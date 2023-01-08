 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 08, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST

Overall the market has remained rangebound for more than three weeks now and the same trend is expected to continue with focus on quarterly earnings, macroeconomic data and Union Budget expectations.

Indian stocks started 2023 on a negative note as equity benchmarks lost 1.5 percent each in the week ended January 6, weighed down by weak global cues. FOMC minutes indicating that the aggressive stance by Fed officials is likely to continue to tame inflation, also dented the market sentiment.

During the week, selling pressure was witnessed across key sectors like banking & financial services, and technology.

Sensex slipped below the psychologically crucial 60,000-mark, while Nifty fell below  18,000 points. The 30-share pack fell 940 points to 59,900, while the 50-share index lost 246 points at 17,859. The broader markets also traded lower but managed to outperform the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.28 percent and 0.77 percent respectively.

Overall the market has remained rangebound for more than three weeks now and the same trend is expected to continue with focus on quarterly earnings, macroeconomic data and Union Budget expectations. Also, the stock-specific action given the earnings season is likely to be seen in the coming week.

"The stock market trend has started to be impacted by the view and in anticipation of the heavy economic data, Fed policy, India Q3 results and Union Budget expectations," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services said.

Going ahead, he feels investors will focus on the muted Q3 earnings season along with the release of key macroeconomic data such as inflation. The market is expected to maintain a cautious trend during the month, the market expert said.