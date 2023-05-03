 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Wait for downward earnings expectations to bottom out before taking exposure to IT names, says Kotak AMC's Devender Singhal

Sunil Shankar Matkar
May 03, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

If one looks at forward earnings multiples, the market is now in a fair value zone.

Devender Singhal of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company

"Management commentaries across most companies suggest that the worst of margin pressures are behind be it in terms of commodity cost or in terms of wage inflation (especially for IT) and they see better margins ahead," said Devender Singhal in an interview with Moneycontrol, after the recent quarterly earnings releases. Singhal is the Executive Vice President & Fund Manager at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.

He feels that overall, it is likely to be a muted revenue growth but good profit growth ahead.

With more than two decades of experience in equity fund management and research, Singhal says the recent results and the commentary from the IT names suggests that there is definitely a slowdown in the discretionary spending by most clients.

Hence, he thinks that incremental exposure in the IT sector will take a pause and one can wait for earnings expectations to bottom out in the names.