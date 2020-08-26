DAILY VOICE | Underperformance of Indian market main reason why investors are looking at US stocks: SK Singh of Motilal Oswal AMC

In the last 5 years, Nasdaq composite has outperformed Nifty50 by almost 3x (49% return for Nifty as compared to almost 140% for Nasdaq composite) without taking into account the rupee movement. But going forward, all forecasts are saying India may do better than the US and hence substantial exposure should be in Indian equities, Santosh Kumar Singh, Head of Research, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, told Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) Global diversification is the theme that has picked up momentum in the week gone by with 3 brokerage firms announcing that their platform is streamlined to invest in US markets. What is the kind of percentage one should allocate to global stocks?

A) The underperformance of the Indian markets has been the main reason why the global allocation is becoming a theme. The economy has been slowing down for multiple years leading to a below optimal return.

In the last 5 years, Nasdaq composite has outperformed Nifty50 by almost 3x (49% return for Nifty compared to almost 140% for Nasdaq composite) without taking into account Rupee movement.

If we add rupee appreciation of almost 15 percent during the same period outperformance increases further. This makes a definitive case for global allocation.

However, this is in the rearview mirror. If we were sitting in 2010 maybe we would be saying just the opposite given massive outperformance of Indian equities.

Going forward all the economic forecasts are saying that India may do substantially better than the US from an economic point of view and hence to take advantage of that substantial exposure should be in Indian equities.

Just to avoid the scenario of the lost last decade of Indian markets one can allocate some portion of their assets globally but would depend on one's risk profile.

I would not like to hazard a guess on numbers as this would be different for different classes of investors..

Q) What are the risks that one should be aware of when it comes to global diversification?

A) Assuming that one is investing through ETFs and not actively. Some of the major risks would be exchange rates, geopolitical risk of that economy, and the performance of that economy relative to India. As the investor would be earning in India and investing outside.

Q) Apple $2trn Mcap is the equivalent of Mcap of BSE listed companies. This is massive wealth creation by any company. What are your views? Do you think any Indian company would climb to such a height in the near future?

A) Apple has been a massive wealth creator over the last decade. What we are seeing is a trend where technology is at the forefront of whatever we do, this trend has further accelerated by COVID-19 pandemic.

However, US tech companies have seen a massive rally and a lot of future upsides may have been already captured, I am not an expert on this subject and hence would reserve my views to this extent only.

I see a lot of stocks and sectors which can create a great deal of value, however, if we are talking about trillion-dollar market cap companies, I think it is a function of the scale of the economy as well as the global nature of the businesses.

India is way smaller economy then the US and our companies are also not as global as Apple and hence trillion-dollar may be some time away

Q) Small & Midcaps are on the cusp of rerating that’s what a Morgan Stanley report highlighted. What is working in favour of the broader markets?

A) Broader markets fell sharply earlier on the expectation of very difficult times. However, it’s the expectation that COVID may not have damaged the companies as badly as earlier feared the sharp fall in stock prices are working in favour of the broader markets

Q) What is your view on the packaging, multiplex space? It has been buzzing for some time now? The other theme which is gaining momentum is Utilities especially after the PM address on Independence Day.

A) Anything which was related to social aggregation saw significantly higher selloff. Now with an expectation that things would open up and an indication that the human as a race has not become averse to social gathering these places are seeing interest coming back.

I would say that although digital would take some part of the earlier revenue pool but humans by nature would remain social animals and hence the scope for multiplexes stay.

Utilities have been ignored for a very long period of time by the stock markets and the valuation became attractive, the expectations are of some reforms and better numbers from these companies going forward.

Q) Most policies announced by the government are primarily focused on the rural theme. Which are the sectors or stocks by which one can participate in this theme and make a ‘Bharat-centric’ portfolio?

A) Multiple things are going for rural India a) A lot of policies of the government are expected to help rural India b) COVID till now has impacted the urban economy and c) Rain gods have been helpful and the crop in the current season is expected to be very good.

This has also led to rural related to do well be it the fertiliser companies or two-wheelers or farm equipment. Also, consumer companies have benefitted from this trend. These would be the same companies which would benefit from this. However, one should be cautious given the run-up in the stock prices

Q) We are trading at high valuations – US markets have touched record highs. Do you think we have touched an intermediate top – what is your call on equities for the short term?

A) Talking about the markets in the near-term is a hazard, and I like to avoid given the uncertainty still prevailing about a) COVID b) corporate earnings although better than some of the really low estimates, the numbers still remain patchy.

However, liquidity has compensated these fundamental factors. We tend to look at the slightly longer term and I am not concerned from that perspective as we have the launch pad ready for future growth with well-capitalized banks, deleveraged corporates, and a population that is ambitious.

