DAILY VOICE | We like HCL Tech, Infosys & MindTree from IT space: Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Securities

Q) What will be the biggest risk for investors in the second half of 2020?

A) The biggest risk for the investors in the second half of 2020 is further lockdowns and challenges to economic recovery. The market is factoring in normalization as the stock prices have moved up and valuations are breaching the long-term average levels.

However, localized lockdowns have continued which is preventing the economy from coming back to normal levels.

Also, the market is factoring in that vaccination will be available soon but it is difficult to figure the timelines and delays are likely.

So, the second half has significant risks posed from an operational perspective for economic activity.

A) The IT sector was expected to normalize faster because of the export nature of its business, dollar appreciation tailwinds, and work from home advantages.

However, the IT sector performance has exceeded even these expectations with Infosys reporting brilliant performance across the board. We see value across the sector at this point.

Large-cap stocks like Infosys and HCL Tech are our top picks. In mid-caps, we continue to like Mindtree

A) This is a very difficult phenomenon to judge as restrictions imposed by the lockdown are temporary in nature and as the situation stabilizes, there could be further changes.

The new age of investors is aggressive but the sustainability of such a trend depends on multiple factors. Some traders will remain in the market, but as the volatility subsides, normalization is more likely.

A) Agri and the rural sector have had a very limited impact of lockdown and even the stocks are reflecting that. However, the valuations have also moved up in the sector quite significantly.

We continue to like Dhanuka Agritech, Coromandel, Escorts, Hero motors, and Dabur which will see a significant positive impact on account of robust rural demand.

A) Retail and Automobiles are high beta sectors that are likely to see a significant turnaround as the situation normalizes.

Retail should see improvement in traction as pent up demand will help while there could be an increase in demand in the auto sector as a preference for personal vehicles versus public transportation could be an interesting trend.

A) The outlook on financials continues to remain constructive. The HDFC Bank results indicated that the stress in the sector could be much lesser than expected and the sector could see a faster turnaround in the future.

Quality as a theme will continue to dominate. Auto as we indicated above will take time, but even in an automobile the two-wheeler and tractors continue to perform very well.

PVs are likely to pick up in the forthcoming quarters. So, financials are likely to gain traction and even in PVs, Maruti is likely to be a dark horse. CVs will take longer to revive and we maintain underweight outlook on CVs at this juncture.

