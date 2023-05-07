Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

Representative Image

Domestic benchmark equity indices closed flat in the week ended May 5, after HDFC twins dragged the markets lower in Friday’s carnage. The Nifty 50 index rose just 0.02 percent during the week to close at 18,069 while the BSE-Sensex fell 0.10 percent.

The consolidation came after a solid 2.5 percent gain in both the indices in the week ended April 28.

While MSCI tweak for the merged HDFC entity spelt bad news for benchmark indices, some surprise earnings announcements brought cheer to the midcap space in the week gone by. Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 1.1 percent while Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.6 percent.

Within sectors, consumer durables and autos were top gainers while banks and financial services were the top losers.

In the week ahead, earnings announcements will take centre stage as the much-awaited Fed rate hike event is now behind us.

“While the overall market structure remains positive, one can expect Nifty to consolidate in the near term on the back of subdued global cues and profit booking in index heavyweights. Next week, market will take cues from ongoing earning season, inflation data and state election outcome,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy this week:

Corporate Earnings

As we will be entering into the fifth week of earnings season, over 300 companies are set to announce their quarterly numbers in the week ending May 14.

The initial January-March 2023 quarter earnings paint a dim picture of corporate profits. Aggregate net sales increased by 14.63 percent YoY, according to a Moneycontrol analysis of 180 companies which have reported earnings for the March quarter, and for which comparable data was available for the preceding 15 quarters. While this is still a notable increase, it is the slowest growth rate since the December 2020 quarter.

Among the large-cap names, L&T, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Pidilite, Godrej Consumer Products, Dr Reddy’s, Cipla, UPL, HPCL, Avenue Supermarts and Lupin will take prominence. Gujarat Gas, Raymond, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Westlife Foodworld, Balrampur Chini Mills, Siemens and Nazara Technologies will also be key to track.

CPI Inflation

On May 12, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will release All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for the month of April. This will likely be the first sub-5 percent print since November 2021, and the lowest print in over 16 months, according to analysts.

“We expect CPI inflation to continue to moderate in April and forecast headline inflation at 4.8 percent year-on-year, down from 5.7 percent in March. But on a sequential basis, we think stickiness is likely to persist,” Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays said.

The RBI’s preferred core inflation measure is also seen continuing to inch down, but at a slower pace than headline, he added, falling to 5.3 percent YoY in April from 5.7 percent in March.

US CPI Inflation

On May 10, the Bureau of Labour Statistics in the US will release its April Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The number is expected to ease to 4.9 percent on a yearly basis from 5 percent in March, which was the lowest reading since May 2021.

The number will give further indication of Federal Reserve’s rate action trajectory. On May 3, the Fed delivered its supposedly final 25 basis point rate hike and hinted at a ‘hawkish pause’. That said, Jerome Powell left the door open for officials to keep raising borrowing costs if inflation remains more stubborn than they expect.

Primary Market Action

Mankind Pharma, the domestic-focused fourth-largest pharmaceutical company in India, will make its stock market debut on May 9. Its issue size was reduced to 2.8 crore shares from over 4 crore after the company mobilised Rs 1,298 crore through the anchor book. The initial public offering was subscribed 15.32 times, largely on the back of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

As of Friday, Manforce condom-maker’s shares were trading in the grey market with a premium of Rs 94. If market sentiment remains strong, the GMP can sustain, resulting in a good listing, said analysts.

Another big action to track in the primary markets will be India’s maiden pure-play retail mall REIT offering. Global private equity major Blackstone Group-backed Nexus Select Trust has set the share’s price band for its initial public offering at Rs 95-100 per share, which will open for subscription on May 9 and close on May 11.

FII FlowIn the week gone by, foreign institutional investors continued their buying spree. They bought shares worth Rs 5,527 crore between May 2-5 after buying shares worth Rs 1,997.70 in March and Rs 5,711.80 in April. Favourable domestic macroeconomic data like manufacturing PMI and the GST collections in April helped the FII sentiment, said analysts. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 2,735 crore, with the bulk of the selling coming on Friday.

"The domestic market continued to be positive at the beginning of the week, aided by strong FII inflow. We expect continued foreign inflows and favourable domestic macroeconomic conditions to protect the downside," according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Oil PricesOil prices fell for the third straight week after Fed rate hike and on concerns that the U.S. banking crisis will slow the economy and impact fuel demand. Additionally, supply increases from some of OPEC members and its alliance weighed on prices. Brent crude closed at $75.30 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate settled closed at $71.34, after hitting lows last seen in late 2021.

Low crude prices are good news for India, as 80 percent of its oil needs come from imports. Crude is also a key raw material for several industries like paint, tyre, pipe and aviation, which stand to benefit from the low prices. Experts expect crude oil will likely consolidate in the lower range after a recent steep fall in price.

Global Economic Data Points

Here are key global economic data points to watch out for next week including Bank of England interest rate decision, UK GDP growth estimates for Q1CY23, China inflation for April, and monetary policy meeting minutes by Bank of Japan:

Technical View

The Nifty50 has formed a bearish candlestick pattern with a long upper shadow on the daily charts, indicating selling pressure at higher levels, while on the weekly scale, there was a bearish Shooting Star kind of pattern formation, which is generally a bearish reversal pattern but needs confirmation in following sessions.

The weekly momentum indicator MACD (moving average convergence divergence) still has a positive crossover above the zero line, indicating a buy signal. After the recent rally, the index seems to have entered into consolidation mode, so the psychological 18,000 mark is expected to be immediate support for the Nifty50, followed by 17,800 being crucial support, whereas 17,200-17,300 is likely to be a critical resistance area and if the index sustains above 17,300 then 17,500-17,600 can be next hurdles, experts said.

"We believe that the uptrend is still intact, and this dip should be used as a buying opportunity. Technically the trend for the Nifty is bullish on the broader time frame and buying on every dip can be a profitable strategy," Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst at SAMCO Securities said.

He feels the support for the index is placed at 17,800 levels and the upper band of the index is capped at 18,350 – 18,400 levels.

F&O Cues & India VIX

The maximum Call open interest was at 18,200 strike, followed by 18,300 strike and 18,100 strike, with meaningful Call writing at 18,200 strike, then 18,100 strike, whereas on the Put side, we have seen the maximum open interest at 18,200 strike, followed by 18,100 strike and 17,500 strike, with writing at 17,900 strike, then 17,800 strike.

The above Options data also indicated that 18,200-18,300 is expected to be a critical resistance area for the Nifty50, with 17,900-17,800 may be acting as crucial support levels with 17,500 being strong support.

"Strong call writing is seen between 18,000 – 18,200 which indicates strong resistance could be witnessed here from next week. Put writers were relatively absent on account of the fall seen on Friday but 17,900-18,000 seems like a good support area," Viraj Vyas, Technical & Derivatives Analyst | Institutional Equity at Ashika Stock Broking said.

Weekly PCR (Put-Call ratio) is at 0.64 which is oversold and suggests a bounce back in the next week., he added.

Per monthly Option data, he said, "18,000 PE is holding a great deal of open interest, while 18,200 strike is seeing the formation of a high-pressure zone (Strike PCR 0.99) which indicates it is a crucial resistance for the index to overcome."

Corporate Action

Oracle Financial Services Software, Ramkrishna Forgings, Coforge, Laurus Labs, IndiaMART InterMESH, Kewal Kiran Clothing, 360 ONE WAM, and Aptus Value Housing Finance India will trade ex-dividend from next week onwards, while Welspun India will turn ex-buyback next week.

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.