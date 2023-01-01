Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

live bse live

The market staged a smart recovery in the last week of 2022 ending December 30, amid volatility and mixed global cues. Most of the sectors, barring FMCG and healthcare, participated in the bull run. The rally was largely driven by value buying in most beaten down quality stocks.

The equity benchmarks recouped 80 percent of previous week's losses, snapping three-week losing streak. The BSE Sensex rallied nearly 1,000 points to 60,841, and the Nifty50 jumped nearly 300 points to 18,105 level. However, the equity benchmark indices lost 3.5 percent each in December and missed the Santa rally, even though Nifty scaled a record high of 18,887 in the beginning of month.

The broader markets gave a stellar performance last week, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices adding 4.5 percent and 6 percent respectively. Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty PSU Bank outperformed headline indices and surged 11 percent in the week, followed by Metal, Oil & Gas, Auto, Bank and Energy.

The volatility and rangebound trade, which we have seen in past four weeks, is expected to continue in the first week of 2023 as well, with focus on FOMC minutes, monthly auto sales and macroeconomic data, experts said.

"The Fed policy, the consequences that it may have for global growth and the reports emanating from China have been factors that are of consequence to the markets. The markets may continue to remain volatile and may trade with a downside bias, in the immediate term," Joseph Thomas, Head of Research at Emkay Wealth Management said.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, too, expect markets to remain sideways in a range in the near term. "While fears of recession and spread of covid outside China is capping the upside, we are witnessing strong buying at lower levels which are supporting the markets on the downside," he said.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

1) FOMC Minutes

The FOMC minutes for December policy meeting scheduled to be released on coming Thursday will be key event to watch out for by global investors. The US Federal Reserve on December 14 raised key interest rate by 50 bps to 4.25-4.5 percent, the highest level in last 15 years, with officials indicating the rate hikes may continue in 2023 as well. Inflation dropped further to 7.1 percent in November from 7.7 percent in October, but the Fed is expected to wait for more data points to see the consistency in downward path of inflation.

"Inflation data received so far for October and November show a welcome reduction in the monthly pace of price increases, but it will take substantially more evidence to have confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path," the Fed chair Jerome Powell said at his post-meeting news conference on December 14, reports CNBC.

Hence, the movement in US dollar index, which was at 103.49, the lowest closing point for December, and US 10-year treasury yields which spiked by around 40 bps to 3.84 in last fortnight of December (especially after Fed meet), will also be closely watched by investors.

2) Global Macroeconomic Data

Here are key global macroeconomic data points to watch out for next week:

Meanwhile, the market may also react to China's official PMI data released over the last weekend. As per National Bureau of Statistics, the numbers dropped to 47 in December, from 48 in November impacted by Covid concerns, continuing contraction for third straight month.

3) Domestic Macroeconomic Data

On the domestic front, we have S&P Global Manufacturing PMI numbers for December which scheduled to be released on coming Monday, while S&P Global Services PMI and Composite PMI for December will be disclosed on Wednesday.

Manufacturing PMI in November jumped to 3-month high of 55.7, up from 55.3 in previous month with expansion in new orders and exports boosted by demand resilience, while Services PMI in November rose to 56.4, from 55.1 in October, indicating sharp expansion in services.

Also foreign exchange reserves for week ended December 30 will be released on Friday.

4) Auto Stocks

Auto stocks will be in focus as companies will release their monthly sales numbers for December, in the first week of the new year. The growth in passenger vehicle & commercial vehicle sales segments is expected to continue, but the slow down in 2-wheeler sales, since after festive season, may continue in December, experts said.

"Interaction with leading industry channel partners indicates positive demand sentiments for passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and tractors. However, after two to three months of healthy recovery, 2-wheeler demand has again turned weak in December 2022. Passenger vehicle demand has largely remained unaffected as order backlog across OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) have sustained," Motilal Oswal said.

5) FII & DII Flow

The selling by foreign institutional investors continued, even, in the last week of year 2022, but domestic investors have smartly offset the FII outflow impact by wide margin, consistently providing great support to the equity market. Hence, the street will closely watch numbers from both segments.

FIIs have net sold more than Rs 14,000 crore worth shares in December including more than Rs 5,700 crore selling in last week, but on the contrary, DIIs looked quite aggressive and confident about India's economic growth, buying over Rs 24,000 crore of shares in last month of 2022.

Even for the year, DIIs have bought Rs 2.75 lakh crore worth shares, against Rs 2.78 lakh crore of FIIs selling.

6) IPO

The subscription for initial public offering of Sah Polymers will continue in the coming week. The bulk packaging solutions provider launched its Rs 66-crore IPO on December 30, with a price band of Rs 61-65 per share. The IPO will conclude on January 4.

The offer has seen decent response from investors on its first day of bidding on last Friday, subscribing 86 percent.

We will also have on listing of Radiant Cash Management Services next week on January 4 after weak response to the IPO. The public issue was subscribed just 53 percent.

7) Technical View

The Nifty50 has seen formation of Dark Cloud Cover kind of pattern on the daily scale, indicating more fall if it fails to hold Friday's low, but on the weekly frame, we have bullish candle formation with taking support at 17,770 level after falling for previous three consecutive weeks, technically indicating some kind of a pause to recent correction and possible further buying in coming sessions.

"17,800 level which is the 50 percent retracement support of recent up move acted as a strong demand zone for the index," Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives at Samco Securities said.

The weekly strength indicator RSI (14) and momentum oscillator Stochastic have both reading in a positive terrain and are above their respective reference lines indicating positive bias in a short to medium term.

He feels the bullish bias in Nifty50 remains intact, as long as prices remain above 17,800 on a closing basis, with resistances at 18,300 to 18,450 levels. Nevertheless, if prices were to close below 17,750, then the view will turn bearish, he said.

8) F&O Cues

The Option data indicated that the Nifty50 may see a broader trading range of 17,800-18,500 for coming days.

On the Option front, we have seen the maximum Call open interest (OI) at 19,000 strike, indicating crucial hurdle for the Nifty on the upper side, followed by 18,500 strike and 18,000 strike, with Call writing at 18,200 strike, then 18,300 strike.

On the Put side, the maximum OI was seen at 18,000 strike, which is expected to act as a critical support area for the index, followed by 17,000 strike & 17,500 strike, writing at 18,000 strike, then 17,500 strike, & 18,300 strike.

9) India VIX

India VIX, the fear index jumped over 17 mark in the early part of last week, making the traders cautious, but as the week progressed it cooled down, giving the comfort for bulls.

The VIX finally settled below 15 level on Friday, down nearly 14 percent from week's high point and 8 percent on weekly basis. If it falls further and sustains below these levels in coming sessions, then there could be more stability in the market, experts said.

10) Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in coming week:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.