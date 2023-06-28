Daily Voice | Valuations now reasonable, tech firms show business improvement with new age technology, says this CIO

Shailendra Kumar of Narnolia Financial Advisors

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Shailendra Kumar, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Financial Services, highlights the visible business improvement and significantly more reasonable valuations in many new-age technology firms, which present value opportunities for investors. However, it is important to buy those companies where there is better clarity of capital allocation policy, ability to generate free cash, and competitive moat, he advised.

With more than two decades of experience in fund management and investment advisory, Shailendra likes some new-age companies in the payments business where digitization benefits are driving revenues.

He also likes automobiles and auto components, and electronic equipment segments where the PLI benefit is expected to drive revenues at a higher rate.

Q: What is your take on the pipes sectors?

The real estate sector has started a new up-cycle. Apart from stabilized interest rates, and unsold inventories being at multiple-year lows the segment is showing both higher launches as well as pricing power. In this context, building material segments like pipes, wires, cables and sanitary ware look best to play this cycle.

Also, as the agriculture market improves, it can add to the volume growth in the pipe industry. The Pipe industry in particular is expected to grow at 10 percent CAGR and some companies with brand recall are tapping 15-20 percent growth in this segment. The margins that were impacted for a short-term after the war began have also stabilized.

But, as is the norm, it being a high-growth sector finding the right valuation point to enter will be important to generate better returns.

Q: Do you see volume growth returning for FMCG companies going forward?

The high volume growth of large listed companies in the past has been more attributable to the shift from unorganized to organized sector, which to our assumption has already played out to near maturity.

In recent times, we saw revenue growth of FMCG companies at a mere 8-10 percent primarily led by 60 percent pricing growth and 40 percent volume growth. We opine that the volume growth of FMCG companies should hover around subtle 2-4 percent going ahead. Hence, we are neutral weight in the sector.

Q: Do you advise your clients to take exposure to new-age technology firms which listed in the last couple of years?

In terms of business performance, the majority of new-age businesses have done exceedingly well post their listings. But their stock prices have seen persistent valuation de-rating in line with how similar firms have seen de-rating across the globe.

As business improvement is visible and now, valuations are much more reasonable, many of the new-age technology firms offer value to investors. However, it is important to buy those companies where there is better clarity of capital allocation policy, ability to generate free cash, and competitive moat.

Q: Do you expect the broader markets to outperform going forward?

2023 is a year of base building for the next bull market. The near-term movement will be impacted more by how the interest rate trajectory goes in the Western market, how currencies behave, and how the FIIs flows are. For nearly 18-20 months now, markets have been sideways, but importantly, Indian corporate earnings have increased at a healthy 15-20 percent, thus making Indian corporate valuations attractive.

At the same time, the strong macro condition prevailing in India will ensure that if some global upheaval starts again our market will defend itself very strongly. This would be similar to what we saw during calendar 2022 when Indian market outperformed despite massive selloffs across the world.

Strong domestic flows also act as countering forces now when FIIs turn sellers. So, in terms of risk-reward, the Indian stock market is favourably positioned for long-term investors. The recent rally in the broader market is on account of margin improvements among mid and small-cap companies and that appears structural. Also, the majority of these non-Nifty companies are exhibiting strong capital allocation as well as efficiency improvements.

Q: What are the themes to own in the broader markets space?

We are expecting a very healthy and stronger bull market for India based on structural fundamental changes in India which should drive a very broad base rally for a longer period of time. Growth in Merchandise exports, growth in Services, Healthy credit growth, Defence , digitization, etc., should drive the economy for the next 8-10 years.

Among the themes we like is Banking as there is better credit growth along with improvement in asset quality. We also like Automobiles and Auto component, as well as the Electronic Equipment segments where the PLI benefit is expected to drive revenues at a higher rate.

Also, good growth is promised in the Industrial segment backed by Make-in –India initiatives. Above all, we also like some new-age companies in the Payments business where the digitization benefits are driving revenues.

Q: Are the valuations attractive in the life insurance space? Do you think the LIC will trade at a substantial discount to private players in the coming years?

Life Insurance remains an under-penetrated story in India. New tax laws however come as a challenge for the industry to grow their business. While recent amendments in taxation are not seen to have had a substantial impact on growth momentum till now but regulator plans to implement composite License for the insurance sector (allowing life insurers to sell health or general insurance and vice versa) will result in consolidation of the sector resulting in a slowdown in the growth. We hence remain cautious about the sector till clarity emerges.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.