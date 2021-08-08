Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

Indian market finally broke out from its two-month consolidation and rose to all-time high levels in the week gone by. BSE Sensex rose 1,690.88 points (3.21 percent) to close at 54,277.72, while the Nifty50 added 475.15 points (3 percent) to end at 16,238.2 levels.

The trend was muted in the broader market as BSE Midcap ended the week with a 0.5 percent gain, while BSE Smallcap ended flat, however, both indices also made a fresh top. Banking & financials, auto, infra, IT, energy and FMCG stocks were in focus last week.

"Markets have resumed the trend after spending nearly two months in a range and are likely to carry this momentum. We believe the banking and financials would continue to lead from hereon while index majors from other sectors will contribute on a rotational basis," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking.

As per Mishra, the broader market may underperform in near future. Investors should focus on index majors and other heavyweights and maintain extra caution while selecting stocks from the mid and small-cap space, he said.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

1) Earnings

As we are in the last week of earnings season, more than 1,900 companies will release their quarterly scorecard in the coming week including prominent names like Tata Steel, ONGC, Coal India, Shree Cement, Lupin, Power Grid Corporation of India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, and Grasim Industries,

Newly-listed Zomato, Clean Science and Technology, Heranba Industries, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, and Burger King India will also announced their numbers next week.

Among others, Aurobindo Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Astrazeneca Pharma, Balrampur Chini Mills, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, MRF, Satin Creditcare Network, Timken India, Ashoka Buildcon, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Computer Age Management Services, Capacite Infraprojects, Godrej Agrovet, Infibeam Avenues, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Steel & Power, Manappuram Finance, Motherson Sumi Systems, Prestige Estates Projects, Reliance Infrastructure, Siemens, Trent, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Cadila Healthcare, CreditAccess Grameen, Cummins India, Equitas Holdings, IDFC, India Cements, Pidilite Industries, VIP Industries, Bharat Forge, Dish TV, Engineers India, Finolex Cables, HUDCO, IRCTC, Matrimony.com, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Minda Corporation, Natco Pharma, NMDC, Oil India, Power Finance Corporation, RailTel Corporation of India, RITES, Skipper, Ujjivan Financial Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Bharat Dynamics, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, NBCC (India), NHPC, Sun TV Network, Westlife Development, Sobha, and Spandana Sphoorty Financial will declare quarterly earnings in the coming week.

2) IPO

The primary market will be in focus with four IPOs opening for subscription this week. Cement major Nuvoco Corporation, and multi-channel auto platform CarTrade Tech will open during August 9-11.

Nuvoco Corporation is planning to raise Rs 5,000 crore and CarTrade Tech aims to garner Rs 2,998.51 crore through public offers. The price band for the former has been fixed at Rs 560-570 per share and the later IPO at Rs 1,585 – 1,618 per equity share.

Retail focused housing finance company Aptus Value Housing Finance India and Chemplast Sanmar will open their IPOs during August 10-12. The former is planning to raise Rs 2,780 crore and later Rs 3,850 crore.

Aptus has fixed a price band at Rs 346-353 per share and Chemplast at Rs 530-541 per share.

3) Listing

Rolex Rings, one of top five forging companies in India and the automotive components manufacturer, will make a debut on the bourses on Monday, August 9. The final price has been fixed at Rs 900 per share.

The grey market indicated that the trading premium is Rs 450 or 50 percent over and above the issue price, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed. The trading price comes to Rs 1,350 per share.

Hence, the listing will be keenly watched by the street considering the volatility in the market after record high rally last week.

4) Coronavirus

India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding and the country is preparing for the possible third coronavirus wave. So far, the country has recorded over 3.18 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,27,371 deaths. A total of 3,10,55,861 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,12,153 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises 1.29 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's recovery rate now stands at 97.37 percent. Globally, more than 20.21 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 42.85 lakh have died so far. India has been running the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 50.10 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

5) Economic Data

Industrial production for June and CPI inflation for August will be released on Thursday, while deposit & bank loan growth, and foreign exchange reserves for the week ended August 6 will be announced on Friday.

Industrial production expanded by nearly 30 percent year-on-year in May 2021 due to a low base in May 2020 when there was a nationwide lockdown.

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation (CPI) for June increased to 6.26 percent due to rising food prices, and transportation costs following higher petrol and diesel prices. This would be a key data point to watch out for in the coming months, especially after the Reserve Bank of India increased its FY22 inflation forecast to 5.7 percent from 5.1 percent earlier.

6) FII Flow

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers after several weeks of selling. Experts see this trend continuing with stability in Covid-19 cases, increase in the pace of vaccination drive, easing restrictions by states, stable earnings and RBI maintaining full year FY22 growth forecast at 9.5 percent.

FIIs net bought Rs 2,616.04 crore worth of shares in the week ended August 6, after withdrawing more than Rs 23,193 crore in July. Domestic institutional investors also remained net buyers for the week pumping in Rs 897 crore.

7) Technical View

After hitting fresh intraday record highs in the initial hour of trading, Nifty50 got caught in a bear trap on Friday amid volatility.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily charts on Friday as the closing was lower than opening levels. This was following a Doji pattern formation on Thursday. However, the index rallied 3 percent during the week and witnessed bullish candle pattern formation on the weekly scale.

Experts expect the volatility to rule for the few sessions but ruled out a major correction. They expect the 16,500 mark to be the next key resistance for the Nifty and advised buying on dips.

"A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart on Friday, after a Doji type candlestick pattern of Thursday. Technically, this action indicate a minor reversal pattern at the new highs. But, the overall trend of the market was more of a choppy than any trended decline. Hence, any sharp weakness from here is ruled out," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

He said, "Nifty on the weekly chart has formed a long bull candle, after a narrow range movement of previous 4-5 weeks. This is positive indication and signal a decisive upside breakout of the range movement."

Overall he feels the Nifty seems to have started consolidation or minor downward correction from the highs, as anticipated and this consolidation movement is likely to extend towards early part of next week.

"The important lower supports to be watched for next week around 16,200-16,100 levels and that is going to be a buy on dips opportunity," said Shetti who expects sharp upside bounce from the dips by mid to later part of next week. "On a decisive move above 16,350, Nifty may head towards 16,500 levels."

8) F&O Cues

The option data also indicated that the upper end of the trading range is 16,500 levels which is expected to be resistance in the coming days, and 16,000 as the lower band could be a crucial support level for the Nifty.

On option front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 15500 followed by 16000 & 16200 strikes while maximum Call open interest was seen at 16300 followed by 16,400 and 16,500 strikes. The Call writing was seen at 16,400 strike then 16,800 & 16,700 strikes while Put writing was seen at 15500 then 15800 & 16000 strikes.

"Significant option writing was experienced at 16000 Put base. We expect these levels to hold even in case of some profit booking in the short term. On higher side, we believe Nifty may move towards 16,450-16,500 in the coming sessions," said ICICI Direct.

He further said, "Nifty futures open interest has increased to highest levels seen since March as rangebound movement seen in the last couple of months has eroded Nifty open interest significantly. The current open interest in the Nifty is more than 25 percent higher than that seen in the July series." On similar lines, net longs from FIIs have also increased sharply. "Till we do not see closure of positions, positive bias should continue," he said.

India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, fell to 12.60 from 12.80 levels on week-on-week basis which gives stability to the market.

"Volatility index has moved back to sub 13 levels and there is no sign of any caution despite the Nifty making fresh lifetime highs. A

buy on decline strategy should continue for the index till the volatility index remains below 14.5 levels," said ICICI Direct.

9) Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

10) Global Cues

Here are key global data points to watch out for in the coming week: