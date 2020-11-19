DAILY VOICE | We are hopeful of 10-12% gains for markets in one year: Harshad Patil of Tata AIA Life

While we may see bouts of volatility in the near term as the pandemic impacts us, we can see markets gaining ground with improving economic indicators and benefits of the same accruing to the organised sector, Harshad Patil – SVP and Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q. What are your views on market touching record highs, and what does it mean for investors?

A) The markets have rallied on hopes that an early vaccine would act as a strong tailwind for economic activity and herald a resurgence in the global economy.

On the domestic front, we are also witnessing some signs of a shift in the stock preferences from the COVID-related defensives sectors to those that are expected to be the key drivers of the economy like the financials.

While we may see bouts of volatility in the near term especially after the strong momentum seen in over the last few weeks, the markets are expected to track the trajectory of the strong economic growth likely over the medium to long term.

Q) What are the global factors that may have an effect on Indian markets?

A) Global factors such as global interest rates as well as the liquidity stance of global central banks have a bearing on the inflows in the Indian equity markets.

Moreover, global economic recovery amidst a second wave of the pandemic in the US and Europe is a key factor affecting the Indian economy through trade linkages and consequently impacting key sectors of the Indian market.

The geo-political issues such as trade wars do affect the Indian equity market sentiment and stock market flows. Moreover, international crude oil prices affect the Indian macro-fundamentals and the earnings of a section of Corporate India.

Q) Most investors would want to write off 2020 from their portfolio. Even after rallying more than 50% from March lows, most portfolios are negative or at best single-digit returns. What are you advising your clients?

A) We always recommend to our clients to stay invested for the long term. As such, insurance is a long term product and we have observed that the equity markets generally give superior returns over the long term despite having phases of elevated uncertainty in the short-term.

In fact, the markets have already reached the January highs and the majority of our funds are performing in-line with or better than the market.

Q) Green shoots are clearly visible be it in auto numbers, GST numbers, stable earnings, and the macro data. Do you feel that much of it is already priced in which would cap the upside?

A) While the green shoots are visible in these areas and we can see some amount of festival season demand also coming back in terms of sales, we need to be cautious as the second wave of the virus is spreading fast across Europe and the US and can impact us as well.

While the improving economic indicators can keep the Indian equity markets robust, any hiccups or further lockdowns can derail this momentum.

Q) What is your call on September quarter earnings? Some brokerages have already upgraded their EPS estimates for Nifty. What is your view – do you think numbers warrant an earnings upgrade and why?

A) The September quarter earnings season got off to a positive start with a slew of companies beating expectations, which had been scaled down in recent months. The earnings surprise has been supported by robust rural demand, increasing government spending, and cost control measures taken by corporates.

The earnings upgrade was largely warranted as the expectations had been beaten down significantly. However, with most of the above-mentioned factors waning as well as a rise in input costs, the earnings would largely track the overall consumption demand and subsequent revenue growth for the corporates.

Q) What would be your message to investors on Diwali 2020?

A) We believe that the increased volatility seen in the Indian equity market in recent months would continue in the near term but a long-term investor with a 3-5-year view would do well to stay invested.

Investors can look through this short-term volatility as the rebound in the economic activity and consequently the recovery in earnings would be sharp in the medium term once the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic is behind us.

Q) What should investors’ expect from SAMVAT 2077? After the super rally we have seen, we are just 400 points shy on Nifty to hit fresh record highs. Any target that you have in mind for the next 12 months?

A) While we may see bouts of volatility in the near term as the pandemic impacts us, we can see markets gaining ground with improving economic indicators and benefits of the same accruing to the organised sector. We are hopeful of a 10-12% gain for the markets in SAMVAT 2077.

Q) What is your view on small & midcaps for the next 12 months? Do you think the outperformance will continue?

A) While the mid-caps have rallied, they had witnessed a sharper decline in the earlier months and there are pockets in the mid-cap space that still remain undervalued compared to the large-cap space.