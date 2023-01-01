 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 01, 2023 / 08:21 AM IST

The volatility and rangebound trade, which we have seen in past four weeks, is expected to continue in the first week of 2023 as well, with focus on FOMC minutes, monthly auto sales and macroeconomic data, experts said.

The market staged a smart recovery in the last week of 2022 ending December 30, amid volatility and mixed global cues. Most of the sectors, barring FMCG and healthcare, participated in the bull run. The rally was largely driven by value buying in most beaten down quality stocks.

The equity benchmarks recouped 80 percent of previous week's losses, snapping three-week losing streak. The BSE Sensex rallied nearly 1,000 points to 60,841, and the Nifty50 jumped nearly 300 points to 18,105 level. However, the equity benchmark indices lost 3.5 percent each in December and missed the Santa rally, even though Nifty scaled a record high of 18,887 in the beginning of month.

The broader markets gave a stellar performance last week, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices adding 4.5 percent and 6 percent respectively. Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty PSU Bank outperformed headline indices and surged 11 percent in the week, followed by Metal, Oil & Gas, Auto, Bank and Energy.

"The Fed policy, the consequences that it may have for global growth and the reports emanating from China have been factors that are of consequence to the markets. The markets may continue to remain volatile and may trade with a downside bias, in the immediate term," Joseph Thomas, Head of Research at Emkay Wealth Management said.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, too, expect markets to remain sideways in a range in the near term. "While fears of recession and spread of covid outside China is capping the upside, we are witnessing strong buying at lower levels which are supporting the markets on the downside," he said.