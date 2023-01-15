 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 15, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

Overall, the experts expect that Indian equities will continue to consolidate in the coming week with focus largely on corporate earnings and global cues

For the week ended January 13, the BSE Sensex climbed more than 360 points to 60,261, and the Nifty50 gained nearly 100 points to 17,957

The market eked out half a percent gains amid volatility for week ended January 13, backed by easing inflation concerns indicating less aggressive policy tightening by central banks, and good set of quarterly earnings by IT companies. However, cautious growth forecast by IT firms and consistent selling by FIIs capped the gains.

Technology, metal, auto and select banking & financial services stocks lifted the market mood, whereas the selling was seen in FMCG, and select infra stocks.

For the week, the BSE Sensex climbed more than 360 points to 60,261, and the Nifty50 gained nearly 100 points to 17,957. The broader markets underperformed front liners as the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell third of a percent and Smallcap 100 index gained 0.2 percent.

On Monday, the market will first react to earnings by HDFC Bank and Wipro. Overall, the experts expect that Indian equities will continue to consolidate in the coming week with focus largely on corporate earnings and global cues. The stock-specific moves in pre-budget expectations and earnings will be seen, they feel.

"Going ahead, earnings and global cues will largely dictate the trend. On the macroeconomic front, we have WPI Inflation data scheduled on January 16. On the earnings front, banking stocks will largely be in focus," Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research of Religare Broking said.

Align your positions accordingly while keeping a check on leveraged trades citing the prevailing volatility, he advised.