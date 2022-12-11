 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 factors that will keep traders busy

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 11, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

The caution along with consolidation is expected in the coming week too, with focus on the Fed meet outcome, and macroeconomic numbers. including inflation data from India, US, Europe and UK, followed by some kind of recovery in later part of the week

(Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The market erased all its previous week's gains and fell more than 1 percent in a volatile week ended December 9 despite sharp correction in oil prices. The slightly hawkish tone by the Reserve Bank of India, fear of global slowdown, and caution ahead of the FOMC meet next week caused selling pressure in the market.

Technology stocks were in lead to pull the market down amid worries likely concerns over global growth, followed by energy, infra and auto stocks, however, the buying in banking and FMCG stocks restricted losses.

The benchmark indices snapped two-week gains. The BSE Sensex corrected nearly 700 points to 62,182, and the Nifty50 dropped around 200 points to close tad below 18,500, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index was down six-tenth of a percent and Smallcap 100 index declined 1 percent.

The caution along with consolidation is likely to be expected in the coming week too, with focus on Fed meet outcome, and macroeconomic numbers (including inflation data from India, US, Europe and UK), followed by some kind of recovery in later part of the week, experts said.

"We’re trading largely in line with the global trend and indications are in the favour of further consolidation," Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research at Religare Broking said.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, also feels the volatility in the market is expected to remain as we await the domestic and US inflation numbers, and the Fed's interest rate decision next week.