English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Daily Voice | Why this asset manager sees no threat of recession, predicts over 7% growth

    Q3FY23 earnings of Nifty-50 stocks reported till now have been broadly in line with estimates. Sector-wise, metals, oil & gas and FMCG were the major losers, while banks, PSUs and IT services were the major gainers.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 11, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST
    Sushant Bhansali is the CEO at Ambit Asset Management.

    Sushant Bhansali is the CEO at Ambit Asset Management.

    India remains a bright spot and we there's no dark cloud of recession on the Indian horizon, believes Sushant Bhansali, the chief executive of Ambit Asset Management.

    Seasoned for over 19 years in asset management and capital markets, Bhansali foresees the Indian economy to surpass an annual growth rate of 7 percent in FY23 on the back of strong services and revival of agriculture.

    On consumption, the chartered accountant says Ambit is fairly optimistic on consumption space but not overtly bullish, given a slowdown in demand and valuations shooting past long-term averages. Rural recovery remains key for the consumption space, he shares in an interview to Moneycontrol. Excerpts:

    Considering the labour market and other economic data points, do you think there is no imminent recession worry?