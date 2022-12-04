 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 04, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

Given the recent one-sided run in the coming week, initially some more consolidation is likely especially ahead of Monetary Policy Committee meeting but northward journey is expected to resume once again towards 19,000 on the Nifty in following days, experts said.

Stock Market Today:

It was another better week for the equity markets as the benchmark indices clocked one percent gains to end at record closing high for the week ended December 2, tracking positive global cues and favourable economic data, though bulls took a breather on Friday after consistent run-up in previous 8 consecutive sessions.

The BSE Sensex rallied 575 points to 62,868, and the Nifty50 rose 183 points to 18,696, while the broader markets gained significant momentum and performed much better than leading indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gaining more than 3 percent and 2 percent respectively.

All sectors participated in the upward journey with technology, metal, FMCG, energy, oil & gas, and realty being the leading gainers.

Given the recent one-sided run in the coming week, initially some more consolidation is likely especially ahead of a monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting but overall having strong momentum and favourable cues, northward journey is expected to resume once again towards 19,000 on the Nifty in following days, experts said.

"Next week, all eyes will be on the outcome of the MPC meet. Besides, the performance of global indices and foreign flow trends will continue to provide cues in between," Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research at Religare Broking, said.

He feels the markets may witness some consolidation early next week, however, the tone would remain positive and the immediate target of 19,000 is intact in Nifty.