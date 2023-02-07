English
    Daily Voice | With Nasdaq recovering, this smallcase manager sees IT index to be an outperformer

    The biggest catalyst for our markets will be the US Fed commentary regarding inflation and when they actually pause or pivot in the interest rate tightening cycle.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 07, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST
    Basant Maheshwari of Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP

    Attrition has scaled to threatening highs and, as it will start going down, we will see margin improvement for most IT companies. Valuations have corrected a lot and with Nasdaq recovering, we see the IT index to be an outperformer this year, says Basant Maheshwari, Co-founder of Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP.

    The smallcase manager feels the biggest catalyst for Indian markets will be the US Fed commentary regarding inflation and when they actually pause or pivot in the interest rate tightening cycle.

    He believes that over the next few months, the Fed will be more dovish in its commentary.

    On the PSU banks, Basant Maheshwari with his over 22 years spent in the stock market, believes PSU banks at best are a trading opportunity rather than am investment opportunity. Excerpts from an interview with Moneycontrol: