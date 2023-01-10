 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Time to start accumulating IT stocks will be after Q4FY23 results, says Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Securities PMS

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 10, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

Banking is in a sweet spot with good credit growth and lower NPAs (non-performing assets). Thus, with some challenges that will appear in the second half of the year, banking will continue to remain in a sweet spot.

Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Securities

"2023, while being slightly tough, could be a better year compared to 2022, where equity market returns were in the low single digits," Naveen Kulkarni of Axis Securities PMS said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He believes it is not the right time to accumulate IT stocks as these companies are slowing down in their key operating metrics.

Clarity on FY24 is yet to emerge. Hence, the time to start accumulating IT stocks will be after the Q4 results, he feels.

In Union Budget 2023, Kulkarni, who leads a team focused on building strong research and advisory functions across all customer segments and who has more than 15 years of experience in capital markets, says one of the important areas will be capital expenditure in an election-heavy year. Edited excerpts:

Should one start accumulating IT stocks as valuations are back to the long-term average? What would be the key focus area in IT quarterly earnings?

The short answer is no. IT companies are slowing down in their key operating metrics, but valuations for the sector are still one standard deviation above the long-term mean. Also, clarity on FY24 is yet to emerge. Thus, the time to start accumulating IT stocks will be after the Q4 results. This quarter is likely to be a mixed bag.