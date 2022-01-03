Daily Voice | Tridib Pathak of Avendus Olivo shares 3 mantras for young investors to invest Rs 10 lakh in 2022

Tridib Pathak, Co-head of Equity, Ocean Dial Asset Management India and Fund Manager at Avendus Olivo believes that the age of 25-30 is a perfect time to take a very long-term view on investments, next 25-30 years.

Talking about the themes for 2022, he said that there is a diverse set of opportunities available in the market. "It is important to focus on fundamental investing driven by bottom-up stock selection," Pathak, who has an overall experience spanning more than three decades, told Moneycontrol.

Consumption, banking, financial services and IT services are the spaces where Avendus finds a lot of stock opportunities, he says, adding within consumption, they prefer consumer discretionary especially 'Food Tech' companies.

Will India continue to enjoy premium to most of emerging markets in 2022 and why?

We believe India's premium will continue, even though it is +1 standard deviation above its past average. India will continue to be the fastest growing large economy with a robust corporate profit growth cycle now kicking in. Its macro-economic stability has also vastly improved with fiscal deficit, current account deficit and inflation broadly under control.

Furthermore, Corporate India's Return on Equity (RoE) is now improving back to average levels of around 15 percent in the past. Over the next few years, India's incremental GDP will be higher than the sum of incremental GDP of nine high growth emerging markets. As India gets 'Too big to ignore', we will see global investors increasingly making a dedicated country allocation to India rather than as a part of an emerging market basket.

The market has seen the first biggest correction since the beginning of bull-run last year. Have you spotted any themes that one has to consider for investing in the current free-fall, for 2022, and why?

There is a diverse set of opportunities available in the market. It is important to focus on fundamental investing driven by bottom-up stock selection.

Consumption, banking, financial services and IT services are the spaces where we find a lot of stock opportunities. We are also increasingly focussed on businesses that are benefiting from next generation mega-trends such as 'mainstreaming of digitalisation' and 'China +1 - i.e. diversification of global supply chains'.

Within consumption, we prefer consumer discretionary especially 'Food Tech' companies. Within banking, we prefer large private banks and in financial services we like 'platform' companies. We also prefer largecap IT services companies.

Do you think there could be more correction in coming months given the Omicron worries, expected rate hikes and liquidity tightening? Also is there any possibility of double digit returns in 2022 in comparison with 2021 (up over 20 percent so far)?

We normally do not have any specific expectations on short term market movements. Markets have seen a healthy correction, opening up opportunities across. History has shown that 'all' past corrections have eventually proven to be an opportunity to invest for the long term. Having said this, we do expect double-digit earnings growth in 2022 and we do not expect any large valuation downsides.

How do you sum up the year 2021 in terms of events that supported/dragged the Indian equities? And what are the major events to watch out for in the coming year 2022?

2021 has quite been a test for the Indian economy and equity markets. A test which has been passed successfully. The economy has recovered near to pre-Covid levels and Indian markets have been one of the best performing markets in the World. Two things stood out in 2021:a) The resilience of the economy and markets, in the face of the Covid crisis.

b) Mainstreaming of digitalization in the economy and its impact on available investment opportunities.

In 2022, we look forward to continued resilience of the Indian economy and markets in the light of persistent risks related to Covid, especially Omicron. It is interesting to note that the markets have been quite resilient during the 2nd wave earlier in April/May 2021. This was mainly because overall economic activity continued unrestricted except for localised lockdowns. The stoppage/disruption of economic activity again in case the 3rd wave happens, will be punitive.

Now more than a month left for the Union Budget presentation. Do you think it would be a big bang budget and what would be focus areas? Also is there any populist measures given the states elections going ahead?

Budget 2021 was a clear shift in policy stance. Earlier, pre-Covid the government focussed on achieving macro-economic stability by reducing fiscal deficit, reducing current account deficit and inflation targeting within the 4-6 percent range. The government also focussed on economic reforms such GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy code and Real Estate Regulatory Authority. As a result, we saw a slowdown in economic growth but with a solid platform created for long term sustainable growth.

Budget 2021 changed this stance in favour of fiscal accommodation and investments to reinvigorate growth. Budget 2022, we think, will see a continuation of this stance and a further impetus to growth.

The government has successfully avoided populist measures in the past, which we think will be so in the future as well. The only populist measure the government is adopting, in our view, is Development.

Given the rising expectations for three rate hikes in the US in 2022 and liquidity tightening to control inflation, do you expect the RBI to think of rate hike in second half of 2022 or will the RBI continue to prioritise growth?

Unlike the rest of the World, inflation has declined/remained under control in India. Surely, as economic activity picks up more, inflation will rise and along with it the need for rate hikes. That will be a good sign about reaffirmation of growth. Overall, we believe, the policy stance will continue to prioritise growth.

What are the great lessons you learned from 2021. On that experience, what is your advice to new age investors for 2022?

The biggest lesson we have learned in these Covid times, is that a disruption to economic activity and business cash flows for a few months cannot materially change the value, and thus the share price, of a business. The current business value, and thus the share price, is a reflection of cash flows for many years in the future and not the next one or two quarters of business performance.

We advise investors to focus on fundamental investing driven by bottom-up stock selection. We think, investors should achieve a fine balance between quality of the business and the valuations you pay for. Do not compromise on the quality of business, but at the same time do not also compromise on valuations as well.

At the age of 25-30 with a balance of Rs 10 lakh, where should one invest in 2022 or how should one allot money in his/her portfolio at the start of 2022 to get healthy returns?

The age of 25-30 is perfect time to take a very long-term view on investments, next 25-30 years.

We advise the following :a) Focus on Asset allocation based on your long-term return expectations and your ability to take risk,b) Avoid 'instant gratification' i.e. short term focus. Money making is not easy, and it is good to have long term stable temperament.

c) Focus on your profession and career. Allow professional investment managers to manage your investments with a long term horizon.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.