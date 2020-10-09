DAILY VOICE | Want to play recovery in autos? Maruti Suzuki & Hero Moto preferred buys

Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp are the preferred stocks due to recovery in the small car and entry-level motorcycle segment, Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities Ltd., said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q) After a muted September, October started on a positive note. But, most experts are advising caution after much ‘Hated Rally’. Why do we say that because fundamentals are not supporting the conviction seen in the market? What are your views?

A) We have to keep the global perspective in mind. In the absence of any undue global meltdown, the momentum is expected to continue given that economic fundamentals should improve.

Q) After an Ok June quarter what are your expectations from the September quarter. Any particular sector(s) or stocks that could beat market expectations?

A) We are expecting healthcare, pharma, FMCG, chemicals, and IT to do well, and we are expecting HCL Technologies and Dabur to outperform.

Q) What is our call on banks, especially PSU’s? Do you think it is best to avoid them in the portfolio (even SBI) and stick with private sector players as well as NBFCs?

A) While the valuations are benign we have a cautious approach on banking and NBFC stocks. We are recommending HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and CSB.

Q) September month auto sales numbers suggested green shoots. Do you think the time has come when investors can go overweight on this?

A) Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp are the preferred stocks due to recovery in the small car and entry-level motorcycle segment

Q) We have seen an IPO frenzy in September, and we hope that it continues in October as well. When someone is investing in an IPO – what should be the thought process? Does he/she hold it for long term or at best a trading play? What are the factors which one should analyse before putting money in an IPO?

A) Quality and pricing are to be kept into consideration. We will see optimization in the IPO market. Only quality businesses are expected to sustain their valuation and do well in future.

One has to look at the promoters/board of directors/stakeholders, quality of the business, business outlook and valuation before investing in any IPO.

Q) We have entered the last quarter of the calendar year 2020, and hopefully, it could bring respite to the economy. What are your expectations from the December quarter in terms of COVID, Crude oil, Rupee, stock markets, earnings, global recovery, NPAs, and not to forget GOLD?

A) COVID has entered in community transmission stage and unless testing is not scaled up, India may not be able to restrict its spread.

The opening of public transports, especially railways, could trigger more woes than benefits given the lack of social distancing in local rail transport.

Crude oil can at best see a bounce (in sympathy with global commodity stocks which are expected to rally). But the crude economics are not that bullish and hence crude would be a laggard in the commodity pack.

The emerging markets rally is going to kick-in and that holds good for the INR along with the fact that India’s trade deficit has narrowed considerably.

It’s a stock pickers market, the flash crash in March 2020 has created a lot of opportunities and now we are in the recovery phase. Stocks will continue to do well and investors should be picky about the businesses.

Earnings are looking to catch-up. Economic recovery is expected and many sectors have reported a strong recovery in numbers, such as electricity consumption, auto volumes, fertilizer production, etc.

As mentioned earlier, the global economy has not really improved and therefore Gold is expected to get another push or one more stimulus. Global central banks do not have a break on printing.

Central Banks are going to print the way out of their capacity. And given the push to get inflation going and the fiscal profligacy, Gold is the perfect play.

The Gold rally has not even begun as yet and has a long way to go. One only has to visit the decade of the 70s to draw conclusions. That was the time when inflation was rearing its head and gold and silver had rallied multiple times.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.