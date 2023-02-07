Daily Voice | With Nasdaq recovering, this smallcase manager sees IT index to be an outperformer

Basant Maheshwari of Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP

Attrition has scaled to threatening highs and, as it will start going down, we will see margin improvement for most IT companies. Valuations have corrected a lot and with Nasdaq recovering, we see the IT index to be an outperformer this year, says Basant Maheshwari, Co-founder of Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP.

The smallcase manager feels the biggest catalyst for Indian markets will be the US Fed commentary regarding inflation and when they actually pause or pivot in the interest rate tightening cycle.

He believes that over the next few months, the Fed will be more dovish in its commentary.

On the PSU banks, Basant Maheshwari with his over 22 years spent in the stock market, believes PSU banks at best are a trading opportunity rather than am investment opportunity. Excerpts from an interview with Moneycontrol:

Do you see any possibility of the Nifty IT index getting back to record high levels this calendar year?

IT companies have shown good results despite all the gloom and doom about US recession. Demand for cloud migration, data automation and AI (artificial intelligence) are structural trends for the next decade.

Attrition has already peaked and as it goes down we will see margin improvement for most IT companies going forward. Valuations have corrected a lot and with Nasdaq recovering we see the IT index to be an outperformer this year.

As an investor, do you think it is really a great Union budget? Have you spotted any new theme in the Budget?

No bad news is very good news from the stock market perspective. There was anticipation that there may be an adverse change in capital gains tax. Hence, no change in that was a big relief. The importance of the Budget has become less relevant than before.

The Budget was good as the thrust on capital expenditure continued. However, for the middle and lower middle class there was not much done to revive the lacklustre demand in the rural side. We believe capital goods as a sector should continue to do well.

Are you bullish on the cement space, given the 33 percent increase in capital expenditure for FY24 over FY23?

The main concern for cement companies has been an unprecedented rise in energy and logistics cost over the last year. Now we see some moderation in that. Also, cement companies were not able to pass on all the costs due to lower demand.

But now with the huge government capex announced we will see demand pickup and also costs normalising. FY23 should see cement companies reporting much better numbers.

Are you worried about PSU banks or is it a great buying opportunity?

PSU banks have cleaned up their balance sheet over the last many years. Now with the new credit cycle having just started there is a room for valuation catchup. This may continue for a few quarters but from a longer-term point of view the risks of bad underwriting always exists. Hence, we believe PSU banks at best are a trading opportunity rather than am investment opportunity.

Do you think the market is unlikely to break June 2022 lows considering current global and domestic environment as well as support from DIIs?

The biggest catalyst for our markets will be the US Fed commentary regarding inflation and when they actually pause or pivot in the interest rate tightening cycle. We believe that over the next few months the Fed will be more dovish in its commentary.

Inflation is a base effect phenomenon and this year we will see a significant moderation in that. DII support has held our markets well despite the sharp selloff from FIIs this year. This year we will see FII flows stabilising which should mean Nifty should give absolute positive returns in 2023.