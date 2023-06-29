Daily Voice | Venkatraghavan of Equirus expects around Rs 50,000 crore IPOs in rest of calendar year

Venkatraghavan S of Equirus

The intensity of the monsoon will likely decide how the markets will be viewed over the coming months, says Venkatraghavan S the Managing Director - Investment Banking at Equirus. "The overall structure remains positive though," Venkatraghavan added.

The global macro environment, especially any significant slowdown in the global economy and trade, could decide the direction of investments in India in the rest of the calendar year, he said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Venkatraghavan with over 25 years of experience in the investment banking space expects slightly heightened IPO activity in the next 6 months. "The expectation is that there would be close to Rs 50,000 crore raised. And most of it could happen in the remaining months of CY23," he said.

Do you think the momentum picked up in the primary market as we have seen numbers increasing on the main board? What could be the total fundraising in the second half of 2023?

In FY23, there was a lull in the primary markets after the LIC IPO. There was a revival for about 4 months from August before a further cautious phase in Q4 (where there was one issue of significant size – that of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems). Since then, the markets have rallied significantly, and the FIIs have returned to invest in Indian stocks.

The primary market typically lags behind the secondary market by a few months, so we expect to see slightly heightened IPO activity in the next 6 months. The expectation is that there would be close to Rs 50,000 crore raised. And most of it could happen in the remaining months of CY23. Given that 2024 is an election year, there could be a reversion to the cautious outlook in Q4 of FY24, with bouts of volatility.

We have seen a flood of IPOs in the SME segment. Your take and outlook on the segment's IPOs?

The SME segment is relatively new, and the increase in the number of IPOs in the SME segment is a testament to the constant evolution of the platform, the streamlining of the processes, regulatory reforms, and the increasing comfort that the investor community is drawing from the same.

As much as the eligibility criteria are not so stringent, over time the types of companies that are accessing the capital markets through the SME IPOs have become diverse, and the quality has improved, so we see a lot of investor interest in participating in the growth of smaller entrepreneurs.

One has seen a significant number of manufacturing companies in the SME segment accessing the capital markets, and given the push to Make in India, this trend should continue.

Is the market gradually turning cautious considering the more than 12.5 percent rally in the last three months?

The general trend is positive, with inflation receding in recent months, and FIIs returning to the Indian markets. India as an alternative to China is also picking up steam, with actual announcements and on-ground progress as opposed to a year or so ago when China+1 was just a concept that was being touted.

There could be bouts of volatility though, with investors keeping an eye on the progress of the monsoon.

What are the key factors to watch out for in the rest of the calendar year?

The monsoons have arrived, but the intensity of the same (normal or below-average) will probably decide how the markets will be viewed over the coming months. The overall structure remains positive though. The global macro environment, especially any significant slowdown in the global economy and trade, could decide the direction of investments in India.

The general feeling is that we are seeing the highest capacity utilizations in manufacturing in recent times, and this could well be the start of a revival of investments in the private sector. 2024 being an election year, the latter half of this year, and going into CY24 will probably see subdued markets and being rangebound.

Do you think the market has realised that the interest rate cut (by Fed as well as RBI) will not happen soon? Can the rate cut happen only in FY24?

The global macro environment needs to be closely watched, especially with the Ukraine conflict seeing no end in sight as yet. Any interest rate cut by the Fed looks unlikely, and unless global rates soften we can expect RBI to maintain a hawkish stance.

Amidst inflation concerns, the RBI is likely to be conservative and will keep the monetary policy tight. However, they cannot afford to ignore growth. The credit growth has been strong recently, and RBI’s decision to pause rate-hikes is an indication that the RBI is considering the economic growth concerns as well, as it works to align inflation with the target.

Is the market still worried about inflation concerns especially amid fear of EI Nino?

Yes. Despite varying reports on El Nino, the risk of inflation seems to be on the upside. As the RBI Governor recently indicated, they are watchful of the inflation scenario but warned that El Nino could be a challenge to curb food inflation.

