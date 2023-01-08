Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

Indian stocks started 2023 on a negative note as equity benchmarks lost 1.5 percent each in the week ended January 6, weighed down by weak global cues. FOMC minutes indicating that the aggressive stance by Fed officials is likely to continue to tame inflation, also dented the market sentiment.

During the week, selling pressure was witnessed across key sectors like banking & financial services, and technology.

Sensex slipped below the psychologically crucial 60,000-mark, while Nifty fell below 18,000 points. The 30-share pack fell 940 points to 59,900, while the 50-share index lost 246 points at 17,859. The broader markets also traded lower but managed to outperform the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.28 percent and 0.77 percent respectively.

Overall the market has remained rangebound for more than three weeks now and the same trend is expected to continue with focus on quarterly earnings, macroeconomic data and Union Budget expectations. Also, the stock-specific action given the earnings season is likely to be seen in the coming week.

"The stock market trend has started to be impacted by the view and in anticipation of the heavy economic data, Fed policy, India Q3 results and Union Budget expectations," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services said.

Going ahead, he feels investors will focus on the muted Q3 earnings season along with the release of key macroeconomic data such as inflation. The market is expected to maintain a cautious trend during the month, the market expert said.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

1) Corporate Earnings

IT majors will kick start the quarterly corporate earnings season in coming week. As per the earnings calendar available with stock exchanges, more than 60 companies will release their earnings scorecard.

Country's largest software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services, being the first to open innings, will report its quarterly numbers on Monday, which is likely to clock better performance than others. It will be followed by Infosys and HCL Technologies on Thursday, and Wipro on Friday, while the leading private sector lender HDFC Bank will announce its earnings on Saturday.

Among others, Avenue Supermarts, 5paisa Capital, Cyient, Den Networks, Aditya Birla Money, and L&T Finance Holdings will also release their quarterly results.

Analysts largely expect muted topline growth for largecap IT companies due to slowdown in certain segments especially after deteriorating global environment along with furloughs higher than usual, while index heavyweight HDFC Bank is expected to report around 18-20 odd percent YoY growth in net interest income, profit and loan book.

"We forecast sequential revenue growth of 0-3 percent in constant currency for our coverage universe. Cross-currency tailwinds will range from 10-60 bps. On YoY comparison, we expect revenue growth to moderate to high-single digit to low-teens," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

"The slowdown in specific segments of the market such as mortgages, hi-tech, segments of retail and telecoms will lead to a moderation. The slowdown is in sync with the deterioration in external environment. Furloughs have been higher than usual, especially in the hi-tech segment," the brokerage added.

2) CPI Inflation

CPI inflation for the month of December is another key factor that market participants will watch out for. It is a data point for the Reserve Bank of India to take interest rate decision call over the next policy meeting scheduled in February 2023. Analysts largely expect steady number for last month of 2022 despite falling food prices, with sticky core data at around 6 percent which generally implies inflation is expected to remain as a priority for RBI.

"After a surprise return to the target band in November, we expect CPI inflation to remain broadly steady, coming in at 5.96 percent YoY in December, modestly up from 5.88 percent YoY in November," Barclays India said.

Retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), dropped to 11-month low at 5.88 percent in November, falling from 6.77 percent in previous month.

The research house expects core inflation to modestly edge down to 6.0 percent YoY, after seven straight months of registering ~6.2 percent prints. "Still, this was likely driven by the impact of a higher base kicking in, even as reviving domestic demand likely kept price pressures relatively elevated. A seasonal drop in housing prices is likely to be offset by sticky education and health inflation."

Industrial and manufacturing production data for November will also be released on coming Thursday. Apart from this, foreign exchange reserves for week ended January 6, bank loan & deposit growth for fortnight ended December 30, and balance of trade numbers for December will be released on Friday.

3) US Inflation

Globally the key number to watch out for, would be US inflation scheduled to be announced on coming Thursday. Overall experts expect the world's largest economy to report inflation for December in the range of 6.5-7 percent, falling from 7.1 percent in November (the lowest since December 2021). In fact, the inflation rate has consistently been falling for fifth month in November.

Given it is still far above the targetted inflation rate of 2 percent, the US Federal Reserve is expected to continue with rate hike cycle as Fed officials in their latest FOMC minutes hinted for more rate hikes to control inflation. In December 2022 meeting, the Fed raised the federal funds rate to 4.25-4.50 percent, up by 50 bps.

The speeach by Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled on Tuesday will also be closely watched by global investors next week.

4) Global Macroeconomic Data

Here are key global macroeconomic data points to watch out for next week:

5) FII Flow

Foreign institutional investors continued to be net sellers in the first week of 2023, especially may be after hawkish tone by Fed officials, though domestic institutional investors managed to offset the outflow to some extent. Hence, unless and until FIIs flow return strongly, the stellar rally in equity markets is unlikely to be seen though DIIs have supported markets to major extent.

FIIs have net sold more than Rs 7,800 crore worth shares during the week, in addition to around Rs 14,000 crore of selling in December 2022, whereas the net buying by DIIs was around Rs 2,700 crore on top of over Rs 24,000 crore of equity purchases in previous month.

6) Listing

Sah Polymers, the customised bulk packaging solutions provider to several industries, is set to make its grand debut on the bourses next week on Thursday. Its Rs 66-crore public issue received healthy response from investors, subscribing 17.5 times backed largely by retail investors and high networth individuals.

In the grey market, its IPO shares are available with moderate premium of 4-8 percent over its expected final issue price of Rs 65, analysts said. The recent correction and volatility in equity markets as well as disappointed listings of recent IPOs might have impacted the grey market premium.

7) Technical View

The Nifty50 has decisively broken psychological 18,000 mark during the last week but has taken a support at December low of around 17,750, which is expected to act as a crucial level to watch coming week as breaking of the same could drag the index towards 17,500, with hurdle on upper side would be 18,000-18,200 area. The closing level on Friday was 17,859.50.

On the daily scale, now the index traded below 50 EMA (exponential moving average - 18,144), as well as 100 EMA (17,884) and now if it stays below these levels and corrected futher then 200 EMA (17,468) would be in jeopardy, experts said.

Also there was bearish candle formation on the weekly as well daily time frames, indicating nervousness among traders.

"The current data still supports the fact that the psychological support around 17,500 would come under jeopardy due to its close proximity to its 200-day EMA level which could be marked as key support zone for the ongoing bearish move," Sacchitanand Uttekar, VP-Research (Derivatives & Technicals) at Tradebulls Securities said.

8) F&O Cues

On the weekly basis, we have seen maximum Call open interest at 18,000 strike followed by 19,000 strike, and 18,100-18,200 strikes, with Call writing at 18,000 strike, then 17,900 strike.

On the Put side, the maximum Put open interest was seen at 18,000 strike, followed by 17,500 strike, with writing at 17,000 strike then 17,600 strike. The Option data indicated that the 18,000 is expected to be crucial near term resistance for the Nifty50, whereas 17,500 is likely to support area.

The overall expected trading range for the Nifty50 would be 17,600-18,200 in coming sessions.

9) India VIX

The volatility remained on the slightly higher side, giving discomfort for bulls in last several days. Unless and until volatility drops and sustains below 14 mark the consolidation is expected to continue in the market, and generally ahead of key event Union Budget 2023, the volatility remains high, hence which is also expected to be watched this time, experts said.

India VIX was up by 1 odd percent during the last week, from 14.86 to 15.02 levels.

10) Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.