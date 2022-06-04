Daily Voice | Valuations attractive in banking, says Sanjay Chawla of Baroda BNP Paribas MF who continues to be believer in India consumption story

“The government’s PLI scheme is a step in the right direction to increase the manufacturing sector’s contribution to GDP leading to higher job creation directly and indirectly. So, we continue to be believers in the India consumption story, though the same is impacted in the near term by high inflation,” Sanjay Chawla, Chief Investment Officer - Equity at Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Chawla with over 33 years of experience in fund management, equity research, and management consultancy, said banking is a sector with long-term potential to grow faster than nominal GDP.

“The valuations in banking are attractive as the sector has seen derating over the last couple of COVID-impacted years when the overall broader markets have fared better, making the sector relatively more attractive from a near-term perspective as well.”

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Do you think the current market recovery, after hitting the recent bottom, is sustainable considering the current global environment?

It is very difficult to predict the short-term market movements and their sustainability. I would argue that Indian equities are well-poised from a long-term perspective given the resilience of the economy led by demographics and underlying reforms being carried out leading to improved earnings growth. Ultimately, equity markets are slaves of earnings.

The correction over the last six months has made the markets more attractive compared to the 2021 high levels. However, the key changes are global geopolitical tensions, higher energy prices, and persistent high inflation in this period. India being a net importer of crude oil & gas is likely to be spending more on import bills which could impact domestic consumption and government’s scope for expenditure.

From the perspective of the markets, the consumption sectors are likely to see more earnings downgrade, while some commodity manufacturers could benefit. Overall, Nifty50 earnings are estimated to grow in the low teens in FY23 (Bloomberg consensus estimates) on a high base of over around 40 percent growth in FY22. (This is on the back of a low base due to earnings getting impacted by COVID-19).

Going by India Meteorological Department (IMD) estimates, CY22 monsoons are expected to be normal. Tax collections, both direct and indirect, have been strong so far, indicating the growth momentum is not impacted as yet. Also, FY23 earnings are expected to again have a favourable base, as FY22 was impacted by the second wave of COVID-19 and the Omicron-led wave. Even if there are some downgrades, still earnings growth might be better than the average of the last five years.

The government’s focus on renewable energy is expected to help India’s macros over the long term. However, for the near term, easing geopolitical situation and supply chain issues and lower global growth versus earlier expectations could only help soften oil prices and lower our import bill, which in turn could be positive for consumption.

Have you picked any themes that can be a part of the portfolio now?

India's core long-term theme continues to be favourable demographics of the young population and increasing per capita income, leading to growth in various consumption sectors. However, this largely depends on job creation in the economy as scores of youngsters may hit the job markets over the next decade. E-commerce and other new-age businesses (unicorns) have helped to create jobs in the last few years.

The IT sector has seen a hiring spree over last year or so post-COVID on the back of strong demand. Government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme is a step in the right direction to increase manufacturing sector’s contribution to GDP, leading to higher job creation directly and indirectly. So, we continue to be believers in the India consumption story, though the same is impacted in the near term by high inflation.

Banking sector growth has started to get back to double-digits after a couple of years. This is a sector with a long-term potential to grow faster than nominal GDP. The asset quality issues, both on the corporate side as well as COVID-related retail stress, seem to be largely behind us. On the other hand, valuations are attractive as the sector has seen derating over the last couple of COVID-impacted years when the overall broader markets have fared better, making the sector relatively more attractive from a near-term perspective as well. Fintechs have not really taken away market share from banks but rather have been enablers for the existing players.

The real estate sector has gone through a rough patch over majority of the last decade. However, the same seems to be turning around. The sector has seen consolidation with a few organised players gaining share. Implementation of the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) has brought about more transparency from the buyers’ perspective. Home loan rates are at the lowest levels and housing prices in major cities have been stagnant for a few years while disposable incomes have gone up, increasing the (level of) affordability. Strong hiring by unicorns and IT companies is also positive for demand. We believe real estate and all allied sectors are likely to do well from the next few years’ perspective.

Though duty cut on petrol and diesel could impact government finances, FY23 budgeted numbers were conservative while tax collections have been better than budgeted in FY22. If this trend continues, the government might still have enough room to continue with the capital expenditure. We believe there could be opportunities in this space as well.

What is your advice to investors in the market that has been volatile for several months now?

Volatility in Indian equity markets has been on the higher side in recent times. This is also particularly true for all financial markets, globally. The factors that have led to this in the last six months are higher crude oil prices and overall commodity inflation.

Indian bond yields, too, have risen. RBI has changed the monetary policy stance and increased rates. Equity valuations have corrected during this phase and are trading broadly in line with the last five-year averages. This is around 20 percent lower than the highs seen in 2021. While the markets have corrected only about 10-11 percent from the peak, the remaining is the time correction.

Equity markets tend to move from event to event in the short term. However, equity is a long-term asset which would require a horizon of at least three-five years, if not more. While the near-term market movement might be influenced by any of the factors like global central banks’ monetary tightening, domestic and global inflation, crude oil prices, global growth outlook, geopolitical situation, any further waves of COVID-19, FPI and domestic equity flows, etc, in the long term, what matters is earnings growth which has a correlation to nominal GDP growth.

India continues to be amongst the fastest-growing major economies which is likely to continue going forward as well. For a long-term investor with a good investment horizon, the current correction provides a buying opportunity. While timing the market could be difficult, investing over a period of time or on market corrections with a five-year plus view could help get better returns.

What are your thoughts on the earnings season (March quarter and full-year) that ended earlier this week?

March quarter earnings have come in at marginally lower-than-expectations due to inflation-led margin pressure, especially in consumer-facing companies, while topline growth has been healthy. The lower-than-expected growth has largely been due to macro events which could not have been forecasted. These include flaring up of energy prices, geopolitical tensions, Omicron wave impact, etc.

Nifty50 full-year FY22 earnings growth has been very strong at over 40 percent, obviously on a favourable base of FY21. But even adjusting for that, it has been strong double-digits. The other good part is that in the last couple of years, earnings growth has been a little more broad-based, with both cyclical and non-cyclical companies contributing to growth. Commodity companies have seen a huge turnaround in profitability which has helped them deleverage their balance sheets.

Banks’ profit growth has been helped by lower credit cost provisions. IT companies’ growth accelerated in the last two years, while consumer-facing companies have seen some slowdown in growth due to COVID-led demand destruction as well as inflation impact on profitability.

Will there be major downward revision in Nifty earnings estimates for FY23, in case the inflation risk prolongs?

One of the key assumptions for growth in the Indian economy, and hence earnings, is crude prices do not cross a psychological level, which leads to demand destruction, and hence, impacts earnings in the short term.

Inflation definitely could have a higher impact on the earnings of consumer-facing companies in the near term. However, how significant can it be, depends a lot on the ruling energy prices for the rest of the year. Any peaking signs in energy prices could be positive for consumer-facing companies.

The demand environment in India is driven by sentiments with the underlying demand being strong. We have witnessed this at the time of the global financial crisis. We had also witnessed the same bouncing back after successive COVID-19 waves.

Depending on the inflationary expectations and perception of the future, some downgrades in earnings may be likely, the extent of which could depend on whether crude prices inch up further, stay here or see a correction.

Do you expect faster policy tightening by the RBI in the remaining part of the current financial year?

On May 4, RBI abruptly and pre-emptively, changed its stance through an out-of-schedule rate hike. Its own internal estimates show an increase in inflation expectations which indicates more hikes in the subsequent policy meetings. But the magnitude could again depend on the inflation expectations, crude prices, etc. from the equity market perspective, 10-year G-Secs have already moved up in the last one year from around 6 percent levels to around 7.4 percent now, and has impacted the equity valuations due to widening bond versus equity yields. Any further increase in yields could have further negative impact on equity valuations.

What are your thoughts on US dollar index and bond yields that corrected for a couple of weeks, and what do these indicate?

Not really an expert on global markets. Crude oil prices, COVID-19 disruptions, geopolitical issues, and overall commodity inflation due to supply chain disruptions have all had a bearing on the global economy. While inflation was thought to be transient at the start of the pandemic, its persistence has made the global central banks rethink. Real rates have been in deep negative (zone) in many economies, including the US, due to high inflation which led to hardening of yields.

Central banks have realised the need to tighten in order to curb multi-year high inflation levels leading to volatility in global markets in last six-odd months. All of these seem to have triggered risk off sentiments helping the US dollar. The G-Secs’ movement from here could be dependent on when inflation peaks out, impact of geopolitical issues and the COVID situation in China on global growth and fund flows.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.