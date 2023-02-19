Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

The market maintained its upward journey for third consecutive week ended February 17 supported by persistent FIIs buying. But the rangebound and consolidation trend is not yet over given the pressure at higher levels due to hawkish comments by Fed officials and rising US dollar index.

The benchmark indices climbed half a percent each during the week, with the BSE Sensex closing tad above 61,000 and the Nifty50 at 17,944, but the mood was subdued in the broader markets with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling over a percent each.

Infrastructure, technology, energy, metal, and select FMCG stocks supported the sentiment, but the gains were limited due to selling in auto, banking & financial services and healthcare stocks.

Given the absence of domestic triggers, all eyes will be on global cues with market participants focussing largely on FOMC minutes and second estimates for fourth quarter US GDP numbers, experts said. As far as the market trend is concerned, they expect the rangebound and consolidation to continue in coming week as well, with a positive bias, and the monthly expiry of February derivative contracts may add some more volatility.

"A lack of major triggers in the domestic market will attract global cues to dictate the market's trend going forward," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

1) FOMC Minutes

FOMC minutes of the February policy meeting scheduled on Thursday will be a key factor to look at by global investors, though most of Fed officials through their speeches already hinted for more rate hikes going ahead given the elevated inflation. And strong economic data also made experts believe about possibility of more rate hikes in upcoming policy meetings than current expectations.

In previous week, Fed Governor Christopher Waller talked tough on inflation, saying the Fed needs to maintain its current plan of action. “It might be a long fight, with interest rates higher for longer than some are currently expecting. But I will not hesitate to do what is needed to get my job done.” (CNBC reported)

The target by Federal Reserve is to bring inflation at 2 percent from current levels. The consumer price index came in at 6.4 percent in January 2023, falling moderately from 6.5 percent in previous month, but core inflation (less foods and energy) was at 5.6 percent against 5.7 percent in same period.

Fed has announced eight interest rate hikes since March 2022, taking the federal funds rate to the highest level since October 2007 at 4.5-4.75 percent, which now experts feel may go beyond 5.5 percent in coming policy meetings.

Given the rising expectations of consistency in rate hikes going ahead and possibility of volatility in inflation due to resilient economic data, recently we have seen the rise in US dollar index (which measures the value of US dollar against a basket of world's leading six currencies) to the highest level of last six weeks at 104.67 before settling at 103.88 on last Friday, and bond yields jumped to the highest level since November last year at 3.927 percent, before closing at 3.82 percent in the passing week.

2) Global Economic Data Points

The second estimates for fourth quarter (2022) US GDP numbers scheduled on coming Thursday will be another key factor to look at. As per first estimates, the US economy registered growth at an annual rate of 2.9 percent in Q4CY22, against 3.2 percent in previous quarter.

Here are key global economic data points to watch out for next week:

3) Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes

The Reserve Bank of India will also release minutes of its February monetary policy meeting in the coming week on Wednesday.

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee on February 8 has raised repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5 percent amid falling inflation, and decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward. The central bank seems shifted its focus on growth now, revising GDP forecast for FY23 to 7 percent from 6.8 percent earlier; and lowered inflation forecast to 6.5 percent from 6.7 percent earlier.

4) Domestic Economic Data Points

Foreign exchange reserves for week ended February 17 will be released on coming Friday. Also deposit and bank loan growth numbers for fortnight ended February 10 are going to be released on same day.

India's forex reserves fell for second consecutive week, coming in at $566.948 billion for the previous week ended February 10, down by $8.319 billion, the Reserve Bank of India said in in Weekly Statistical Supplement. In previous week (ending February 3), it was dropped by $1.49 billion.

While citing the reason for declining reserves, experts said the central bank seems to be using reserves to defend the weakening rupee again due to global developments.

5) Indian Rupee

The Indian rupee came back to near 83 level again after moving closer to 81 level a month back, against US dollar that strengthened due to fear of more rate hikes in the year ahead. The currency closed at 82.83 a dollar on Friday, against 82.50 on week-on-week basis, while it was at 81.12 on January 20th.

The weakness in equity markets also put pressure on rupee, though it had a minor support from falling oil prices in the international markets. Brent crude futures closed the week at $83 a barrel, down from $86.39 on week-on-week basis amid demand worries due to expected US interest rate hikes, and possibility of ample supply.

Hence, the market participants will closely watch on the rupee movement. It had hit 83 a dollar in October last year.

6) FII Flow

The renewed FIIs buying interest was one of key reasons that supported equity markets last week, as they have net bought more than Rs 4,000 crore worth shares in a week after a long time, partly supported by few block purchases. As a result, their total net selling for current month dropped significantly to Rs 1,400 crore compared to initial weeks.

Hence, the market participants will keep an eye on their flow, which are always crucial for emerging markets and has been volatile for several months now. "Although FIIs have shown some interest in purchasing over the past few days, there were a few block purchases last week, so their flow will be crucial," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said.

Domestic institutional investors continued to lend their support to the equity market as they have bought more than Rs 9,000 crore worth shares in current month so far.

7) Technical View

The Nifty50 has formed bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts and bullish candle on the weekly scale, but both candles have long upper and lower shadows indicating the tug of war between bulls and bears near psychological 18,000 mark. The index surpassed Budget day’s high on Wednesday but failed to sustain the same due to profit booking in following sessions.

On the weekly basis the index has continued making higher high higher low formation with trading above 21 and 50-week EMA (exponential moving average) while on the daily scale, it managed to defend downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining highs from December 1 last year (record high). Hence experts expect the rangebound trade to continue with crucial support area of 17,700-17,900 and if the index surpasses January high on closing basis then there could be possibility of strong rally going forward.

"Technically the structure is still bullish and Nifty stands at the strong polarity support, failing to hold which the index is likely to see a further correction towards 17,650 – 17,500 zones," Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said.

Only a sustained close above the 18,200- 18,250 zone is likely to trigger bullish momentum toward 18,450 – 18,500 levels, he feels.

8) F&O Cues

We will have an expiry of monthly futures & options contracts on coming Thursday. On the monthly Option front, we have seen maximum Call open interest at 18,000 strike, followed by 18,500 strike and 18,100 strike, with Call writing at 18,000 strike then 18,500 strike, and 17,900 strike.

On the Put side, there was maximum open interest at 18,000 strike, followed by 17,500 strike and 17,800 strike, with writing at 17,900 strike then 17,600 strike and 17,800 strike.

The significant rise in open interest (OI) build-up at 18,000 strike by both sides seems like a tug of war between them. Overall, the trading range for the Nifty50, as per Option data, could be 17,800-18,200 levels for coming sessions.

9) India VIX

The volatility index climbed a bit during the week but having it at lower levels may provide support to the market. India VIX, the fear index increased by 2.67 percent to 13.09 level, from 12.75 level during the week, but fell sharply from week's high of 14.09 level and much lower than high of January (19.39).

In fact, technically it was below all key moving averages on daily as well as weekly charts, which is a positive sign for the market. On the weekly basis, if the VIX breaks upward sloping trendline adjoining lows of September 13, 2021 and January 16, 2023 on closing basis, then there could be more fall, but if it breaks downward sloping trendline adjoining highs of February 21, 2022 and January 30, 2023 then there could be sharp upmove in the VIX.

10) Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place next week:

