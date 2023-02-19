 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 19, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

Given the absence of domestic triggers, all eyes will be on global cues with market participants focussing largely on FOMC minutes and second estimates for fourth quarter US GDP numbers, experts said.

The market maintained its upward journey for third consecutive week ended February 17 supported by persistent FIIs buying. But the rangebound and consolidation trend is not yet over given the pressure at higher levels due to hawkish comments by Fed officials and rising US dollar index.

The benchmark indices climbed half a percent each during the week, with the BSE Sensex closing tad above 61,000 and the Nifty50 at 17,944, but the mood was subdued in the broader markets with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling over a percent each.

Infrastructure, technology, energy, metal, and select FMCG stocks supported the sentiment, but the gains were limited due to selling in auto, banking & financial services and healthcare stocks.

Given the absence of domestic triggers, all eyes will be on global cues with market participants focussing largely on FOMC minutes and second estimates for fourth quarter US GDP numbers, experts said. As far as the market trend is concerned, they expect the rangebound and consolidation to continue in coming week as well, with a positive bias, and the monthly expiry of February derivative contracts may add some more volatility.