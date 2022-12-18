 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 18, 2022 / 07:47 AM IST

After recent corrections from record high levels, the market is expected to be largely volatile and rangebound in the coming week, with focus mostly on global cues given the lack of domestic triggers, experts said

Selling pressure sustained with bears tightening their grip over Dalal Street in the week ended December 16. The hawkish tone with hints of more rate hikes to control inflation by Federal Reserve after 50 bps hike in interest rates in December policy meeting, and growing recession fears in developed nations weighed on the market sentiment.

After recent correction from record high levels, the market is largely expected to be volatile and rangebound in the coming week, with focus mostly on global cues given the lack of domestic triggers, experts said.

Most of sectors slipped into the red with maximum pressure in FMCG, technology, and MNC, while Bank Nifty also fell nearly a percent for the week largely on profit booking after crossing 44,000 mark during the week passing by.

The BSE Sensex fell 461 points to 61,338, and the Nifty50 dropped 146 points to 18,269, the lowest level since November 23, while there was a mixed trend in broader markets. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was down a percent, whereas the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained half a percent.

"Global sentiments have taken a turn for the worse as the year-end holiday period approaches. Recessionary fears have resulted in markets eroding across the globe," Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said.

Since all the sectors are largely trading in tandem with the benchmark, participants should plan their exits in profitable trades and stay selective for fresh positions, Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking advised.