Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 30, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

As we will be entering into fourth week of earnings season, nearly 200 companies are set to announce their quarterly numbers in the week ended May 8.

It was a great week for the stock market as a healthy earnings season barring top IT firms, FIIs buying, falling oil prices, VIX near historical lows, rally in IT stocks after strong earnings growth by Meta, etc., lifted sentiment at Dalal Street.

The benchmark indices recouped all their previous week's losses and closed at the highest levels since December 2022, while the weekly gains were the highest since July 2022. The BSE Sensex rose 1,457 points or 2.44 percent to 61,112, and the Nifty50 jumped 441 points or 2.5 percent to 18,065, with buying across sectors for the week ended April 28.

The broader markets also participated in the run-up, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gaining 2.3 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.

The coming truncated week is going to be action-packed for the market with all eyes on corporate earnings, monthly GST collection, auto sales numbers, PMI data globally, FOMC meet, and ECB interest rate decision. The market is likely to stay in positive territory going ahead too with main focus on the commentary by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, experts said.