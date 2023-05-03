Daily Voice | Wait for downward earnings expectations to bottom out before taking exposure to IT names, says Kotak AMC's Devender Singhal

Devender Singhal of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company

"Management commentaries across most companies suggest that the worst of margin pressures are behind be it in terms of commodity cost or in terms of wage inflation (especially for IT) and they see better margins ahead," said Devender Singhal in an interview with Moneycontrol, after the recent quarterly earnings releases. Singhal is the Executive Vice President & Fund Manager at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.

He feels that overall, it is likely to be a muted revenue growth but good profit growth ahead.

With more than two decades of experience in equity fund management and research, Singhal says the recent results and the commentary from the IT names suggests that there is definitely a slowdown in the discretionary spending by most clients.

Hence, he thinks that incremental exposure in the IT sector will take a pause and one can wait for earnings expectations to bottom out in the names.

Also read: Daily Voice | Nifty valuation fair but not cheap enough to go overweight now, says Jitendra Gohil of Credit Suisse

Related stories Devender Singhal Executive Vice President & Fund Manager|Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company

Q: Do you expect moderation in earnings growth for the next couple of quarters?

We are just into the earnings season and so far the results are broadly as per expectation. We have seen good profitability in most frontline companies barring a couple of names in the Information technology sector. The banking sector earnings have been a leader so far in terms of the improvement in profitability.

Management commentaries across most companies suggest that the worst of margin pressures are behind be it in terms of commodity cost or in terms of wage inflation (especially for IT) and they see better margins ahead.

There are some apprehensions in terms of the pace of revenue growth in some sectors post a sharp growth in previous years. So, overall it is likely to be a muted revenue growth but good profit growth ahead.

Q: Do you think the Indian equity markets should bottom out in the next couple of quarters?

Indian equity market has been rangebound since October 2021 and has seen sector rotation over the last few quarters. Earnings have moved up sharply during the period and valuations are definitely not as expensive as they used to be.

If one looks at forward earnings multiples, we are now in a fair value zone. We think that unless there is a big external shock, we should soon find a bottom that should not be far from the current levels.

Q: What is your take on the economic numbers in the US and will it be the reason for Fed to take a big pause in the interest rate hike cycle in May 2023?

US economic data is a mixed bag. On one hand, you are seeing economic growth slowing down but on the other hand, inflation is still high and sticky. The employment data is strong and so are wage rates which are resulting in higher inflation for the time. This may keep the interest rates higher longer before the rate cut cycle starts.

Q: Do you see any major challenges for the equity markets in the current financial year?

India is a big importer of commodities as well as capital. A steep rise in commodity costs especially oil and the interest rates is detrimental to our overall economic health. We need to keep a strong watch on these two factors for any sharp reactions in our market.

We should also be cognizant of the political risk going ahead. Any big upset in state elections ahead as we head towards general elections can also result in some flutter in the market.

Q: Do you think the rally has just begun in the FMCG sector? Is it because of expected rising spend ahead of states and general elections?

The FMCG sector in general has been in a consolidation phase over the last few quarters. Barring a few names in the tobacco and liquor space, the performance of the stocks in the sector has been nothing great to talk about.

Apart from rich valuations, a sharp increase in commodity prices also hit the sector adversely. Rural-led demand slowdown was another reason for the sector to underperform. Things are now changing for the better.

Commodity inflation is receding and the real rural wage growth is now getting in the positive territory. The demand for work under MNREGA is also receding (down 16 percent YoY as per the latest reports).

Empirically, we have seen FMCG stocks doing well when the spending by state and central government increases. We also expect more spending from both central government and state governments as we head towards general elections next year. This should all augur well for the FMCG sector in our view.

Q: Should one wait for another quarter before taking exposure to IT stocks?

The recent results and the commentary from the IT names suggests that there is definitely a slowdown in the discretionary spends by most clients. Fears of the slowdown are holding them back to spend aggressively and especially at a time when the yearly budgets are drawn. This should lead to some slowdown in the revenue growth for the sector which is getting built in the numbers currently.

However, we think that more cuts are likely ahead as the Street typically takes 2-3 quarters for both downgrades and upgrades to take place. So we think that incremental exposure in the IT sector will take a pause and one can wait for earnings expectations to bottom out in the names.

Q: Which are the sectors that will drive the next leg of the rally in the equity markets?

In the coming year, we expect earnings to drive the stock performance and not any particular theme. The entire focus shall be on earnings growth, the quality of the balance sheet and the capital allocation decisions by the management.

Having said that, India is definitely moving ahead to be the manufacturing hub for the world and companies that can push this agenda forward are likely to get a bit more investor attention than others in the coming year.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.