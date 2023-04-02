 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 02, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

In yet another holiday-shortened week, the market will react to auto numbers, keep an eye on the first Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the new financial year and also track PMI data. Global cues will also be watched

The market was off to a flyer on first day of the April series, as benchmark indices snapped three-week losing streak to close the week ended March 31 at the highest level since July 2022. Positive global cues, stable oil prices and FIIs buying lifted sentiment.

For the week, the 30-pack Sensex jumped 1,464 points, or 2.55 percent, to 58,992, and the Nifty gained 415 points, or 2.45 percent. to 17,360.

The broader market, however, underperformed the benchmark. The Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices gained 1.6 percent and 0.8 percent.

Buying was seen across sectors, with bank, financial services, IT, metal, pharma and FMCG being the lead gainers.