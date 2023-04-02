Daily Voice | Why this ace finance professional expects dip in Fed funds rate by end of 2023

The trajectory of the US interest rates is likely to be driven by two factors: recession in the United States and the rate of inflation, according to Jimeet Modi, founder and chief executive of SAMCO Securities.

Modi, with more than 15 years spent in equity research, investment analysis, and technology, feels that the overall earnings growth will be decent in FY23. "We expect neither positive nor negative surprises on the earnings front," he says. Excerpts from the interview:

Do you think the US interest rates will be significantly lower by end of year?

The trajectory of the US interest rates is likely to be driven by two factors; recession in the United States and the second aspect being the rate of inflation. But the primary factor being taken into consideration by the US Fed will be the inflation rate.

We do expect that by end of the year, both these factors will move in favour of lower rates, but do we expect them to be significantly lower? The answer is ‘no’. We expect that the Fed may pause for a while and then start reducing the rates but the possibility of sudden reduction in the interest rates is ruled out. Some interest rate reduction is priced in and built in, but we are not going to see a dramatic decrease in interest rates.

Do you expect a decent earnings growth in the last quarter of FY23? Also, what is the possibility of earnings downgrades?

We fairly think that the overall earnings growth will be decent in FY23. We expect neither positive nor negative surprises on earnings front. In certain pockets, there could be some earning downgrades but that will be a general aberration in nature.

How do you summarise 2022-23 for equity markets? What headwinds and tailwinds do you see for the markets in FY24?

The year 2022-23 has been a year of consolidation. Practically, return for the Nifty in this year has been 1-2 percent. This means that the market has gone nowhere throughout the year. And the Nifty has oscillated between 15,600 and 18,600, but more or less closed the year at 17,000-17,100, where it was at last year during the same period.

The biggest headwind is going to be the global recession. If there’s a recession in the US, the unemployment goes up, that will be a significant headwind but that will automatically be countered by the tailwind of lower interest rates.

Specific to April, will the equity market see a substantial recovery after tepid performance in March?

No one knows what is going to happen in April but after witnessing one side downtrend that we have witnessed in past few months; a short-term bounce cannot be ruled out.

Do you think growth stocks will perform better given the expected peak in interest rate hike cycle in April?

Yes, since our view is that the Fed is likely to pivot in this calendar year and this financial year and get on the trajectory of lower interest rates. We have seen in the past, when Fed pivots have typically resulted in change of trajectory for growth stocks.

And therefore, we believe that the underperformance of growth stocks in last year or two, will get covered up over a next year or two.

Do you expect strong outperformance in pharma space in FY24 after underperformance for last couple of years?

We generally expect the Pharma space to do better in the next financial year (FY24). However, that is not the blanket belief and is not true for the entire sector. You have to be selective in the sector and the businesses which are very strong from the compliance point of view and do not repeatedly suffer US FDA issues are likely to perform better. So, it is not a blanket basket approach but you have to be selective in picking up the leaders in the pack.

What is your take on the auto and auto ancillary space?

We are neutral. On Auto space, we are of the view that they are likely to be market performers. In Auto-Ancillary space, in certain pockets where there are leadership position and where stocks that have corrected a lot, we are fairly positive. So, more positive on Autos than auto ancillaries.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.