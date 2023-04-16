Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

BSE Sensex

The market sustained its uptrend for three weeks in a row with the benchmark indices rising one percent for the truncated week ended April 13, tracking positive global cues and consistent FIIs buying. All sectoral indices, barring IT, supported the market. In fact, the selling pressure in IT stocks after lower-than-expected TCS' Q4 earnings with cautious outlook and uncertainty in the BFSI segment limited gains for the week.

The BSE Sensex jumped 598 points to 60,431, and the Nifty50 rose 229 points to 17,828, while the broader markets have seen outperformance compared to benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 1.75 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

Now coming to next week, the market will first react to Infosys (which has missed earnings on all fronts) and HDFC Bank's quarterly earnings announced over the long weekend. Overall, the market is expected to be rangebound after a recent sharp uptrend and look for cues from corporate earnings, experts said.

"Domestic macro data continues to remain positive and support the uptrend. Weak numbers from TCS and Infosys would keep the technology sector under pressure. The market would also react to HDFC bank numbers to be released on Saturday," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services also said the earnings reports, primarily from the IT and banking sectors, will influence market trends in the upcoming week.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

1) Corporate Earnings

The key event to watch out for next week would be corporate earnings and the commentary by management. We will have more companies announcing quarterly earnings next week, compared to very few in the passing week. A total of 50 companies will release their earnings scorecard for the coming week including prominent ones like HCL Technologies, and ICICI Bank.

Among others, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Angel One, Just Dial, Network18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, Schaeffler India, Tata Coffee, ICICI Securities, Mastek, Tata Communications, Cyient, Hindustan Zinc, Tejas Networks, and Yes Bank will also declare results next week.

2) Domestic Economic Data Points

On the economic data front, we will have WPI inflation numbers for the month of March scheduled on April 17. The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is expected to decline further given the likely drop in food products, fuel and manufacturing inflation.

Per Trading Economics, the WPI inflation for March is expected to be around 2 percent, from 3.85 percent in February. If it is around expected lines, then March would be the fourth consecutive month having inflation below the 5 percent mark. Retail inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), dropped further to 5.66 percent in March, from 6.44 percent in February.

In February, it had fallen to 3.85 percent, from 4.73 percent in January and 4.95 percent in December primarily due to a fall in prices of crude petroleum & natural gas, non-food articles, food products, etc.

Apart from WPI, Foreign Exchange Reserves for the week ended April 14, and deposit & bank loan growth numbers for the fortnight ended April 7 will also be released next week, on April 21.

3) China's GDP

Globally investors will keep an eye on economic growth numbers from the world's second-largest country China, for the first quarter of the current calendar year. For the current calendar year, China has set a growth target of around 5 percent. In CY22, the Chinese economy grew by 3 percent, much lower than its target of 5.5 percent due to stricter Covid norms and real estate slump.

The economy recorded 2.9 percent growth in Q4CY22, against 3.9 percent in the previous quarter.

4) Global Economic Data Points

Here are key global economic data points to watch out for including China's industrial capacity utilization for Q1CY23, Europe & Japan's inflation data for March, and US jobless claims:

5) FII Flow

Foreign institutional investors continued their buying spree in the passing week as well and the reason could be increasing hopes for ending of US interest rate hike cycle sooner than later. But the domestic institutional investors seem to have taken the advantage of rising equity markets as they have net sold over Rs 400 crore worth of shares in the week gone by, taking April month's total net selling to Rs 2,684 crore and they were net sellers on monthly basis for the first time since November last year.

FIIs buying has been one of the reasons for the rally in equity markets. Experts expect the rally to continue if the inflow continues in the coming sessions.

FIIs have been net buyers in all sessions this month, to the tune of nearly Rs 5,000 crore, the highest buying since November 2022.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been appreciating for the fourth consecutive week to settle at 81.81 against the US dollar on April 13, from 82.50 a dollar in the week ended March 17, but overall, it has been moving within the Mother candle formed during the week ended March 3. Hence breaking out on either side of Mother Candle range can give further direction to the USDINR, experts said.

However, the US dollar index (DXY), which measures the value of the US dollar against the basket of the world's leading currencies, dropped from $102.249 on April 10, to $101.24 on April 13.

6) Listing

We will have a listing of Avalon Technologies next week, on April 18. The electronic manufacturing services company has garnered Rs 865 crore through its public issue which was subscribed 2.21 times during April 3-6, largely aided by qualified institutional buyers whose reserved portion was booked 3.57 times. But the response from high net worth individuals subscribing 41 percent and retail investors 84 percent remained weak.

Hence whether the muted response from retail and HNIs may impact the listing or not will be closely watched by the street given the strong market conditions.

7) Technical View

The Nifty50 has formed a bullish candlestick pattern on the weekly scale for the third consecutive week. The index sustained above 50-week EMA (exponential moving average - 17,442) and has seen a decisive breakout of a downward sloping resistance trendline, at 17,600, adjoining highs of December (record high), and February, with momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) maintaining a positive crossover for yet another week.

Hence as long as the index sustains above the resistance trendline, the uptrend may continue towards the 18,000-18,200 area with intermittent correction and consolidation, whereas the 17,500 and 17,300 are expected to act as crucial support levels, experts said.

"The overall chart pattern of Nifty continues to be positive. The next upside targets to be watched around 18,200 levels in the coming weeks. Immediate support is at 17,700 levels," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

8) F&O Cues

Per weekly Option data, in the coming weeks, the Nifty may see next resistance at 18,000, and 18,300 levels which have maximum Call open interest, with Call writing at 18,300 strike followed by 18,000 and 18,500 strikes.

On the Put side, we have 17,800 strike with maximum open interest, which can be immediate support for the Nifty, followed by 17,300 and 17,500 strikes, which can be the next crucial support levels. The Put writing was at 17,800 strike, followed by 17,300 strike.

"Option data suggests a shift in an expected broader trading range for the Nifty to 17,400-18,200 levels (from 17,400-18,100 earlier), while a shift in expected immediate trading range to 17,600-18,000 levels (from 17,600-17,950 earlier)," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

9) India VIX

The volatility has been cooling off over the last three weeks, providing stability to the bulls at higher zones, and increasing confidence among market participants. India VIX, the fear index has settled below 12 levels for both the last weeks after consolidation and remained below all key moving averages (50, 100 and 200-day EMA - exponential moving averages) since October last year.

India VIX ended the week at 11.91 levels, against 11.80 levels on a week-on-week basis

10) Corporate Action

Nestle India, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Muthoot Finance, Huhtamaki India, Thyrocare Technologies, EID Parry (India), Mold-Tek Technologies, and Mold-Tek Packaging will start quoting ex-dividend from next week onwards.

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.