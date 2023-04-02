Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

The market was off to a flyer on first day of the April series, as benchmark indices snapped three-week losing streak to close the week ended March 31 at the highest level since July 2022. Positive global cues, stable oil prices and FIIs buying lifted sentiment.

For the week, the 30-pack Sensex jumped 1,464 points, or 2.55 percent, to 58,992, and the Nifty gained 415 points, or 2.45 percent. to 17,360.

The broader market, however, underperformed the benchmark. The Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices gained 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent.

Buying was seen across sectors, with bank, financial services, IT, metal, pharma and FMCG being the lead gainers.

On April 3, the market will first react to March auto sales numbers and moderation in the current account deficit in Q3FY23, the data for which was shared on April 1.

Volatility, however, is expected as the market will focus on the first Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the financial year 2023-24 along with PMI data, experts said. The MPC outcome will be shared on April 6.

"The coming week is also a holiday-shortened one and scheduled events and data would keep the participants busy. The key highlight would be the outcome of the MPC policy review meet, and apart from domestic factors, global cues and trends of foreign flows will also be in focus," Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking said.

He expects the recovery to strengthen during the week. It would be prudent to stick to largecaps and stay selective in midcap and smallcap space, he said.

The market will be shut on April 4 on account of Mahavir Jayanti and April 7 for Good Friday.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy this week:

1) MPC meeting

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will meet from April 3 to 6. Analysts expect another 25 bps hike in repo, as the inflation was above the central bank's long-term target in January-February 2023, with an unchanged stance. It will likely be followed by a long pause to observe the impact of hikes, given the signs of likely slowing rate hike cycle in other parts of the world.

CPI declined to 6.44 percent in February from 6.52 percent in the previous month, which is above the RBI target range of 4 percent (+/-2 percent).

"We expect the MPC to deliver another 25bp rate hike at the April meeting, bringing the repo rate to 6.75 percent, driven by still elevated headline inflation and robust domestic growth," Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics at Barclays said.

Barclays expects the rate hike to be the last in the current cycle, as inflation rolls over, global monetary pressures reduce and the external deficit shrinks, he said.

2) Domestic economic data points

The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI numbers for March will be released on April 3 and Global Services and Composite PMI data on April 5.

The country's manufacturing sector continued to expand in February, with Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbing to 54.9 from 54 in the previous month. IHS Markit report said February saw "strong increases" in new work orders.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction.

With favourable demand conditions, the services activity also remained robust in February. The S&P Global Services PMI hit a 12-year high of 59.4 against 57.2 percent in the previous month.

Data on foreign exchange reserves for the week ended March 31 and the bank loan and deposit growth for fortnight ended March 24 will be released on April 7.

3) Global economic data points

Manufacturing, and services PMI data for March for other parts of world, along with US factory orders for February and unemployment rate & non-farm payrolls numbers for March, will also be announced during the week.

Here are key global economic data points to watch out for next week:

4) FII Flow

Foreign institutional investors (FII) provided support to the market, as they bought Rs 4,738-crore worth of shares in the passing week against an outflow in the previous few weeks. The consistent flows in the last three days, helped March flows turn positive.

"The sustained selling by FPIs appears to be over since they have turned buyers in the last few days. The near-term outlook for FPI looks much more positive now. Even though Indian valuation continues to be relatively high, the recent market correction has made valuations a bit more reasonable than earlier," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. said.

With a sharp drop in India's current account deficit (CAD) to $18.2 billion for Q3FY23 against the July-September period's revised figure of $30.9 billion, Vijayakumar said the rupee will be stable and this may restrain FPIs from turning aggressive sellers.

Domestic institutional investors remained buyers, as they picked up Rs 6,450 crore worth of shares during the week.

5) Oil Prices

Oil prices extended their uptrend for the second consecutive week, with Brent crude futures rising 6.5 percent to $79.89 a barrel on supply tightening and easing of the banking crisis.

The signs of cooling inflation in the US also supported prices as the Federal Reserve may become less aggressive in rate hikes, which may increase the demand for risky assets like commodities and equities.

There were supply disruption concerns as Kurdistan’s crude oil exports, nearly 400,000 bpd shipped through an Iraqi-Turkey pipeline to Ceyhan, were halted late last week by the federal government of Iraq.

"We may see further surge in oil prices as deadlock continues, and Gulf Keystone Petroleum became the latest oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan to cut production," Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities said.

6) IPO

Electronic manufacturing services company Avalon Technologies will open its Rs 865-crore IPO for subscription on April 3. It has fixed a price band at Rs 415-436 a share.

Udayshivakumar Infra will make its market debut on April 3. With improving market sentiment, increasing infrastructure spending and healthy subscription numbers, the listing premium could be around 30 percent over its final issue price of Rs 35, experts said.

7) Technical View

The Nifty formed a long bullish candlestick on the daily as well as weekly charts after closing above the upper end of the consolidation range (17,200-17,250).

Experts are looking at the 17,500-17,600 area on the upside, which coincides with the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA but volatility may remain. Support is at 17,000 followed by 16,800.

"The index has moved above the recent consolidation, suggesting a rise in optimism. The trend is likely to remain strong as long as it remains above 17,200. On the higher end, the next important level is 17,500–17,600, where bears will be waiting," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities, said.

8) F&O Cues

The weekly options data indicates that the Nifty may see strong resistance at 17,500-17,700, where there is maximum Call open interest activity as well as Call writing. The near-term support zone could be 17,000-17,300, where there is maximum Put open interest.

On March 31, the Nifty saw a huge short covering, making the 17,000 a strong support for the April series. The index also saw high Put writing, right from 17,000 all the way up to 17,300. The highest Call open interest was at the 17,500 level.

"One interesting observation on the Nifty open interest is that the highest open interest for the monthly expiry is at the 18,000 level on the Call side and not at the 17,500 level, which is still 700 points from the current price. This indicates further room on the upside," Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO, Hedged, said.

The Nifty trend has shifted to sideways from sideways to down, he said. "Although the upside has opened up on the index, one should not expect a run-away rally all the way up to 18,000 as there are still a lot of supply areas between 17,500 and 18,000 on the index," Ghose said.

9) India VIX

The volatility cooled down considerably. India VIX, the fear index fell 15 percent to 12.93 levels.

"It is best recommended to avoid aggressive bets and approach the markets on a highly selective note as persistently low levels of VIX can leave traders exposed to volatile profit-taking bouts from higher levels," Foram Chheda, Technical Research Analyst and Founder of ChartAnalytics.co.in said.

10) Corporate action

Vedanta and Rail Vikas Nigam will trade ex-dividend, while PNB Housing Finance will turn ex-rights next week.

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.