Daily Voice | With lower growth expectations, this fund manager sees earnings cut over 2-3 quarters

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 03, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

Madanagopal Ramu of Sundaram Alternate Assets expects indices to be under pressure in H1 2023, but expects a recovery in H2.

The first half of 2023 is likely to see some moderation in economic growth expectations across the world as well as in India as high interest rates may hit investments and consumption, says Madanagopal Ramu of Sundaram Alternate Assets. He sees an earnings cut over the next two-three quarters, impacting valuations.

Given the current valuations, many still believe there is still some value left in PSU banks, but much of the low hanging fruit is already done, the fund manager and head of equity says in an interaction with Moneycontrol. "So be cautious is what we advise. Stick with quality is always our mantra."

On the IT space, Madanagopal Ramu, with over 15 years of experience in the Indian financial markets, feels the sector can bounce back in 2024, but 2023 will mostly be a low growth scenario for Indian IT companies.

He believes that in 2023, investors should accumulate technology companies in India. Due to existing shareholder selling, these stocks can offer good entry points from a four-five-year perspective, he says.

Madanagopal currently manages an AUM of around Rs 3,400 crore and has over six years of experience in managing funds.

Do you really believe the 2023 will be normalization year for economy and earnings?