Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 factors that will keep traders busy next week

It was yet another week of loss for the market as the benchmark indices shed nearly 2 percent following Infosys and HDFC Bank results. A hawkish statement by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinting a 50-bps rate hike in next month's policy meeting added to the woes.

The BSE Sensex corrected 1,142 points or 1.96 percent to close the week at 57,197, and the Nifty50 fell 304 points or 1.74 percent to 17,172, but the broader markets smartly outpaced benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 3.6 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose 2.7 percent.

The volatility that we have been witnessing for the last several sessions is expected to continue in the coming week too because of the scheduled expiry of April futures and options contracts, and given that we are in the corporate earnings season, stock-specific action is likely to be seen, apart from continued focus on the Ukraine war, COVID situation in China and global market performance, experts feel. The street will closely watch the COVID situation in the country as fresh cases of infection keep rising in some parts of India.

"Global cues are largely dictating the trend at present as the beginning of the earnings season has failed to impress the street so far. And, we believe traders would continue to face tough times due to excessive news flow, causing erratic swings in markets," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research at Religare Broking, said.

He suggests limiting overnight leveraged trades and focusing more on themes that are showing consistency in their trends.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

Earnings

More than 160 companies will release their quarterly earnings scorecard next week with majority of them from the mid-cap and the small-cap segments. Big names like Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Asset Management Company, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, SBI Life Insurance Company, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cement, and Wipro will declare results.

Yes Bank, KPIT Technologies, Macrotech Developers, Century Textiles, GMDC, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, AU Small Finance Bank, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Tata Coffee, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), United Breweries, UTI Asset Management Company, Indian Hotels, Persistent Systems, Syngene International, Trent, Ambuja Cements, Biocon, IndiaMART InterMESH, Laurus Labs, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Varun Beverages, HFCL, L&T Finance Holdings, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Tanla Platforms, and Tata Chemicals will also release their numbers next week.

ICICI Bank

The key stock to watch out for on Monday will be ICICI Bank after better-than-expected earnings for March 2022 quarter announced on Saturday. Hence, banking stocks could be in focus.

The country's second largest private sector lender clocked a massive 59.4 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 7,019 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 due to a sharp fall in provisions and jump in operating profit, much higher than a CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 6,630 crore, with strong improvement in asset quality for the quarter through there was bit of increase in gross NPA additions for the quarter at Rs 4,200 crore against Rs 4,000 crore on sequential basis.

Net interest income grew 21 percent YoY to Rs 12,604.6 crore in Q4FY22 and supported profitability, which was largely in line with the estimates, with credit growth at 17 percent and deposits growing 14 percent YoY.

Ukraine War

Apart from the COVID situation in China that forced lockdowns in key cities and raising a risk over economic growth in the country, the war between Ukraine and Russia will be key factor to watch out for around the world. Russia already started off its second phase of attack, after withdrawing troops from Kyiv due to strong resistance from Ukrainians, by striking missiles in southern Ukraine, with focussing on its old target (mentioned in 2014) to get control over southern Ukraine and eastern Donbas region and connect the land between Russia and Crimea. Reports indicated that heavy fighting also continued in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters in Kyiv that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Ukraine on April 24 to discuss military aid. Zelenskiy also held discussion with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for a “new phase” of military aid, CNBC reported.

FII Selling

The selling of Indian equities by foreign institutional investors continued may be due to earnings and economic growth worries amid elevated commodity prices, including oil, the major part of our import bill, and inflation concerns. Experts feel FIIs may be shifting money from commodity importing countries to commodity producers given the high commodity prices, and also to developed countries from emerging countries given the rising treasury yields.

US 10-year treasury yield continued to see gradual increase, climbing to 2.9 percent from 2.83 percent during the week and rising significantly from 1.7 percent on March 1 amid rising expectations for faster policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, in current year, to control inflation.

US dollar index, which measures the value of the dollar against the world's six leading currencies, consistently traded above 100 mark since April 14, rising six-tenth of a percent during the passing week.

FIIs have net sold more than Rs 18,400 crore worth of shares during the week, continuing outflow for seventh consecutive month, while DIIs have been trying hard to compensate the FII outflow by buying nearly Rs 14,400 crore worth of shares in the same week.

Oil Prices

Elevated oil prices in the international markets remain a concern for oil importing countries like India. Hence, experts feel that if the oil prices remain above $100 a barrel for a longer time, then that would be a bit of risk for corporate earnings and economic growth and, as a result, till the time the market upside is expected to be capped as Russia and inflation concerns may keep supporting prices.

The Reserve Bank of India, while projecting growth and inflation for the current year, already assumed the oil price rate of $100 a barrel, hence the price movement will be keenly watched by the street.

International benchmark Brent crude futures closed the week at $106.65 a barrel on Friday, down 4.5 percent on week-on-week basis.

Auto Sales

Auto stocks, including Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Escorts and M&M, may be in focus on Friday, ahead of their monthly sales data for April scheduled to be announced in an initial part of next month.

Technical View

The Nifty50 has formed bearish candle on the daily charts on Friday and saw Long-legged Doji kind of pattern formation on the weekly scale, as the index fell more than 1 percent and nearly 2 percent respectively. The index due to value buying and short covering rebounded smartly from recent lows of 16,800 and held on to 16,800 as well as 17,000 levels at the closing of week, hence both the levels could act as crucial support levels in coming days, whereas 17,400-17,500 could be resistance area.

"Nifty on the weekly chart formed a doji type candle pattern (not a classical one, as the open and close of the week are not identical) at the valuation support of 17,150 levels. Normally, a formation of doji after a reasonable decline or upmove signal impending reversal after the confirmation. This could bring some hopes for bulls to make a comeback from the lows in coming week," Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities said.

He feels the short term trend of Nifty seems to have reversed down on Friday after a reasonable upside of two days. "The overall chart pattern indicate that lows of 17,000-16,800 levels could offer support for the market in next week to show a decisive upside bounce from the lows," he said.

F&O Cues

The option data clearly indicated that the Nifty could also see a similar kind of wider trading range of 16,800 to 17,500 levels in coming days. Traders will close their positions for April month and roll over to next month, on the expiry day next week.

On option front, maximum Call open interest was seen at 18,000 strike followed by 17,500 & 17,400 strikes, with Call writing at 18,000, 17,400 and 17,800 strikes and unwinding at 17,000, 16,900 and 16,800 strikes.

Maximum Put open interest witnessed at 17,000 strike followed by 16,000 and 16,500 strikes, with Put writing at 17,000 strike then 16,000 & 16,700 strikes, and unwinding at 17,300 and 17,500 strikes.

"Going ahead, we believe levels near 17,200 should be crucial for the index to witness a recovery towards VWAP (volume-weighted average price) levels of 17,600 in the settlement week," said ICICI Direct, adding also, considering significant low open interest of just near 85 lakh shares, major declines seem unlikely.

While global cues along with results from index heavyweights will remain crucial, recent lows near 16,800 should remain important support levels for the Nifty, said the brokerage.

Sizeable Call base for the week was at 17,200 followed by 17,500 strike. "We believe a close above 17,200 is required for the Nifty to move towards 17,500. Considering results next week, domestic cues will also play a vital role," said ICICI Direct.

The India VIX, the fear index fell by 4 percent during the week to 17.69 levels, which needs to cool down below 15 levels to get more stability in the market.

Corporate Action

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

On the economic data front, foreign exchange reserves for the week ended April 22, and infrastructure output and fiscal deficit for month of March will be released on Friday.

Global Data Points

Here are key global data points to watch out for next week:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





