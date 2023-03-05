 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 05, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

The market recovery has been led by the banking and financials, metals, infrastructure, and energy sectors. Going ahead, the US Fed’s testimony before the senate will be a key global cue to watch for.

The healthy rally on Friday, the biggest in the current calendar year, helped the market recoup some of previous week's losses and close with more than half-a-percent gain in the week ended March 3.

The fear of aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve (the Fed) given the elevated inflation, and worries of an economic slowdown, weighed on the market sentiment initially. But the comment by Fed officials later in the week favouring only a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike, and advising the US central bank to go slow on rate hikes, gave comfort to bulls.

Also, the Rs 15,446 crore raised by the Adani group by selling stake in four companies to GQG Partners upped the confidence of the investor community, which resulted in a relief rally in PSU bank as well as Adani stocks. Better-than-expected services PMI for February in India and China, too, improved market sentiment.

The market may remain positive for a few more days, but given the lack of domestic triggers, participants will focus more on global cues for further direction, experts said.