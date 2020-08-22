DAILY VOICE | Umesh Mehta of Samco explains why metal & realty stocks rallied in the week gone by

Metal and Realty sectors have caught the attention of the bulls recently. Rising metal prices, falling input prices and signs of revival in demand have all led to positive sentiment in metal stocks, Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Q) The week closed on a positive note above 11300 levels on the Nifty. What led to the price action on D-Street?

A) During the week, market continued its momentum in small and midcap stocks while the large caps stocks consolidated ahead of global clues. Indian markets are largely trying to mirror international indices from a directional perspective.

Also, sustained foreign fund inflow is pushing the index higher. All these factors together led to the price action on D-Street.

This optimism in domestic bourses without the onset of structured economic revival policies at par as developed countries, succinctly suggests that disparity in risk-reward is diminishing for the bulls and investors need to remain vigilant.

Q) Which are the important levels to track in the coming week based on technicals? Do you think we could retest 11500 levels?

A) The Nifty50 closed on a positive note but experienced highly volatile gap-ups and downs during the week. The index is now trading at a confluence zone of trendline resistance drawn by connecting previous pivotal lows and the 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of all-time highs to the bottom of 7500.

The immediate support for the Nifty50 is now placed at 11100 and resistance at 11500 which will be crucial levels to track in the coming week.

The short-term trend is still bullish but only a limited upside is left and we maintain a cautious view.

Q) Nifty formed a Golden Cross on the charts (200-DMA & 50-DMA) on Friday. What does it tell about the price action, and how should one treat this with other stocks which have recorded Golden Cross on the charts?

A) Golden crossover means 50-DMA which is a proxy for short term trend has cut 200 DMA which is a proxy for long term trends.

This kind of crossover is bullish in nature. Though moving average crossover is a trend following strategy but it is also a lagging indicator, which means by the time the crossover occurs, the stock or index has already moved up significantly.

Golden crossover is usually good to trade in slow-moving stocks or markets. In late March when the markets fell sharply, Nifty had formed a death crossover (reverse of Golden crossover) just before the bottom was formed.

Death crossover indicated a sell but Nifty rallied 50 percent from the bottom, indicating it to be lagging in nature. We suggest market participants avoid fresh entries now.

Q) Any particular strategy which one could initiate ahead of August F&O expiry?

A) For expiry strategy one can look to sell 11000 or 11100 put options which are trading at 13 and 20 respectively, as the market is strongly expecting Nifty not to fall below 11100-11000.

However, as this is a naked put writing strategy one needs to maintain a strict stop loss and exit if Nifty falls below 11000.

Q) Metals and the Realty sector grabbed the attention of the bulls in the week gone by. What led to the price action?

A) Metal and Realty sectors have caught the attention of the bulls recently. Rising metal prices, falling input prices, and signs of revival in demand have all led to positive sentiment in metal stocks.

Also, metal companies have taken strong balance sheet measures and focused on maintaining liquidity to tide through the current situation.

In the case of the Realty sector, a resumption of activity, the Centre’s announcement on key developments in PMAY(U), and governments' push towards infrastructure have led to renewed investor interest in this space.

Q) Any top 3-5 trading ideas which investors could initiate with a time horizon of 3-4 weeks?

A) We remain bullish on the Pharma and IT space. Both Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT has consolidated over the last two weeks after a massive rally.

We expect the upmove to resume over the next few weeks. These defensive plays might pick up momentum when there is a correction in benchmark indices.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.