 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 26, 2023 / 07:56 AM IST

After the severe selling pressure, the market next week may see some kind of pullback rally but overall, volatile and rangebound trade is likely to continue with major focus on global cues to get direction on either side, experts said.

Indian equity benchmarks succumbed to selling pressure in the week ended February 24, plummeting more than 2.5 percent. This was the biggest weekly fall in last eight months, as the investor sentiment was dampened by weak global cues and FII outflow.

Hawkish commentary by Fed officials and strong economic data signaling continuity of interest rate hike cycle for a longer period than market thinks to bring inflation under control, with spike in US dollar index and bond yields, and resurgence of cold war between US & Russia weighed on sentiment.

During the week, the BSE Sensex fell more than 1,500 points to close at 59,464, while the Nifty50 lost 478 points to settle at 17,466, the lowest closing level since October 17 last year, wiping out all previous three-week's gains. With selling across sectors, both these indices reached closer to Budget day's low.

The broader markets also traded under pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declining 1.8 percent and 2 percent respectively.