Daily Voice | With the global environment improving, this chief investment strategist sees double-digit nominal growth for India, corporate revenues and earnings

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 24, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST

There is no known event that will keep markets volatile — the data and facts point to an optimistic situation for the markets, says Vikas V Gupta of OmniScience Capital.

Vikas Gupta, CEO & Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital

“India is on a very strong domestic growth path, which is only likely to grow stronger with decreasing global macro uncertainty and the resilient US economy, which has a 50-year-low 3.5 percent unemployment rate and a strong consumer spending outlook for the festive season (Christmas season in the US),” Dr Vikas V Gupta of OmniScience Capital told Moneycontrol in an interview.

He feels it is highly unlikely that technology stocks would go to the lows of 2022.

“Technology companies have strong order books and order pipelines. The client companies in the US are likely to spend even during a possible recession in 2023 on strategic, multi-year projects on cloud migration and digital transformation,” said the CEO & Chief Investment Strategist, who founded OmniScience Capital to provide a scientific approach to equity investments in global and Indian stock markets.

In the defence space, Gupta, who has nearly 20 years’ experience in capital markets, says that with order books ranging from 2-6 years, clean, cash-rich balance sheets, high return on capital, and expected growth rate in double digits, the free cash flow to enterprise value yield of 4+ percent looks better than the market benchmarks.

Edited excerpts from an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol follow: