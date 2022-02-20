Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Consistent selling by FIIs and elevated oil prices fuelled worries in investors amid an escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine and a soaring inflation in the US. The benchmark indices, as a result, extended losses for the second consecutive week ended February 18.

Hefty buying on Tuesday and consolidation in the following sessions helped the market curtail some losses to end half a percent down for the week, in addition to 0.8 percent correction seen a week back.

The BSE Sensex was down 320 points at 57,833 and the Nifty50 fell nearly 100 points to 17,276, while the selling pressure was more in broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declined 2.7 percent and 3.4 percent.

Every sector, barring IT, contributed to the correction with metals being the top loser shedding 4 percent. Realty, bank and pharma fell more than 2 percent each.

Experts feel the volatility will continue with the continuity of the Ukraine-Russia stand-off, the expiry of February futures and options contracts next week and the ongoing Assembly polls.

"With earnings season behind us and given the overall tone, markets are expected to move in tandem with global peers in the coming week. Market players will keep a careful eye on developments in the Russia-Ukraine situation, and given the inflation overhang, they will also pay attention to movements in energy prices," says Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.

Back home, she says due to the monthly expiry, Dalal Street's line of action would be volatility. With given the ongoing Assembly polls, political uncertainty will reign and hence, investors are recommended to remain on the sidelines until some level of stability is restored, she adds.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

Ukraine-Russia Stand-Off

Globally, investors and traders closely monitor the situation between Ukraine and Russia, and if the tensions escalate then there could be some selling in equity and a boost to oil prices, experts feel.

Media reports indicated that Russia increased its troops at Ukraine's border for invasion of Ukraine, and launched ballistic and cruise missiles to show its power, though earlier this week Moscow claimed that some troops returned to their bases and is consistently denying a plan of invasion of Ukraine.

Globally everyone wants to avoid this situation but all eyes are on the Russia's move as US President Joe Biden believes the Russia may carry out an attack on Ukraine in the coming days. Ukraine urged for sanctions on Russia but western countries including Germany clearly hinted that sanctions would be a last resolution to the ongoing tensions. (With inputs from CNBC)

Oil Prices

Crude oil, which consistently traded above $90 a barrel amid fears of supply disruption due to the Russia and Ukraine tensions, is clearly a crucial factor for India as the country imports 80-85 percent of its oil requirements in a year. Experts feel if the tensions escalate between both countries and the prices cross $100 a barrel then there could be more selling in the market as India has to spend more for oil imports, but overall it is a temporary fear and once the tensions ease, the prices could fall sharply.

International benchmark Brent crude futures settled at $93.5 a barrel, down from $94.4 a barrel on week-on-week basis.

"Geopolitical tensions continue to remain elevated adding to investor uncertainty and rise in oil prices. Till a solution to this crisis isn't found or a war like situation isn't averted, pressure on oil prices will continue. Nevertheless, we believe that supply challenges also will continue to keep oil prices elevated and won't retreat to $60-70 a barrel easily," says Hemang Kapasi, Head of Equities at Sanctum Wealth.

Assembly Polls

The market participants will closely watch the ongoing Assembly polls taking place in five states - Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand. The voting for Phase 4 and Phase 5 in Uttar Pradesh and Phase 1 in Manipur will take place in the coming week.

And, the final result of all these Assembly elections will be announced on March 10. Hence all eyes are on the outcome of the assembly polls, which could create volatility in the market.

FII Selling

Given the Ukraine-Russia stand-off and potential rate hike by US Federal Reserve in March, the foreign institutional investors remained relentless seller in Indian equities, though domestic institutional investors tried hard to compensate the FII outflow. Experts largely believe the FII outflow could continue at least in the first half of 2022.

FIIs have net sold more than Rs 12,200 crore worth of shares in the passing week, resulting into total outflow to nearly Rs 22,000 crore this month. They have offloaded more than Rs 1.64 lakh crore worth of shares since October 2021, initially due to high valuations and then Fed tapering fears.

On the other side, DIIs have net bought nearly Rs 10,600 crore worth of shares during the week. Their net buying for the current month stood at more than Rs 16,400 crore on top of consistent buying since March 2021.

"India is on a strong footing because the earnings cycle in India has started picking up after a long haul. This is a very positive development which should act as a cushion to valuation and also to flows. Therefore our expectation is in the second half of CY22, FII flows should reverse in a minor way and CY23 could be a good year of flows to India," says George Heber Joseph of ITI Mutual Fund.

Coronavirus

The COVID-led situation seems to be under control now as the Centre has asked states to remove extra curbs imposed on mobility. The easing of restrictions and steady drop in COVID cases supported the market.

Technical View

The Nifty50 has formed small bullish candle on the daily charts and there was Spinning Top kind of pattern formation on the weekly charts, indicating the presence of high volatility in the market. The index fell half a percent for the week and 0.2 percent for Friday.

Experts expect the volatility to continue with having an initial support at 17,000 and resistance at 17,500.

"A small body of positive candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper shadow. Technically, this pattern indicate a continuation of narrow range movement in the market. The negative candle of the last two sessions and upper shadow of Friday's candle signal an emergence of minor selling pressure around 17,400 levels," says Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, adding Nifty on the weekly chart placed at the significant trend line support around 17,000 levels.

He feels the short term trend of Nifty continues to be choppy. "Inability of Nifty to sustain above 17,500 levels could eventually result in a downward correction and that could possibly drag Nifty to retest a recent bottom of 16,840 levels. Immediate support is placed at 17,150 levels."

F&O Cues

The expiry of futures and options contracts due next week could keep the market volatile and rangebound with strong support at 17,000-16,800 and resistance at 17,500-17,800 levels, experts feel.

Maximum Call open interest was seen at 18,000, 17,500 and 17,800 strikes, with Call writing at 18,000, 17,800 and 17,900 strikes, and Call unwinding at 16,700, 16,600 and 16,400 strikes.

There was a maximum Put open interest at 17,000, 16,500 and 16,800 strikes, with Put writing at 16,800, 17,300 and 17,000 strikes, and Put unwinding at 17,400, 18,000 and 17,800 strikes.

"From a data perspective, the Nifty holds highest options concentration placed at 17000 Put and 17500 strike Call. Despite all the global uncertainty, the index has largely remained above 17,200. We expect the up move to be seen towards 17,600 during settlement," says ICICI Direct.

"The open interest increased sharply last week as participation was higher than usual due to higher volatility. FIIs have also turned net longs in both these segments. We believe the index is entering the settlement week with a positive bias," the brokerage adds.

India VIX

The volatility is likely to be elevated in the coming week given the Ukraine-Russia tensions and monthly F&O expiry but the sharp spike is unexpected, indicating the consolidation in the markets, experts feel.

India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, increased sharply by nearly 19 percent on week-on-week basis to settle at 22.16 on Friday.

"Wild swings have caused volatility to inch up above 22 levels last week as broader markets underperformed. However, India VIX has reverted from 24 levels thrice in the last four months. We do not expect it to move further higher. Hence, a consolidation is more likely in the markets," says ICICI Direct.

Corporate Action and Economic Data Points

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Bank loan and deposits growth for the fortnight ended February 11, and foreign exchange reserves for the week ended February 18 will be released on Friday.

Global Data Points

Here are key global data points to watch out for next week:

