 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 16, 2023 / 06:54 AM IST

The key event to watch out for next week would be corporate earnings and the commentary by management.

BSE Sensex

The market sustained its uptrend for three weeks in a row with the benchmark indices rising one percent for the truncated week ended April 13, tracking positive global cues and consistent FIIs buying. All sectoral indices, barring IT, supported the market. In fact, the selling pressure in IT stocks after lower-than-expected TCS' Q4 earnings with cautious outlook and uncertainty in the BFSI segment limited gains for the week.

The BSE Sensex jumped 598 points to 60,431, and the Nifty50 rose 229 points to 17,828, while the broader markets have seen outperformance compared to benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 1.75 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

Now coming to next week, the market will first react to Infosys (which has missed earnings on all fronts) and HDFC Bank's quarterly earnings announced over the long weekend. Overall, the market is expected to be rangebound after a recent sharp uptrend and look for cues from corporate earnings, experts said.

"Domestic macro data continues to remain positive and support the uptrend. Weak numbers from TCS and Infosys would keep the technology sector under pressure. The market would also react to HDFC bank numbers to be released on Saturday," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.