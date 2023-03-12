 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 12, 2023 / 07:23 AM IST

The volatility is likely to be theme for Dalal Street in the coming week too, with focus more on global cues including US inflation, ECB interest rate decision and Chinese industrial production numbers, while on the domestic front, we will have CPI and WPI inflation data for February, experts said.

The bear attack in last couple of sessions, tracking weak global cues, was so sharp that the market wiped out all the gains seen from the beginning of current week as well as previous week. The reaffirmation of continuity of aggressive policy tightening by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his testimony and the fresh turmoil in the US banking space dented sentiment across the globe.

The BSE Sensex tanked 674 points or 1.13 percent to 59,135, and the Nifty50 fell 181 points or 1 percent to 17,413 for the week ended March 10, as the selling pressure was seen in banking & financial services, technology, healthcare and metal stocks.

However, the bulls favoured oil & gas, and energy stocks. The broader markets also outperformed equity benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices closed flat.

Initially next week, the market will first react to industrial output data, US jobs data released after market hours on Friday along with the news of SVB Bank collapse in the US.