Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

The market recouped the previous week's losses to stage a strong performance in the week ended October 21, tracking positive global cues and healthy corporate earnings. Most sectors, barring metal, participated in the rally, with PSU bank leading the charge with a gain of 11 percent.

The Sensex climbed nearly 1,400 points, or 2.4 percent, to 59,307, and the Nifty gained close to 400 points, or 2.3 percent, to 17,576 during the week.

The broader market gained momentum but underperformed the benchmarks. Nifty midcap and smallcap indices rose half a percent and one-and-half-percent respectively.

In the holiday truncated week, which marks the beginning of Samvat 2079, the market will react to Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Hindustan Unilever quarterly earnings announced over the weekend.

Volatile and rangebound trade with positive bias is likely to continue due to monthly derivative contracts expiry, with focus on corporate earnings and global cues, experts said.

"Markets have managed to put on a good show, so far, amid the mixed global cues, however, we’ve been seeing restricted participation. It’s banking, which is leading from the front, while others are playing a supportive role in between. The broader indices, too, are showing a mixed trend at present," Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking, said.

The market tone would remain positive, however, the focus should be on stock selection and risk management, he said.

The market will have a special one-hour muhurat trading on October 24 on Diwali, while it will remain shut on October 26 for Diwali Balipratipada.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

1) Corporate earnings

More than 100 companies will release their quarterly as well as half yearly scorecards during the week. Prominent among them are Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Power, Vedanta, and NTPC.

JSW Energy, Bandhan Bank, Indus Towers, REC, Dabur India, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Century Textiles, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Gland Pharma, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Anupam Rasayan India, Balaji Amines, PC Jeweller, PNB Housing Finance, SBI Card, Tata Chemicals, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Vaibhav Global, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, and Sumitomo Chemical will also share their quarterly numbers.

While half of the Nifty50 companies are yet to announce earnings, so far, the earnings season has been good and largely in line with analysts' estimates.

2) US GDP advance estimates

Globally, investors will closely watch the US economic growth estimates for the September quarter. After the aggressive rate hikes announced by the Federal Reserve to tame inflation, its impact on the economy will be watched. They will also look for signs of whether the US central bank will continue with the aggressive rate hike.

Fed officials, so far, have indicated to continue with rate hikes to bring inflation down to its target of 2 percent, at the cost of economic pain.

The world's largest economy's the real GDP fell 0.6 percent in the second quarter of the current calendar year against a 1.6 percent decline in the previous quarter.

3) China data

Several economic data points are expected to emerge from the world's second-largest economy during the week, which will give an indication of the economic health of the country as concerns mount over its zero-covid policy and the housing crisis.

China will release its GDP growth for the third quarter of CY22 and industrial capacity utilization for the said quarter on October 24. Industrial production, retail sales, unemployment rate, and balance of trade data for September will also be released on the same day.

China's economy grew 0.4 percent in the second quarter of CY22, missing analysts' expectations due to the impact of covid controls, against a 4.8 percent growth in the first quarter.

4) Other global economic data points

The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its interest rate decision on October 27 and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hold its policy meeting the next day.

ECB in September raised policy rates by 75 basis points (bps) and analysts expect a similar hike in October to control inflation, while BoJ had retained the short-term interest rate at -0.1 percent in its previous meeting.

Here are other global economic data points to watch out for next week:

5) Indian rupee

As the rupee weakened to a record low against the US dollar last week, the movement in USD-INR will continue to be watched.

The rupee breached the 83-mark for the first time, sinking to 83.29 in the week gone by, falling more than 4 percent in a month. In the passing week, the currency depreciated by 32 paisa due to a stronger dollar and a widening current account deficit.

Experts expect further weakness in the currency as the Federal Reserve is expected to tighten policy rates to control inflation. The dollar index, which measures the value of the American currency against the world's leading six currencies, remained above $111 during the week, down 1 percent for the week. The US 10-year treasury yields remained above 4 percent, closing at 4.22 percent against 4.02 percent in the previous week.

"A rising dollar and strengthening US bond yields only contributed to the weakness. The Indian rupee has fallen ~12 percent against the dollar so far this year. The market fears that more rate hikes by the US Fed could again harden US treasury yields which could further weaken the rupee," Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, said.

6) FII Flow

The FII flow will also be watched as there has been a lot of volatility since September amid rising fears of a recession in the US following aggressive rate hikes by the Fed.

After several weeks, FIIs inflows turned positive as they net bought more than Rs 1,300 crore worth of shares in the week ended October 21 but on the monthly basis, they remained net sellers to the tune of more than Rs 8,500 crore.

If the FII flow remains positive or there is no significant selling by them in the coming days, the market sentiment is expected to be positive, experts said.

DIIs managed to absorb the FII selling, providing healthy support to the market. They net bought more than Rs 3,000 crore worth of shares during the week, taking their October buying to over Rs 11,600 crore.

7) IPO

The primary market will remain active in the coming week too, with DCX Systems, the electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses manufacturer, launching its anchor book on October 28, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

The issue will open for subscription on October 31, with a price band of Rs 197-207 a share and close on November 2.

The company plans to raise Rs 500 crore through its IPO which consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 100 crore.

8) Technical View

The Nifty managed to hold the crucial 17,500 mark in the later part of the week amid consolidation, with the crucial support at 17,400-17,300. The index formed a small-bodied bearish candle on the daily charts and a long bullish candlestick for the week.

Rangebound trade is expected to continue in the coming sessions and if the index decisively takes out 17,600, 17,800-17,900 would be the next crucial resistance area, experts said.

"The Nifty is near strong resistances which coincide with a downward-sloping trend line that has held down the highs of 2021 (18,604) and 2022 (18,350). The index needs to convincingly cross these resistances for the uptrend to continue which could take the Nifty towards the previous intermediate highs of 18,096," Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Crucial supports to watch for resumption of weakness are at 17,520-17,421. Upside momentum will pick up if the Nifty crosses the immediate resistance of 17,670, the market expert said.

9) Monthly F&O expiry

The options data indicated that the Nifty may trade in the range of 17,400-18,000 levels in the coming sessions.

We have seen maximum Call open interest at 18,000 strike, followed by 18,200 & 17,600 strikes, with writing at 18,200 strike then 17,700 & 17,600 strikes and unwinding at 17,400 & 17,300 strikes.

The maximum Put open interest was seen at 17,500 strike followed by 17,000 and 16,500 strikes, with writing at 17,600 strike then 16,700 & 17,100 strikes and unwinding at 16,000 & 16,500 strikes.

The volatility also cooled down during the week. The India VIX, which indicates the volatility expected over the next 30 days, falling 5.37 percent to 17.28. .

10) Corporate Action and Forex Reserves

Here are key corporate actions taking place in coming week:

On the economic data front, foreign exchange reserves for the week ended October 21 will be watched. Forex reserves fell by $4.5 billion in the previous week to $528.37 billion.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.