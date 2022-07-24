Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

It was a great week for the market as benchmark indices reclaimed milestones one after the other and rallied more than four percent in the week ended July 22, aided by rangebound and falling oil prices, renewed buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), and positive mood in global markets.

The BSE Sensex climbed more than 2,300 points to 56,072 and the Nifty50 jumped 670 points to 16,719 as all sectors contributed to this rally with IT, banks, capital goods, and metal being prominent gainers.

The rally was also seen in the broader space as Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 3.7 and 4.6 percent respectively.

In the coming week, market participants will first react to earnings of index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. There could be caution and volatility next week especially ahead of US Fed meeting and monthly expiry of futures & options contracts, though overall bulls are expected to have an upper hand as we have seen 10 percent recovery in the last five weeks from 52 week lows, experts said.

"The forthcoming week will be action-packed with activities. The US Fed meeting and press conference will take centre stage. Besides that, the release of the United States quarter on quarter GDP figures would have an impact on market sentiment," Apurva Sheth, head of market perspectives at Samco Securities, said.

In Indian markets, she said: "One can expect some volatility as we approach monthly expiry."

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

1) Corporate Earnings

More than 400 companies are going to release their corporate earnings scorecards next week, including 18 Nifty50 firms which are Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Nestle India, Shree Cement, SBI Life Insurance Company, Cipla, HDFC, NTPC, and Sun Pharma.

Also announcing quarterly earnings next week are Indian Oil Corporation, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Vedanta, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power, Macrotech Developers, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Indian Energy Exchange, KPIT Technologies, Tanla Platforms, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Tejas Networks, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, United Spirits, UTI AMC, Biocon, Colgate-Palmolive, Coromandel International, Dixon Technologies, Poonawalla Fincorp, VIP Industries, Welspun India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, SBI Cards and Payment Services, TVS Motor Company, Ashok Leyland, DLF, Emami, Exide Industries, Mahindra Logistics, Metro Brands, Star Health, Sundaram-Clayton, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, DCB Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indian Bank, and Multi Commodity Exchange of India.

2) FOMC Meeting

Globally investors will keep a close watch on the outcome of a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting during July 26-27. Most analysts expect a 75 basis point hike in interest rates which may be on expected lines as Fed in the previous meeting had hinted at 50-75 bp hike, but if it is one percentage point then that could be a bit of a surprise. The rate action will be aimed at taming inflation but without hurting the labour market, experts said.

The expectations are that the Fed may be less hawkish given the fall in commodity prices, though the inflation print for June came in at 9.1 percent, the highest in more than 40 years. All in all the commentary is more important to understand Fed's future course of action.

Vikas V Gupta, chief executive officer and chief investment strategist at OmniScience Capital, thinks the Fed is likely to tone down its hawkish stance as crude and commodity prices trending downwards bode well even though the headline inflation has come in quite high at nine percent.

"The Fed wants to bring down inflation but doesn’t want to push the economy into a recession. The current situation demands that the Fed hikes by 75 bps and gives a guidance that they would continue increasing interest rates but would also be vigilant about jobs and wages," he said.

Apart from the Fed meeting, US GDP growth estimates for the second quarter of the current calendar year will be closely watched by investors next week.

3) Global Data Points

Here are key global data points to watch out for in coming week:

4) US Dollar Index and Bond Yields

As we are approaching Fed interest rate decision, the movement in US dollar index and bond yields will be closely watched by investors, which can have some impact on equity markets.

The US dollar index, which measures the value of US dollar against the world's leading currencies, dropped to 106.55 levels from 108.54 levels in more than a week's time, but since the last meeting in June, the index increased to 106.55 from 103.63 levels.

US 10-year treasury yields corrected sharply in more than a month to 2.76 percent, down from 3.48 percent on June 14.

5) FIIs Flow

FIIs seem to have renewed their buying interest in India as they turned net buyers on a weekly basis for the first time after several months, purchasing shares worth more than Rs 4,000 crore in the week ended July 22. As a result, their net selling for the month reduced significantly to Rs 6,400 crore from Rs 10,000 crore for July.

The fall in dollar index, stabilised oil prices, decline in other commodity prices and reasonable valuations after recent market decline may be a few reasons for sentiment revival at FII desk. Their flow will be closely watched in coming days as Fed is set to announce its interest rate decision next week.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers during the passing week, buying shares worth Rs 940 crore, taking the total monthly inflow to Rs 8,300 crore in July which completely compensated FII outflow.

6) Indian Rupee

The Indian rupee finally breached 80 against the US dollar and remained rangebound around this level throughout the week ahead of Federal Reserve's interest rate decision that could decide the US dollar trend. Even the buying by FIIs and no major increase in oil prices could support the currency.

"Crude price around $105 a barrel in Brent showing volatility but again retracing back to same levels of previous week gave rupee little momentum. All eyes on the Fed statement and policy next week for further cues and direction," Jateen Trivedi, vice president, research analyst at LKP Securities, said. Till then, he expects the rupee in the 79.75-80.20 range.

7) Oil Prices

After falling from 2022's peak, crude oil prices have been rangebound below $110 a barrel levels on the Brent crude futures and below $100 a barrel on the US crude futures, which experts feel seem to be supporting the equity market and currency and the same trend is expected to continue in coming days too given the rising demand concerns following aggressive policy tightening by central banks, and a bit of easing in supply concerns after the resumption in Libyan production.

Brent crude futures ended at $103.2 a barrel, up two percent, and US oil futures settled at $95.09 a barrel, down 2.6 percent week-on-week.

8) Corporate Action and Economic Data Points

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

On the economic data front, fiscal deficit and infrastructure output for June will be released on Friday. Even bank loan and deposit growth for the fortnight ended July 15 and foreign exchange reserves for the week ended July 22 will be announced on the same day.

9) Technical View

The Nifty50 has seen a formation of bullish candlestick pattern on the daily and weekly charts, and there was Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern formation on monthly charts, indicating bulls are in action. Hence, the index can face initial resistance at 16,800 mark followed by 17,000 levels as far as it sustains above 200 day exponential moving average (16,521 levels), whereas on the support side 16,500 could act as a crucial level in the coming week, experts said.

MACD (moving average convergence divergence) indicated the trend is up with oscillators like RSI (relative strength index) above 60 levels, indicating sentiments are positive, while on the weekly scale, RSI as well as Stochastic indicated strong sentiments, with MACD seeming to be making an attempt to do positive crossover though below zero line.

"Now we are inching closer to the major hurdle of previous swing high i.e. 16,800 in Nifty. A decisive break above that mark would keep the momentum going and help the index to test 17,400. In case of any consolidation 16,250-16,500 zone would act as a support," Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking, said.

Amid recent buoyancy, traders should maintain their focus on managing overnight risk and stock-specific volatility, which may remain high due to earnings and derivatives expiry, the market expert advised.

10) F&O Cues

The Option data indicated that Nifty could trade in a range of 16,000-17,200 in the coming days, with 16,500 as crucial support and 17,000 as hurdle, experts said.

On the Option front, we have seen maximum Call open interest at 17,000 strike followed by 16,800 and 16,700 strikes with Call writing at 17,200 strike then 17,100 & 16,700 strikes. The maximum Put open interest was seen at 16,500 strike followed by 16,000 and 15,800 strikes, with Put writing at 16,700 strike then 15,800 and 16,500 strikes.

"From the derivative front, Put writers held maximum open interest at 16,500 strike while Call writers were seen shifting at 16,800 and 17,000 strikes with marginal open interest addition," SMC Global said.

The volatility index India VIX fell 5.4 percent to 16.65 levels and remained below 18 levels throughout the week, making bulls more comfortable on Dalal Street. If the volatility stays below 18 levels and extends correction further to around 15 levels then that could bring more stability in the market, experts said.

