs

We have lot of action in the primary market next week as three IPOs - ideaForge Technology, Cyient DLM, and PKH Ventures - will open for subscription with total fund raising over Rs 1,500 crore.

The Rs 567-crore public issue of drone manufacturing company ideaForge will open on June 26, with a price band of Rs 638–672 per share. The issue will close on June 29.

Electronic manufacturing services and solutions provider Cyient DLM will be the second public issue, opening on June 27 till June 30. The Rs 592-crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue by the company and the price band is Rs 250-265 per share.

Construction and development company PKH Ventures will be launching its 2.56-crore shares offer on June 30 and the bidding will continue till July 4. The price band has yet to be announced.

We will also be seeing action in the SME segment with four companies launching their public issues next week. Conveyor belt manufacturer Pentagon Rubber will open its public issue on June 26, and PET stretch blow moulding machine manufacturer and exporter Global Pet Industries will open on June 29. Both will close on June 30 and July 3 respectively, while the offer by Tridhya Tech and Synoptics Technologies will open on June 30 and their closing date is July 5.

Technical View

The Nifty has formed Dark Cloud Cover candlestick pattern on the weekly charts at swing high, indicating possibility of downtrend at the end of recent uptrend, but continued making higher highs formation for 13th consecutive week. Hence, the short term reversal in trend along with consolidation can't be ruled out in coming sessions, before making bounce back towards previous record high of 18,887.60 on December 1, 2022, experts said.

"Nifty is trading above a critical support area, which coincides near the 18,640 level and aligns with the vicinity of the 21-day EMA (exponential moving average). On sustainable fall below the same support area, a further decline towards the range of 18,560-18,500 cannot be ruled out," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President at Master Capital Services said.

On the other hand, he feels the validation of 18,640 support level would introduce the possibility of a bullish reversal with a potential upsurge towards 18,780 and subsequently 18,887. A decisive breakthrough beyond 18,887 level would set the stage for prices to achieve new record highs, he said.

F&O Cues

We have monthly expiry next week, so there is a possibility of volatility in the market. Option data indicated that 18,800-18,500 is expected to be remain crucial zone for the Nifty in coming sessions.

The maximum Call open interest was at 18,800 strike, followed by 19,000 strike and 18,900 strike, with Call writing at 18,700 strike, then 18,800 strike, whereas we have the maximum Put open interest at 18,000 strike, followed by 18,800 and 18,700 strikes, with Put writing at 18,700 strike, then 18,400-18,500 strikes.

"Nifty has more Call writing positions than Put writing positions for both expiries. Traders going into next week's expiry should maintain a sideways to bullish bias as in any case the Call premiums are still higher than the Put premiums," Rahul K Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said.

India VIX

The volatility remained at lower levels with India VIX, the fear gauge, remaining below 12 mark for third consecutive week, which is broadly keeping the market rangebound despite recent profit booking at swing high.

The VIX increased by 3.6 percent for the week to 11.23 levels, after largely trading within the previous week's range. Even on the monthly scale, it has remained within the May month's range.

Corporate Action

Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Bank of Baroda, Escorts Kubota, Can Fin Homes, Tata Communications, Welspun India, SKF India, Aegis Logistics, GSK Pharma, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, and Syngene International will trade ex-dividend in coming week.

Here are key corporate actions taking place next week:

Global Economic Data Points

Here are key global economic data points to watch out for:

