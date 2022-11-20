 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 20, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

The coming week is expected to be volatile due to monthly expiry and lack of major triggers on the domestic front, hence all eyes will be on global cues including Fed minutes, oil prices, and US bond yields

Bulls took a breather after a run-up in previous four weeks. Benchmark indices closed a volatile week ended November 18 moderately lower amid a lack of domestic triggers.

The BSE Sensex was down more than 100 points to 61,663, and the Nifty50 fell over 40 points to 18,308, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined 1.5 percent and 1 percent respectively.

The sectoral trend was also mixed with the banking & financial services, and technology stocks ending higher, whereas auto, FMCG, energy and pharma fell between 1-2 percent.

The coming week is also expected to be volatile as we have a monthly expiry and there will be no major trigger on the domestic front, hence all eyes are on global cues including US Fed minutes, with movement in oil prices and US bond yields, experts said.

"With all the major events behind us, participants will take cues from the global markets and crude and currency market movement. Besides, the scheduled monthly expiry of November month derivatives contracts would keep the traders on their toes," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking, said.

He largely expects a further consolidation citing mixed trends across sectors and restricted participation from index majors.