Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

The market continued to consolidate and the Nifty moved in a 400-point range in the truncated week that ended March 12. A rally in global peers aided the sentiment in the middle of the week but fluctuations in US bond yields and rising coronavirus infections in the country capped the upside.

The benchmark Nifty50 settled above the psychologically vital 15,000-mark, rising 92.85 points to 15,030.95. The BSE Sensex gained 386.76 points to 50,792.08 during the week. In the broader space, the BSE midcap index closed flat with a negative bias, but the smallcap index ended 1.3 percent higher.

On the sectoral front, the mood was positive in IT, private banks and financials and capital goods segments, whereas auto, energy, FMCG and oil & gas reeled under selling pressure.

The market is largely expected to be in a consolidative phase during the week as the market will closely watch the movement of US bond yields ahead of the Fed meet and coronavirus situation, experts said. On March 15, the market is expected to react to industrial output, which contracted 1.6 percent for January 2021, and CPI inflation that increased to 5.03 percent for February.

"Updates on the COVID situation and related news will remain on participants' radars. Amid all, we are seeing noticeable buzz in the primary market and new IPOs are lined up next week for the subscription," Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking, said.

On the global front, the market will be closely eyeing the US Fed meet for its stance on interest rates and plans to tackle the volatility in bond yields, he added.

Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities said, "As we approach the end of this roller-coaster year, markets are expected to remain rangebound, especially because of focus towards tax planning and portfolio rejig. Lack of any relevant trigger in the markets could also keep bourses in a tight range."

Investors are advised to continue to ride the bull wave and avoid aggressive investments in overvalued stocks, she added.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy during the week:

IPO

The primary market will see a lot of action as five companies—Laxmi Organic Industries, Craftsman Automation, Kalyan Jewellers, Nazara Technologies and Suryoday Small Finance Bank—will open their initial public offerings for subscription.

Around Rs 4,500 crore are expected to be raised through six IPOs— specialty chemicals company Anupam Rasayan's Rs 760-crore offer that opened on March 12 will remain open for bidding till March 16.

Specialty chemicals manufacturer Laxmi Organic Industries and automotive components maker Craftsman Automation will open their public issue of Rs 600 crore and Rs 823.69 crore, respectively, on March 15, while the bidding for Kalyan Jewellers' Rs 1,175-crore IPO will begin the next day.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed mobile gaming company Nazara Technologies and Suryoday Small Finance Bank are planning to raise Rs 582.91 crore and Rs 582.33 crore through public offers that open on March 17.

Listing

The listing front, too, will be busy, with precision engineering solutions company MTAR Technologies making debut on bourses on March 15.

Its shares are trading at a 96 percent premium in the grey market at a price of Rs 1,125 against the final issue price of Rs 575, the data available on IPO watch showed.

Online travel agency Easy Trip Planners is expected to commence trading on March 19. So far, it is also trading at a 96 percent premium at Rs 367 in the grey market against the issue price of Rs 187. The grey market premium clearly indicates a bumper listing for the two companies.

The grey market is an unofficial trading platform where shares get traded well before the allotment in the IPO and listed on bourses.​

Fed meet and bond yields

The two-day Federal Reserve meeting, which will conclude on the night of March 17, is crucial to watch out for in the wake of rising 10-year bond yields, though markets largely expects the Fed to maintain the interest rate at 0.25 percent and continue with the purchase of treasury securities and mortgage-backed debt.

Experts say interest rates may remain low for a longer time and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell could say that the economy was far from reaching the central bank's inflation and employment targets. Still, the commentary about economic recovery and any hint of a rate hike would be closely watched.

"The Fed has acknowledged rising yields as a concern but has stopped short of taking any measures towards controlling the yields. Next week, the Fed is expected to keep monetary policy largely unchanged but the focus will be more on whether and how the central bank plans to control the rising bond yields," Ravindra Rao of Kotak Securities told Moneycontrol.

The 10-year US bond yield closed near 1.63 percent in the week ended March 12, higher compared to 1.57 percent seen in the previous week. "Yields recovered sharply on the back of optimism about the health of the US economy amid some upbeat economic data and as President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package," Rao said.

Coronavirus

India is once again seeing a spike in coronavirus cases, with the recovery rate slipping to 96.82 percent from 96.95 percent in the previous week. India on March 14 recorded 25,320 coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, Union health ministry data shows. As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20.

The country reported 24,882 infections on March 12 against around 18,280 cases on March 5, the health ministry said.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest number of cases followed by Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

More than 2.91 crore people, so far, have been vaccinated in the country, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Oil prices

Crude oil prices retreated from over $71 a barrel mark seen during the week, for the first time since January 2020, but they were still in the 69-70 a barrel range amid hope of demand recovery. The clearance to US President Joe Biden's $1.9-trillion stimulus bill, stronger US gasoline demand and rapidly rising vaccination drive across the globe supported crude.

"Crude oil prices are likely to trade firm on positive demand outlook," said Abhishek Bansal, Founder Chairman at Abans Group. The sentiment was also supported by the OPEC and its allies' decision to not increase supplies in April.

Oil prices will continue to be closely watched in the coming weeks as India is one of the biggest oil importers in the world.

Economic data points

The WPI inflation data for February and the balance of trade numbers for the month will be released on March 15, while data on foreign exchange reserves for the week ended March 12 will be released on March 19.

The wholesale price-based inflation jumped to 2.03 percent in January 2021 against 1.22 percent in December 2020 despite falling food prices.

Technical View

The Nifty50 ended March 12 nearly a percent lower to form a Bearish Engulfing pattern on the daily charts, while it gained 0.6 percent for the week to close at 15,031 and formed Gravestone Doji pattern on the weekly scale, indicating the consolidative move in coming days.

"With Friday's move, 15,200 – 15,400 has become a sturdy wall for the Nifty and it would really be a daunting task surpassing this in the absence of any major trigger on the global as well as the domestic front," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking said.

"On the flipside, the key support is placed at 14,925–14,850. A sustainable violation of these supports would lead to extended correction and in that case, we may see the Nifty sliding towards 14,700 or may even test recent swing low of 14,467," he added.

All eyes would be on the global peers as they play a vital role in dictating the near-term direction for the Indian market, Chavan said.

F&O cues

The options data suggests that the wider trading range for the Nifty could be 14,500-15,500 and an immediate range of 14,800-15,300.

Maximum Put open interest was seen at 14,000 followed by 14,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was seen at 16,000 followed by 15,500 strike. Call writing was seen at 15,500 then 15,300 strike, while Put writing was seen at 15,000 then 14,700 strike.

"We believe the ongoing consolidation will get extended in coming weeks and 14,900 should act as an immediate and important support for the index. Below these levels, some extended selling pressure cannot be ruled out ahead of the financial year closure," ICICI Direct said.

The volatility index VIX remained under pressure and moved towards 20 in the previous week before surging again on March 12. "A move above 23 levels may cause further selling coming into equities," the brokerage said. The India VIX closed at 21.71 on March 12, falling from 25.56 levels on March 5.

Corporate action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Astral Poly Technik and Infibeam Avenues shares will adjust for bonus issue with effect from March 18, while Dixon Technologies share will split with effect from the same date.

Global cues

Apart from the Fed meeting, here are other key global data points to watch out for next week: