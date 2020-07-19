Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Benchmark indices continued their run-up for the fifth consecutive week ended July 17, despite volatility, backed by better-than-expected Infosys and Wipro quarterly earnings, positive global cues and progress in the development of COVID-19 vaccine. However, rising coronavirus cases and outflow by FII and DIIs capped gains.

The BSE Sensex gained 1.16 percent and the Nifty50 climbed 1.24 percent to close above psychological 10,900 levels, taking total recovery from March lows to 45 percent. Meanwhile, the broader markets underperformed last week with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices falling marginally.

Given that no major event is lined up for next week, the market is expected to consolidate further and may even attempt reclaiming the 11,000 mark, while corporate earnings and global cues will decide the market trend, experts feel.

"Broadly in the market, profit-booking is advisable especially for traders due to solid bounce-back of 45 percent return from March low, in less than four months. Investors are advised to be cautious and be stock & sector-specific in such timid periods," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

On Monday, the market will first react to HDFC Bank's June quarter earnings announced on July 18.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

Earnings

More than 260 corporates will release their quarterly numbers in the coming week which included March as well as June quarter earnings. Remember March quarter earnings season will end on July 31 due to lockdown.

Key corporate earnings scorecard to watch out for would be ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, ACC, Larsen & Toubro, Ambuja Cements, Asian Paints, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, SBI Life, HDFC AMC, SBI Card and JSW Steel.

Among others, Bombay Dyeing, Zee Entertainment, Hindustan Zinc, IndiaMART InterMESH, Syngene International, Tata Elxsi, Alembic Pharma, Heidelbergcement India, ICICI Securities, Jindal Steel & Power, ABB India, AU Small Finance Bank, Biocon, Mphasis, PNB Housing Finance, MCX, Persistent Systems, TV18 Broadcast, Network18 Media & Investments etc will also declare quarterly earnings.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank

ICICI Bank and Axis Bank will announce June quarter earnings in the coming week. In fact, if we see the above table, it would be more of a BFSI week. NBFC major Bajaj Finance will also release quarterly numbers next week.

According to brokerages, ICICI Bank is likely to report more than 50 percent growth in Q1 FY21 profit and pre-provision operating profit (PPoP) YoY due to stake sale in life and general insurance business, while net interest income is likely to grow in the range of 14-17 percent YoY on the back of 7-12 percent loan growth and stable NIM. Asset quality is also expected to remain stable but provisions could increase due to COVID-19.

Axis Bank may report a decline in Q1 FY21 profit compared to the year-ago on the back of higher provisions YoY but may turn profitable compared to a loss in March quarter on lower provisions QoQ. NII is expected to be strong at 14-16 percent higher YoY with stable NIM and strong loan growth backed by retail segment. Asset quality is expected to improve and slippages are likely to fall on a sequential basis in Q1.

Private Insurance Companies

All private life insurance companies - HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and SBI Life Insurance Company will declare June quarter earnings in a single day on July 21.

According to brokerages, with the unlocking of the economy and given the improving trends on a month-on-month basis, the insurance sector is likely to see some pick up in growth with an increasing demand for protective cover and steady value of new business margin (VNB margin) on a sequential basis in June quarter, but annual premium equivalent (APE) may decline sharply QoQ as well as YoY.

"Overall we expect APE of listed players to de-grow at 25-40 percent, while margins to remain steady QoQ as protection mix rises despite crash in volumes," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

"Although companies are now familiarizing themselves with the new normal, traction in retail APE still remains fairly weak. However, group insurance traction has seen a surge for SBI Life while HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential Life continued to struggle on this front," Emkay said.

Coronavirus

The country has witnessed a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases with over 30,000 cases coming out each day for the last 4 days.

India has so far recorded 10,38,716 cases, which includes 26,273 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. India's recovery rate stands at 62.94 percent.

Globally, there have been over 1.42 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6 lakh people have died so far.

Vaccine Hope

The progress in the development of a vaccine for COVID-19 was one of the key reasons behind the rally in global equity markets.

In India, both Bharat Biotech International, which developed COVAXIN, and Zydus Cadila, which has named its vaccine ZyCOV-D, have started clinical trials this week. Globally, more than 140 vaccines are in the race with China's Sinovac moving into Phase 3 trials in Brazil and the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca recently entering phase 3 trials in South Africa and Brazil.

Rossari Biotech Listing

After receiving a stellar response to Rs 496-crore IPO, all eyes will be on the listing of speciality chemical maker Rossari Biotech next week. Likely listing date is July 23, while the basis of allotment could take place on July 20.

It would be the first listing during the lockdown and second after SBI Card in 2020.

The public issue, which consists of fresh issue of Rs 50 crore and an offer for sale of 1.05 crore shares by promoters, saw a massive subscription of 79.37 times backed by QIB and non-institutional investors.

Technical View

The Nifty50 closed the last week above 10,900 levels, the highest closing since March 6 and showed nice comeback after hitting a low of 10,562.90 during the week, but there was a lot of volatility during the week.

With 1.5 percent rally on Friday and crossing 200 DMA (10,870), the index witnessed bullish candle formation on the daily scale, but for the week with gain of 1.2 percent, it formed Hanging Man kind of pattern on the weekly charts which experts feel indicated an exhaustion sign and generally is a bearish reversal candlestick pattern which is usually formed at the end of an uptrend or at the top.

"The formation of Hanging Man candlestick pattern, on the weekly scale, considered as a bearish reversal pattern but still, we need a confirmation on the same, which will come if Nifty breaks the low of 10,560," Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi told Moneycontrol.

"Now, as long as Nifty trades above 10,560 levels, we can expect the ongoing rally to continue towards 11,200 levels," he said.

F&O Cues

The weekly options data indicates that a huge amount of Put writing was seen in 10,700 and 10,800 strikes on Friday. The maximum open interest on the Put side has shifted to 10,700 strike and is also likely to act as a major support in the coming week.

A huge amount of Call writing was seen at 11,200 strikes which also holds the maximum open interest followed by 11,000 strike. So the overall option data indicates that the bulls are having an upper hand and Nifty may trade in a broader range of 10,700 - 11,200 in the coming week.

"The index is likely to test 11,000, 11200 levels in coming weeks with support seen at 10,750. The highest Call base is almost equally placed at 11,000 and 11,200 strikes. Thus, a move above 11,000 would lead to another leg of short-covering towards 11,200," said Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct.

Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Global Cues

Here are key global data points to watch out for next week:

