Daily Voice | Why this ace finance professional expects dip in Fed funds rate by end of 2023

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 02, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

No one knows what is going to happen in April but after witnessing one side down trend that we have witnessed in past few months; a short-term bounce cannot be ruled out.

Jimeet Modi of SAMCO Ventures

The trajectory of the US interest rates is likely to be driven by two factors: recession in the United States and the rate of inflation, according to Jimeet Modi, founder and chief executive of SAMCO Securities.

He expects that by the end of this year, both these factors will move in favour of lower rates. "We expect that the Fed may pause for a while and then start reducing the rates but the possibility of sudden reduction in the interest rates is ruled out," he says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Modi, with more than 15 years spent in equity research, investment analysis, and technology, feels that the overall earnings growth will be decent in FY23. "We expect neither positive nor negative surprises on the earnings front," he says. Excerpts from the interview:

Do you think the US interest rates will be significantly lower by end of year?