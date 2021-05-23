Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

The COVID-19 is going to remain a key factor for the market as the market had seen a consolidation

The market had a stellar rally in the week ended May 21 as bulls turned stronger to help the benchmark indices see the biggest weekly gains since budget week. The falling COVID-19 cases along with favourable global cues and in line corporate earnings for March quarter lifted sentiment.

Banking & financials, auto, IT and infra stocks led the support to the market. The BSE Sensex spiked 1,807.93 points or 3.71 percent to 50,540.48, while the Nifty50 rallied 497.50 points or 3.39 percent to 15,175.30, the highest level since March 3, 2021, outperforming the global peers.

The broader markets also joined the bulls' party, as the BSE Midcap index gained 4.77 percent and Smallcap index was up 4.19 percent during the week.

The coming week is expected to be a bit volatile given the expiry of May derivative contracts. The market will closely watch the COVID-19 infections graph and global cues, which if remain favourable, then the indices may attempt to march towards record high levels, experts feel.

"The Indian market has started to outperform the development market which is expected to continue due to a fall in COVID-19 cases. High cases were the reason for India to trade weak, now INR has started to appreciate," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

He further said, "The entry of new vaccines in the market which will ease supply crunch and a steady decline in the new COVID-19 cases are factors boosting investor confidence in the market. Hence the market will continue to focus on COVID-19 numbers to pump in more optimism into the market due to a relatively quiet week for economic data."

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy in the coming week:

Coronavirus

The COVID-19 is going to remain a key factor for the market as the market had seen a consolidation and range-bound for more than couple of months when the infections continued to rise to cross 4 lakh mark on daily basis, but as the cases started falling from last week, the market regained strength and started marching towards record high levels.

India reported less than 3 lakh cases for the sixth consecutive day. In the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on May 22, India recorded more than 2.57 lakh fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the total infections to nearly 2.63 crore with over 2.95 lakh deaths.

The total number of active cases also fell below 30 lakh mark at 29.23 lakh as it has consistently been declining for the ninth straight day, while the recoveries continued to be more than 3 lakh per day, taking the total recovered patients count to nearly 2.31 crore till now. The recovery rate improved further to 87.76 percent against 87.25 percent in the previous day.

Maharashtra and Kerala reported lower than 30,000 cases per day, while Karnataka's daily cases count continued falling, but these three states along with Tamil Nadu remained top contributors.

Given the falling cases, few states including Maharashtra and Rajasthan hinted to ease lockdown restrictions from next month, but Kerala, Goa and Karnataka extended lockdowns for a few more days given the higher infections and death count.

The COVID-19 situation is stabilising with positivity rate, daily cases and active cases reducing, said NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul while addressing a press briefing on May 22.

The single-day testing remained above 20 lakh with last 24-hour data (till 8 am on Saturday) at 20.61 lakh, while more than 14.58 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report.

Earnings

The March quarter earnings season, as per the schedule, will finally end in the coming week. More than 390 companies are scheduled to release the quarterly scorecard with Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries, BPCL, and Divis Laboratories being the important ones to watch out for.

Among others, Bank of Baroda, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, India Cements, JK Paper, Alkem Laboratories, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bajaj Electricals, Emami, Thermax, TTK Prestige, Arvind, Berger Paints, Burger King India, Cummins India, Cadila Healthcare, Dixon Technologies, Infibeam Avenues, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Metropolis Healthcare, Page Industries, Strides Pharma Science, UCO Bank, Wockhardt, Dilip Buildcon, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indian Bank, Ipca Laboratories, REC, and Ujjivan Financial Services will also announce their numbers during the coming week.

FII & DII Flow

The participation from foreign institutional investors improved in the last couple of days during the week, though overall it was weak due to selling in the early part of the week. They have net sold Rs 1,753.9 crore of shares in a week, taking the total monthly outflow to Rs 10,467.15 crore in May, but in the last 12 months till April, India has seen the highest FPI inflows among emerging markets.

Domestic institutional investors have net bought Rs 1,318.52 crore worth of shares in the week gone by, taking the total inflow to Rs 2,209.72 crore in the month of May.

Experts expect the flow to improve from both kinds of investors if the COVID-19 cases start dropping along with gradual opening of the economy in coming weeks, which could propel the markets rally to fresh record high levels.

Indian Rupee

The Indian rupee appreciated further to close at 72.8 against the US dollar, strengthening by around 47 paisa during the week given the fall in dollar index along with rally in domestic equity, and moderation in COVID-19 cases in India. Experts feel the US dollar index may not see major rebound given the Federal Reserve's commitment to retain rates low and continue bond purchases till the satisfactory economy recovery. The US Dollar index, which measures the value of US dollar to value of basket of world's leading six currencies, fell to 90.03 from around 90.40 on week-on-week basis.

"Overall the sentiments are quite risk-on amid economic revival and reopening of the Western countries. Also, in India the improving trend of moderation in daily new COVID-19 cases is boosting risk sentiments," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency at Emkay Global Financial Services

"While, the dollar index has continued the downtrend, despite Fed minutes spooked the market on the prospect of Fed tapering and there are less signs of DXY bouncing at least in the short term. So forex traders will monitor the COVID-19 situation and trend in dollars, and keep the spot within 72.50-73.50 with a negative bias," he added.

Overall, ICICI Direct also expects the appreciation in the rupee to continue towards 72.50 level as dollar weakening along with positive domestic equities are likely to put further pressure on the pair.

Technical View

The Nifty50 formed bullish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts as the index gained 1.81 percent and 3.4 percent respectively, indicating bulls are in action mode and experts feel that may continue in the coming period with intermittent correction towards record high levels.

"Based on the weekly and daily establishment of the market where it has crossed the short term averages and a swing high at 15,150 with strong market width, we can conclude that the market is on the way to cross 15,450 in the next few days or a few weeks," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

"Above the level of 15,450, it will be arrested at 15,600-15,650. The strategy should be to buy on dips. The support for the market exists at 15,050 and at 14,900," he added.

Bank Nifty

The Bank Nifty with the 7.6 percent rally was the biggest gainer among sectoral indices during the week, and is also an important factor for market rally going ahead. In fact it has a dominant share in the index composition of markets.

On Friday, Bank Nifty recorded handsome gains of around 1,270 points or 3.82 percent to close at 34,606.90, the highest daily close of the last 43 sessions, especially after quarterly earnings by country's largest lender State Bank of India which indicated a reduced NPA and improved asset quality. Experts also feel the hope for gradual opening of the economy from next month given the declining daily COVID-19 infections count could reduce the NPA pressure and the rally can continue.

Technically, the index formed bullish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts, and negated its lower highs - lower lows formation of the last two sessions.

"If the Bank Nifty holds above 34,250 levels, then the index can witness an upmove towards 35,000 and 35,250 in the coming sessions, whereas on the downside, 34,000 and 33,500 levels are expected to act as supports for the index," Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal said.

On the options front, "the Bank Nifty has the highest Call base at 34,000 but the index is trading well above this level. At the same time, huge Put open interest blocks were observed in 34,000 and 33,500 strikes. From a support perspective, we feel the Bank Nifty should hold 33,500 this time in the expiry week," ICICI Direct said.

F&O Cues

The option data indicated that the Nifty could see a broader trading range of 14,800 to 15,400 levels for coming sessions and experts feel the expiry of May could be in the range of 15,200-15,400 levels.

Maximum Call open interest was seen at 15,500, 16,000 and 15,700 strikes, while the maximum Put open interest was seen at 15,000, 14,500 and 14,800 strikes.

Call writing was seen at 15,700, 15,500 and 15,600 strikes with Call unwinding at 15,000, 15,100 and 14,900 strikes. Put writing was seen at 15,000, 15,100 and 14,900 strikes, with Put unwinding at 14,400 and 16,000 strikes.

Going ahead, ICICI Direct said sustainability of 15,000 will be crucial as it was the highest Call base for the monthly settlement.

"From the options space, significant Put writing was experienced across strikes and 15,000 Put now holds the highest Put base for the week. Hence, continued up move due to closure among Call writers is likely to be seen in the coming sessions. The immediate resistance is likely near lifetime highs of 15,400 levels," the brokerage added.

Volatility Index

The falling volatility below 20 mark and continued to trade below the same level throughout the week played a crucial role for the positivity in the market. India VIX, which measures market's expectation of volatility, fell to 19.08, the lowest level seen during the calendar year, from 20.26 levels on a week-on-week basis, indicating positive bias in the market.

"India VIX needs to hold below 20 mark to extend the bullish market momentum towards new lifetime territory," said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Corporate Action

