Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 factors that will keep traders busy

Representative Image

The week gone by was a stellar one for the Indian markets as Nifty 50 and Sensex managed to record highest closing level on June 16. The Nifty advanced 1.4 percent and the Sensex gained 1.2 percent in the week.

Within sectors, Nifty Realty outshone others with 3.7 percent gains and consumer durables clocked 3.6 percent gains. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank settled in red.

Broader markets also participated in the rally with Nifty Midcap 100 rallying 2.9 percent and Nifty Smallcap 100 up 2.8 percent. While the midcap index is at its record high level, the smallcap index is still about 11 percent away.

"Ever since the Nifty closed above the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) on 31st March 2023, every dip has been bought into. Nifty will continue to be a ‘buy on dip’ market as long as it is trading above the 20 DEMA zones," according to Ashwin Ramani, Derivatives & Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

Also Read: Market at all-time high but doesn't feel like a bull run, says Nithin Kamath

On Friday, passive inflows due to FTSE rebalancing aided the sentiment. India was expected to see a net inflow of $150 million to $200 million, as weightages of several stocks like Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Punjab National Bank and Bajaj Finance were increased in the FTSE index.

On the global front, the US CPI inflation rate came in at 4 percent for May 2023, the lowest since 2021 driven by a decline in energy prices. The Federal Reserve hitting the pause button on interest rate hikes also helped investor sentiment.

Going ahead, will markets sustain the momentum this week and scale 19,000 level? Here are the top 10 factors that will determine that

PM Modi's US visit

The Prime Minister will visit the US from June 21-24. Modi’s visit takes place amid concerns over rising China’s assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region and the United States’ desire to move most of its business away from China and back home as well as to other friendly countries.

Modi will have a packed programme during his four-day visit, which includes an address to the Joint Session of the US Congress, an interaction with captains of American business and industry, as well an engagement with the Indo-American diaspora.

Jerome Powell testimony

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before the US Congress on June 21. He will likely face questions on the Fed's recent pause on rate hikes and his outlook for the economy. Powell has already indicated that at least two more increases might be necessary this year, with the first possibly as soon as July. Fed's Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson will also testify on the same day.

FII and DII flows

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 6,644 crore in the week gone by. Meanwhile, Domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,320 crore. In June so far, FII net buy stands at Rs 6,886 crore and DII net buy stands at Rs 4,329 crore.

"FIIs turning net buyers of local shares and the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite flirting near their fresh 14-month highs have contributed to the overall mood," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities said. The momentum needs to sustain going forward, he added.

Monsoon progress

After the late arrival of this year’s monsoon, the spread of rainfall to the rest of the country is behind schedule. "The development of a cyclone on the west coast has further delayed progress of the monsoon. As a result, the cumulative amount of rainfall during 1-14 June reached only 51.2 percent of the long period average," as per Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays.

The pace of rainfall distribution and consequently, kharif crop sowing, will need to be closely watched.

Oil prices

Brent crude gained 2.4 percent in the week ended June 16 to settle at $76.61 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled $71.78. Oil gained on hopes of growing Chinese demand. China's refinery throughput rose in May to its second-highest total on record and Kuwait Petroleum Corp's CEO expects Chinese demand to keep climbing during the second half.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov has said that it is "realistic" to reach oil prices of around $80 per barrel.

Technical levels

A double-top formation is currently taking shape on Nifty's weekly chart, said experts. "However, despite this formation, the ongoing strength in the market suggests that there is a possibility of invalidating the resistance zone, which is expected to be in the range of 18,887-18,900," Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President of Master Capital Services said.

The lower high formation in Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, needs to be monitored especially when the index is at a touching distance from its all-time high.

For the Bank Nifty, prices remain in range with the immediate support levels seen at Thursday's low of 43,400 and the 50-SMA around 43,200. On the upside, resistance levels are at 44,200 - 44,500, said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One.

India VIX

According to experts, we are going through a period of low India VIX for a while now. In fact, the index is at one of its lowest points in a year. In the week gone by, India VIX closed at 10.84 levels.

With the lowering of India VIX, option writers keep getting lower and lower premiums and the return on investment for option writers keeps going down.

"Low levels of VIX is associated with the formation of market tops. It means markets remain vulnerable to profit-taking," said Milan Vaishnav of Gemstone Equity Research.

F&O Cues

Options data indicated that 18,800 is expected to be crucial for further upside towards the 19,000 mark, while 18,700 is likely to act as immediate support for the index and 18,500 is going to be critical support.

Per weekly Options data, we have seen the maximum Call open interest (OI) at 18,800 strike, followed by 19,000 strike & 18,700 strikes, with meaningful Call writing at 19,100 strike, then 19,000 and 19,500 strikes,

On the Put side, 18,700 holds the maximum open interest followed by 18,800 & 18,500 strikes, with Put writing at 18,800 strike, then 18,700 and 18,500 strikes.

"Traders should hold on to the Bull spreads and bullish positions for next week and also look to initiate bullish In-the-Money short straddle positions with offset for next week's expiry," Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged said.

Global economic data points

Here are key global economic data points to watch out for next week:

Corporate action

Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Craftsman Automation, Meghmani Finechem, Newgen Software Technologies, CEAT, Bank of India, Polycab India, and Oberoi Realty will turn ex-dividend, while Blue Star and IndiaMART InterMESH will go ex-bonus next week.

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​