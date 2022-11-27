 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 factors that will keep traders busy

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 27, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

In the coming week, too, the momentum along with consolidation is expected to sustain, with the Nifty likely to hit its intraday record high of 18,604, with focus on monthly auto sales numbers and second quarter GDP data on the domestic front, and global cues

After taking a breather in the previous week, the market resumed its uptrend and ended the week at a record closing high with 1 percent gain on November 25, following an up-move in global counterparts amid rising hope that the Federal Reserve may slow down the pace of rate hikes in the upcoming policy meetings. The declining oil prices, buying by FIIs and falling US bond yields, too, lifted the sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rallied more than 600 points to 62,294 and the Nifty50 jumped over 200 points to 18,513, while the broader markets were also in action after recent consolidation, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained more than 2 percent each.

Auto, banks, technology, infrastructure, and oil and gas stocks supported the market, whereas power and realty stocks were under pressure.

In the coming week, too, the momentum along with consolidation is expected to sustain, with the Nifty likely hitting its intraday record high of 18,604, with focus on monthly auto sales numbers and second quarter GDP data on the domestic front, and global cues, experts said. The Bank Nifty as well as the BSE Sensex reclaimed their previous tops.

"Going ahead, the lack of strong fundamental triggers will limit the upside, keeping the market volatile in the short term. The Fed Chair's speech, scheduled for the next week, and the release of other significant macroeconomic data will influence the market's future trajectory," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services, said.

Amid all, Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research at Religare Broking said it would important to see how the broader market participation pans out as that would play a critical role in strengthening the trend.