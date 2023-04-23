 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 23, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

In the coming week, the market on Monday will first react to Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank quarterly numbers announced over the weekend, while overall, the tug-of-war between bulls and bears is expected to continue given the expiry of monthly futures & options contracts, experts said.

Markets

The market almost reversed some of the previous week's gains and snapped a three-week winning streak following lower-than-expected corporate earnings with a cautious outlook by IT biggies, and fear of corporate earnings downgrade.

The rising possibility of a 25 bps hike by the Federal Reserve in the next policy meeting & fear of recession in the US, and RBI's persistent concern over inflation also made the market participants nervous.

For the week ended April 21, the BSE Sensex shed 1.28 percent or 776 points to 59,655, and the Nifty50 plummeted 1.14 percent or 204 points to 17,624, whereas the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices outperformed the benchmarks, rising seven-tenth of a percent and a third of a percent respectively.

