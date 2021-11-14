Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

While the week ended November 12 was a roller coaster ride for the market, the bulls managed to keep their hold for the second consecutive week. The benchmark indices gained a percent each for the week and the broader market traded in line.

On November 12, the BSE Sensex managed to get back above the crucial 60,000-mark amid volatility, rising 619.07 points to 60,686.69, while the Nifty50 reclaimed 18,100, gaining 185.95 points at 18,102.75. Infra, energy, IT, and auto stocks lifted the market, but the selling in banks and pharma restrained the upside.

In the coming truncated week, corporate earnings (Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland, Grasim, Coal India, and ONGC) will drive the market along with CPI inflation and industrial output data, which came in after market hours on Friday. Overall, the benchmark indices are expected to see a rangebound trade with focus on global cues, including inflation concerns, experts feel.

The market will remain shut on November 19 for Gurunanak Jayanti.

"Given that most of the quarterly results and (Indian) festival season is behind us, indices are expected to move sideways. As markets across the world are trying to decode the implications of rising inflation, any intensive selling by FIIs may take Indian indices lower, unless the domestic players provide support," says Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities.

Amidst worsening inflation fears, she currently advised investors to use knee-jerk reactions to, at best, cherry pick quality stocks in resilient sectors and invest in staggered manner.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

Listing

The market will see a slew of IPO listings in the coming week. PB Fintech, the operator of policybazaar and Paisabazaar, will make a debut on the bourses on November 15 after the offer subscription of 16.58 times.

Sigachi Industries and SJS Enterprises will also list shares on the same day, while One 97 Communications, the operator of India's largest payments platform Paytm, will commence trading on the BSE & NSE on November 18.

Paytm is the largest ever public issue of Rs 18,300 crore in the history of Indian Capital Markets.

IPOs

Two initial public offerings will also get launched next week. Life sciences company Tarsons Products will open its Rs 1,023.5-crore public issue on November 15 and the issue will close on November 17. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 635-662 per equity share.

Along with that, the public issue of Go Fashion, the owner of women's bottom-wear brand Go Colors, will open on November 17 and will close on November 22. The company aims to mop up Rs 1,013.6 crore through IPO at higher end of price band of Rs 655-690 per share.

FII Flow

The FII outflow continued in the equity market as they net sold Rs 4,901.76 crore worth of shares during the week, but the domestic institutional investors came to the rescue by buying Rs 5,393.52 crore worth of shares during the same period.

But going ahead the FII flow will be closely watched especially after Federal Reserve started off bond tapering by $15 billion from the current month and now there are fears that the central bank might think of rate hike sooner than later due to rising inflation concerns.

US Dollar Index and Bond Yields

On the global front, the market will keep an eye on the movement of US dollar index and bond yields especially amid inflationary pressure due to rising commodity prices.

The US dollar index, which measures the value of US dollar against a basket of world's leading six currencies, climbed above 95 mark and closed at 95.11 on Friday, higher from 94.31 levels seen on previous Friday. The dollar index gained 1.1 percent in current month so far.

The US bond yields also started inching higher to close at 1.57 percent on Friday, against 1.45 percent seen on last Friday, which experts feel could be a cause of concern.

On the other side, the Indian rupee remained rangebound at around 74.00-74.50 against US dollar, before closing the week at 74.34 on Friday, depreciating from 74.17 a dollar in previous Friday.

Coronavirus

The COVID-19 data indicated that the rate of addition of cases on daily basis has been declining further, when some countries including few European nations showed the surge in new wave of Covid cases. This is quite supporting for the market but the street will keep closely watching the trend. In the current month so far, the daily addition of cases largely remained below 13,000, with consistently having a recovery rate above 98 percent for several weeks now.

France, Spain, Colombia, Germany, Italy, Poland, Netherlands etc showed the graph of COVID cases in northward direction.

In India, total 111.4 crore COVID vaccine doses were administered so far, with 32.80 percent people completing their second COVID vaccine dose increasing from 31.55 percent on last Friday.

Technical View

The Nifty50 saw bullish candle formation on the daily as well as weekly charts, with closing above 18,100 mark. Experts feel as long as the Nifty50 trades above crucial 18,000 mark, the uptrend may continue in coming days.

"After a long time Nifty has succeeded to close above 18000, which is broadly positive for the market. On daily charts, it has formed a higher bottom that also supports further uptrend. We are of the view that the short-term support has shifted from 17,850 to 18,000 level," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

For the trend following traders, 18,000 would be the sacrosanct level, he feels. "As long as the index is trading above the same the uptrend wave will continue up to 18,200-18,400 while on the other hand, a close below 18,000 could increase further weakness till 17,850-17,650."

F&O Cues

On Option front, maximum Call open interest was seen at 18500 then 18300 & 19000 strikes while maximum Put open interest was seen at 18000 then 17900 & 17800 strikes. Call writing was seen at 18500 then 18300 & 18400 strikes with unwinding at 17900, and then 18700 & 17800 strikes while Put writing was seen at 18000 then 17900 & 17800 strikes.

Option data indicated that a trading range for the Nifty could be between 17,800 to 18,500 levels in coming days, with 18,000 remaining crucial levels.

"From an options perspective, significant Put addition was observed at 18000 Put strike for the coming weekly settlement. A move below these levels may trigger another round of downside in the coming week. However, if the Nifty sustains above 18,100, it may continue its positive trend towards 18,400 in the coming sessions," said ICICI Direct.

India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the equity market, was down from 15.74 to 15.22 levels on week-on-week basis. "Cool off in volatility suggests bullish stance and it needs to sustain at lower zones for a smooth market ride," said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal.

Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Economic Data

On the domestic front, WPI inflation numbers, & balance of trade for October will be released on Monday.

On Friday, deposit & bank loan growth for fortnight ended November 5, and foreign exchange reserves for week ended November 12 will be announced.

Global Cues

Here are key global data points to watch out for next week:

