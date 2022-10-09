Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

The market closed the holiday-curtailed week more than a percent higher, with positive global cues driving the first such gains in the past four weeks. Most sectors, barring FMCG, participated in the run-up.

The coming week is expected to be eventful with the earning season taking off in earnest. As participants will also keep a watch on macroeconomic data and the US inflation numbers, the market will likely be volatile, experts said.

In the week ended October 7, the Sensex rallied 764 points to 58,191 and the Nifty rose 220 points to 17,315. The broader market outperformed the benchmark, as the Nifty midcap 100 index was up 2.4 percent and smallcap 100 index 2.6 percent.

"The recovery in the global indices, especially the US, has triggered the recent rebound but the lack of sustainability in the move is causing excessive volatility. However, we feel domestic factors like earnings and macroeconomic data may take the front seat and dictate the trend ahead," Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking said.

Since all sectors are witnessing traction on a rotational basis, the focus should be on the top-performing counters which should be accumulated on dips, the market expert said.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

1) Corporate earnings

The September quarter earnings season will be kicked off by IT majors (Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies) as well as other Nifty50 companies like Bajaj Auto, Shree Cement, and HDFC Bank. The combined weightage of these companies in the NSE benchmark index is nearly 23 percent.

Mindtree, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Avenue Supermarts, Delta Corp, Angel One, Cyient, Federal Bank, Oberoi Realty, Tata Elxsi, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company will also release their quarterly numbers.

Hence, stock-specific action will be seen next week.

"Stock-specific swings will be evident, and when investors respond to earnings misses and beats, they should consider the company's long-term prospects rather than focusing exclusively on quarterly results," Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives at Samco Securities said.

2) CPI Inflation

On the domestic front, another key factor to watch out for would be CPI inflation numbers for September to be released on October 12. The industrial output data for August will also be announced the same day, while WPI inflation figures will be shared on October 14.

Most economists expect inflation, a key driver of the Reserve Bank of India's rate decisions, to remain above 7 percent, higher than the central bank's target of 4 percent (+/- 2 percent).

"We estimate headline CPI inflation moved higher to 7.30 percent YoY in September, as a sequential rise in food prices, along with sticky core CPI, kept inflation elevated," Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics at Barclays said.

While this implies nine straight months of above-target band inflation, Barclays expects inflation to fall sharply in October on a combination of high base effects, declining imported prices and some sequential reversal in food prices. Inflation was at 7 percent in August.

While global investors will be keenly monitoring inflation figures in the United States and China, Indian CPI print will be a key domestic factor to monitor.

Apart from macro data, monetary policy meeting minutes, foreign exchange reserves (for the week ended October 7) and the balance of trade (September) will be released on October 14.

3) FOMC minutes and US Inflation

Globally, the market participants will keenly watch the FOMC minutes that will be released on October 12 and the US inflation numbers the next day.

During this week, after a dip in the US manufacturing PMI, there were expectations that the Federal Reserve may slow down the policy tightening but the commentary by its officials remains hawkish.

The recent jobs data, which was largely in line with street estimates and a falling unemployment rate, raised expectations that the Fed may continue its aggressive policy tightening to bring the inflation at the 2 percent target.

Economists largely expect the US inflation for September to be above 8 percent against 8.3 percent in August.

4) Other global data points

Here are key global data points to watch out for next week:

5) The rupee and oil prices

The movement in currency and oil prices will also be closely watched by the Street after a sharp movement in both. The Indian rupee weakened further and closed below 82 against the US dollar for the first time. The greenback is gaining strength amid fears that the aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve to tame inflation is expected to continue in the upcoming policy meetings. The recent jobs data and unemployment rate indicate the same trend.

The rupee closed at 82.33 a dollar, down 44 paise on October 7 and depreciated by around 100 paise during the week. Its intraday record low was 82.4275 to a dollar.

The lowering of India's growth estimates to 6.5 percent from 7.5 percent by the World Bank, citing a weakening global environment and increasing oil prices also piled pressure on the Indian currency.

Anuj Choudhary, research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, expects the rupee to trade with a negative bias in a range of 81.50-83 on risk aversion in the global market and overall strength in the dollar. However, inflows by foreign investors may support the rupee at lower levels.

Markets may also take cues from US non-farm payrolls data which is expected to add jobs but at a slower pace compared to the previous month, the expert said.

The dollar index, which measures the value of the American currency against the basket of the world's leading six currencies, remained elevated as it corrected up to 110.06 during the week amid hopes of slow down in policy tightening by the Fed after a weak manufacturing PMI data.

The jobs data and unemployment rate, however, raised the possibility of an aggressive policy tightening, which pushed the DXY higher to close the week at 112.75. Higher US bond yields, at 3.89 percent, also lifted the dollar.

Crude oil prices moved closer to $100 a barrel again after OPEC+ decided to cut production by 2 million barrels a day as fears of a recession in western nations grow amid rising interest rates.

International benchmark Brent crude futures closed at $97.92 a barrel, up around $10 a barrel during the week, which is unfavourable for oil- importing countries like India.

6) FII flow

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were marginal sellers after a steady increase in the US dollar. The inconsistency in FPI activity is expected to keep the market volatile in the coming days, experts said.

"FPIs turned marginal buyers in early October but there is no consistency in FPI activity. FPIs will turn sustained buyers only when the dollar peaks and shows a sustained downtrend," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

FIIs have net sold Rs 36.55 crore worth of shares in October against more than Rs 18,000 crore of selling in the previous month. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), which have cushioned the blow of FII selling, remained net buyers yet again, pumping in more than Rs 1,000 crore in October, so far, on top of over Rs 14,000 crore of buying in the previous month.

7) IPO

The primary market will remain active during the week. Tracxn Technologies, the market intelligence data provider, will open its Rs 309- crore public issue for subscription on October 10 at a price band of Rs 75-80 a share. The offer, which is an offer for sale, closes on October 12.

Apart from that, Electronics Mart India, the fourth largest consumer durable and electronics retailer, will finalise its IPO share allotment by October 12 and credit shares to the demat accounts of eligible investors by October 14.

8) Technical View

The Nifty has managed to hold on to the psychologically vital 17,000 mark in October, forming a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts on October 7 and a bullish candlestick on the weekly scale. The level will act as a crucial support and holding it can take the Nifty towards 17,500-18,000 in the coming days, though volatility can't be ruled out, experts said. They see 16,750-16,800 as the next crucial support zone, a break of which can lead to a sharp correction.

"Following a hefty battering from 18,100 levels a few weeks ago, it appears that the bulls are finally making a comeback. The bulls are expected to maintain 17,000 for the month of October before attempting to retest at 18,100," Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives at Samco Securities said.

Short-term resistance is at 17,500, she said.

9) F&O cues

The options data indicates that the Nifty is expected to stay in the 17,000-17,500 range in the coming days, which can act as crucial support and resistance, respectively, for the market. The maximum Call open interest was seen at 18,000 strike followed by 17,500 strike, with Call writing at 18,000 strike then 17,500 strike.

The maximum Put open interest was seen at 17,000 strike followed by 16,500 strike, with Put writing at 17,000 strike then 16,500 strike.

"On weekly expiry, Put writing was seen at 17,000 and 16,500 levels, thereby adding more than 80 thousand contracts each, which is the support built up for the index. Call writers exposure lies at 17,500 and 18,000 strikes, with over a lakh contracts each, which will be the key resistance zones going ahead," Shilpa Rout – Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher said.

She said individual strike PCR-OI (Put Call Ratio open interest) of 17,300 is just 1, which needs to be decisively above 1.5 and hold for a strong upmove ahead, however Nifty overall PCR-OI is 0.97 now, which is also reflecting some exhaustion and consolidation to continue for a while as well.

The volatility index India VIX fell by nearly 6 percent during the week to 18.81 levels, but needs to fall further and stay below 18 mark to get stability in the market.

10) Corporate action

Ruchira Papers, Kaarya Facilities and Services, SecMark Consultancy, Shivalik Bimetal Controls and , Gretex Corporate Services will trade ex-bonus next week, while Colorchips New Media, Greencrest Financial Services, and Nikhil Adhesives shares will start quoting ex-split.

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.