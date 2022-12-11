 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This wealth manager feels India's growth outlook may be lowered on likely drop in global earnings

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 11, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Raghvendra Nath of Ladderup Wealth Management expects FII flow to increase over the next year considering the opportunity that Indian markets provide to investors.

Raghvendra Nath is the Managing Director of Ladderup Wealth Management

"Major economies are showing signs of slowing down as 2023 draws near, and some of them may even experience a recession," Raghvendra Nath of Ladderup Wealth Management says during a conversation with Moneycontrol.

The UK and some major players in Europe, notably Germany, were extremely vocal about the slowing economic development. The US may also experience a similar tendency, as China has already entered a slump.

Hence, the Managing Director who leads the private wealth management business, says India would also be impacted by this since fewer foreigners are spending money abroad, which hurts India's exports. The domestic demand will have a big impact on GDP growth in the upcoming year.

With more than 27 years of corporate experience, Raghvendra feels given the tensions between Ukraine and Russia and the interruption to supply chains, world earnings may be downgraded, and India's GDP growth predictions may also be lowered.

As we are going into next year, any thoughts on the FII flow?

We expect FII flow to increase over the next year considering the opportunity that Indian markets provide to investors. The relative performance of Indian economy and markets this year vis a vis other markets has been commendable. The various themes helping this narrative are the China plus one strategy playing out - many businesses looking to de-risk their supply chain dependency on China, stable macro-economic conditions and policy framework in India, expectations of slow rate of interest rate hikes across the globe.